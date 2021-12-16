MGM on-demand service goes to Italy’s Mediaset Infinity and beyond

STUDIOS
Shinfield Studios, an 85,000 square meter studio facility comprising 18 sound stages, has received planning permission for construction from Wokingham Borough Council. The studio, located at Shinfield, Berkshire, within the Thames Valley Science Park, some 42 miles southwest of London, will be one of the largest film and TV studios in the U.K. once completed. It includes four sound stages which have already been completed and are now ready for operation, with a Disney production confirmed to start in 2022. The studio will also include workshops, a contemporary office environment and a post-production and screening facility, all designed to service...
