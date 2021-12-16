ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daisy Ridley to star in and produce Sometimes I Think About Dying

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDaisy Ridley will star in and produce the indie drama 'Sometimes I Think About Dying'. The 29-year-old actress will feature in the movie that has recently wrapped production in Oregon. Rachel Lambert has directed the film with Kevin Armento, Stefanie Abel Horowitz and Katy Wright-Mead penning the script. The...

