There are some holiday light show drive-thrus in Florida that really shine year in and year out. For example, have you the Magic of Lights drive-thru event at Homestead-Miami Speedway? You can actually drive on the race track! But Coconut Creek’s Tradewinds Park holiday gem, for instance, is easily one of the most dazzling displays every year. The Holiday Fantasy of Lights just keeps growing, featuring the biggest and brightest displays of holiday lights around. Purchase a ticket for your car and fill it with friends or family for the ultimate holiday evening out.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO