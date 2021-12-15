Three 68th Precinct Meetings This Week

Designated a Home Base Iowa Community ... Allamakee County was officially designated as a Home Base Iowa Community at the Monday, December 6 meeting of the Allamakee County Board of Supervisors. Home Base Iowa (HBI) connects military veterans and personnel, and their families with resources and opportunities in Iowa. Pictured above, left to right, are Allamakee County Board of Supervisors Chairperson Larry Schellhammer, Allamakee County Veteran Services Director Heather Homewood, Allamakee County Economic Development & Tourism Executive Director Val Reinke, Aveka Nutra Processing Human Resources Coordinator Charlie Neubauer, Home Base Iowa Program Manager Jathan Chicoine of Iowa Workforce Development, Allamakee County Board of Supervisors member Mark Reiser and Veterans Memorial Hospital Chief Executive Officer Michael Coyle. Standard photo by Joe Moses.
Comments / 0