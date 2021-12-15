Registry shows two sex offenders living in ZIP Code 61570 as of week ending Oct. 23

MILLBRAE (CBS SF) – A Millbrae teen was arrested for alleged social media threats against a school, as districts across the country are on alert about posts threatening violence on campuses.
Deputies with San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said they were notified of a post threatening violence at a school on Thursday. The campus in question was described as a “local” school, but deputies did not release the school’s name.
During an investigation, detectives identified a person of interest. The investigation led to a home in Millbrae, where a 16-year-old male was arrested.
Deputies said there are no additional immediate threats to public...
