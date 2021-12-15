Three 68th Precinct Meetings This Week

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Board of Education of Anne Arundel County is holding a public workshop next week on changes in COVID-19 quarantine and contact tracing protocols. The board approved that students who have been determined to be close contacts of a COVID-positive case and who are asymptomatic should not be quarantined beginning in January. Superintendent George Arlotto will explain the changes. Arlotto will also explain other changes that have been discussed with the Anne Arundel County Department of Health and which will be put in place when students return from Winter break. The workshop comes as some institutions and school systems have gone virtual amid a sharp uptick in COVID-19 cases. Thursday, the University of Maryland canceled winter commencement, and on Friday Towson University moved final exams online. Prince George’s County Schools on Friday announced a The workshop will be conducted virtually and will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, December 20, 2021. It will be streamed live on Anne Arundel County Public Schools’ YouTube channel, but not broadcast on AACPS-TV. No public questions or testimony will be taken.

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO