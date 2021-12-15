ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Registry shows two sex offenders living in ZIP Code 61570 as of week ending Oct. 23

By Peoria Standard
peoriastandard.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are currently two registered sex offenders living in ZIP Code 61570 as of the week ending Oct. 23, according to the Illinois Police Sex Offender Registry. ZIP Code...

peoriastandard.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
The Independent

Law Commission to review the impact of ‘rape myths’ on criminal proceedings

A project aimed at countering misconceptions surrounding sexual harm at trial has been announced by the Law Commission The legal review body’s project will also assess how evidence is used in the prosecution of sexual offences.It comes after a review into how the criminal justice system handles rape cases found one in two victims who report being raped withdrew from the investigation.In June, the Government’s ‘rape review’ found that charges, prosecutions and convictions for rape have fallen over the last five years, despite the prevalence of sexual crimes remaining steady.This important review will look closely at how to improve the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS San Francisco

Millbrae Teen Arrested For School Threats On Social Media As Districts Nationwide On Alert

MILLBRAE (CBS SF) – A Millbrae teen was arrested for alleged social media threats against a school, as districts across the country are on alert about posts threatening violence on campuses. Deputies with San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said they were notified of a post threatening violence at a school on Thursday. The campus in question was described as a “local” school, but deputies did not release the school’s name. During an investigation, detectives identified a person of interest. The investigation led to a home in Millbrae, where a 16-year-old male was arrested. Deputies said there are no additional immediate threats to public...
MILLBRAE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Week Ending#Sex Offenders#Sex Abuse
peoriastandard.com

Q1 2021 Recap: Parolees in Delavan convicted of crimes against children

An offender convicted of a crime against one or more children released on parole in Delavan during the first quarter of 2021, according to Illinois Department of Corrections data obtained by the Peoria Standard. The released offender was a man. He was convicted in 2018 when he was 24. Under...
DELAVAN, IL
CBS Chicago

Roscoe Village Security Camera Network Helps Prevent And Solve Crime, And More Cameras Are In Order With Spike In Crime In Area

CHICAGO (CBS) — A private network of neighborhood cameras is helping solve crimes in Roscoe Village – and any bit helps with crime rising in the police district into which it falls, as well as across Chicago. As CBS 2’s Tara Molina reported Wednesday, the reach of these cameras goes far beyond the doorbell cameras we usually see. The cameras are mounted on local businesses, and are pretty advanced. They are intended not only to help prevent crime, but to solve crime too. “They’re all exterior. They’re all public spaces,” said Roscoe Village Neighbors President Larry Peterson. “We do want to act as...
CHICAGO, IL
247wallst.com

American Towns With the Highest Assault Rates

Cases of aggravated assault spiked by 12% in the United States in 2020. The increase, which was the driving force behind the 5% year-over-year uptick in the overall U.S. violent crime rate, pushed the aggravated assault rate to its highest level in over a decade. According to the FBI, aggravated...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy