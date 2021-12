State Sen. Kim LaSata recently presented Lyons Industries out of Dowagiac with the latest installment of her office’s Small Business of the Month award. “I’d like to congratulate Lyons Industries not only on this award, but for their dedication to employees, quality products, and serving their customers,” said LaSata, R-Coloma. “The business started in the late 1960s and has stayed in the family for generations. The Lyons family is a true example of how hard work and persistence can pay off.”

