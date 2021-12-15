ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Data Science Professor Helps Uncover Cosmic Mysteries of Nuclear Physics

By Evan Koblentz
njit.edu
 4 days ago

An NJIT business school professor is teaching graduate students how to apply data science to unique fields, starting with cutting-edge problems in nuclear physics. Dantong Yu, associate professor of business data science, is co-principal investigator for a $250,000 grant derived from a federal $5.7 million project applying data science to understand...

news.njit.edu

