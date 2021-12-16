ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Motor racing-Verstappen crowned F1 champion after Mercedes drop appeal

By Syndicated Content
104.1 WIKY
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – Mercedes will not appeal the outcome of last Sunday’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix...

wiky.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Racing World Reacts To Danica Patrick’s Honest Admission

The sports world was enamored by the controversial finish to the final race of the Formula One season on Sunday. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen edged out Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton in controversial fashion on Sunday morning. Mercedes filed some protests, hoping for the racing federation to overturn the result, but it didn’t happen.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Bernie Ecclestone tells Lewis Hamilton he ‘shouldn’t be complaining’ over F1 title result

Bernie Ecclestone has dismissed claims that Lewis Hamilton unfairly lost out on the Formula One world title to Max Verstappen as “utter nonsense”. Hamilton was denied a record-breaking eighth championship on the last lap of the season as Verstappen prevailed in the dramatic title shootout at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. But the result of the race was highly controversial after Verstappen benefitted from a late safety car and was allowed to line up behind Hamilton on a fresh set of soft tyres, where he was able to execute the crucial final-lap overtake. Mercedes boss Toto Wolff led furious...
MOTORSPORTS
firstsportz.com

Max Verstappen Girlfriend: List of women the Red Bull ace has dated

Max Verstappen broke onto the big stage in 2015, and has been on the upward trajectory since then. The 24-year-old driver has been one of the most consistent drivers in Formula One for the past three seasons, finishing P3 in overall standings in 2020 and 2021. Max Verstappen is a...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Max Verstappen: I don’t care if they try to take my F1 world title away from me

Max Verstappen has stressed that he feels like the Formula One world champion and it “doesn’t matter what they try to do”.Sunday’s season-ending race in Abu Dhabi saw Red Bull’s Verstappen claim victory and the title after the deployment of a late safety car led to the Dutchman being placed right behind Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton who he then overtook on the final lap.Mercedes had an immediate double appeal dismissed by the stewards, then lodged an intention to appeal against that decision – they must decide whether to follow up on that by Thursday evening.Thanks for stopping by...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Lewis Hamilton
The Independent

Sir Lewis Hamilton knighted days after title heartache

Sir Lewis Hamilton has been knighted in recognition of a glittering career in Formula One just days after he controversially lost out on a record eighth title.Hamilton was dubbed a knight by the Prince of Wales during a Windsor Castle investiture ceremony on Wednesday, but he declined to speak to reporters afterwards.He was joined by his mother Carmen Lockhart and was all smiles as they posed for pictures in the castle’s quadrangle.When congratulated on his award, Hamilton said: “Thank-you.”The 36-year-old is the fourth F1 driver to be knighted, following in the footsteps of Sir Jack Brabham, Sir Stirling Moss and...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Danica Patrick Shares Honest Feelings On Formula 1 Finish

Danica Patrick isn’t a fan of how this past Sunday’s Formula One season finished. Max Verstappen overtook Lewis Hamilton on the final lap to win his first championship but that caused a lot of controversy. Nicholas Latifi’s crash triggered a safety car period, which resulted in Verstappen starting...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff praised for snubbing FIA gala after Max Verstappen’s F1 title win

Toto Wolff and Sir Lewis Hamilton have been praised after the Mercedes duo chose to snub the FIA gala in Paris on Thursday evening.Hamilton, who was knighted this week, has barely spoken publicly since an astonishing finish to the Formula 1 season last weekend which saw Max Verstappen pip Hamilton to the world title on the final lap of a controversial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.Hamilton and his team principal Wolff both congratulated Red Bull and Verstappen on the young Dutchman’s maiden triumph, but a statement by Mercedes revealed they remain hurt by the way the drama unfolded, in a...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercedes#Motor Racing#Reuters#Red Bull#Dutch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

When does 2022 F1 season start and what are the new rule changes?

The Formula 1 season may have just ended but fans are already clamouring for more action after the dramatic end which saw Max Verstappen take the crown.Lewis Hamilton headed into the final race on the same points as Verstappen and so the title was going to be handed to whoever finished higher. British driver Hamilton looked certain to take a record eighth world championship as he led the majority of the race in Abu Dhabi. However, a safety car was sent out after Nicholas Latifi crashed with less then 10 laps to go. Verstappen pitted with Hamilton remaining on...
MOTORSPORTS
f1i.com

Mercedes F1 team drops Abu Dhabi GP appeal

The Mercedes F1 team has announced that it will not appeal the protest it lodged after last weekend's Abu Dhabi GP that was dismissed by the stewards, but insists it welcomes the FIA's decision to investigate the events that took place at Yas Marina. Since last Sunday's dramatic event that...
MOTORSPORTS
Iola Register

Mercedes withdraws F1 appeal

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Mercedes ended the dispute over the Formula One season finale today when it withdrew its appeal of the controversial finish that cost Lewis Hamilton a record eighth championship. Mercedes had filed a pair of protests following Sunday’s race, in which a late...
MOTORSPORTS
Metro International

Motor racing-Verstappen collects F1 trophy, says life goal achieved

PARIS (Reuters) -Red Bull’s Max Verstappen collected his Formula One world champion’s trophy at a gala awards ceremony on Thursday and looked forward to fighting seven times title-holder Lewis Hamilton again next season. His Mercedes rival, beaten this year on the last lap of the last race, did...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Mercedes boss hopes Lewis Hamilton will continue racing after Abu Dhabi agony

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff fears Lewis Hamilton will “never get over” the circumstances of his defeat in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, and admits he is yet to receive assurances that Hamilton will continue his quest for a record eighth Formula One title.Despite Mercedes’ decision to withdraw their final appeal against the outcome of the title-deciding grand prix, Wolff continued his stinging criticism of race officials, describing Hamilton as a “sitting duck” who was “robbed” of his historic crown.Mercedes said they had taken the decision following “constructive dialogue” with governing body FIA with regard to establishing clarity for future scenarios...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

F1 news LIVE: Mercedes ‘back off’ Max Verstappen appeal as Lewis Hamilton receives knighthood

Mercedes are expected to abort their appeal of Max Verstappen’s dramatic victory at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as they “don’t want to look like bad losers”, according to Sky’s David Croft. Lewis Hamilton didn’t appear at yesterday’s post-season testing in Abu Dhabi but Verstappen claimed he “definitely” believes reports that the Briton had asked Mercedes’ to withdraw their two initial protests of the result. Hamilton is set to receive a knighthood at Windsor Castle today as the fallout continues after he was controversially denied a record-breaking eighth world title on the final lap. However, former team owner Eddie...
MOTORSPORTS
104.1 WIKY

Soccer-Premier League title race set to continue despite COVID chaos

LONDON (Reuters) – Unless the Premier League fixture list is further decimated by the COVID-19 surge that has ripped the pre-Christmas schedule to shreds the three-way title race will continue on Sunday with Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea all in action. City, who lead the table by a point,...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy