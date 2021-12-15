ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Three 68th Precinct Meetings This Week

queenoftheclick.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article1) On Wednesday, December 15th there is a Community Council meeting. It will take place in person at the 68 precinct at 7pm. They are also...

www.queenoftheclick.com

Comments / 0

Related
benitolink.com

Public meetings for the week of Dec. 6

Public meetings are held by all agencies that provide services to the public such as government, school districts and water districts. The meetings, which are meant to increase transparency in the decisions made by local leaders and that impact our community, range from quarterly meetings to twice a month. Public...
SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, CA
mckenziebanner.com

Commission Okays Voting Precincts

HUNTINGDON (November 30) — Carroll County Election Commission approved the geographic boundaries for the 15 voting precincts in the county. During the Tuesday, November 30 meeting, the commission established the boundaries, reviewed the redistricting of districts of the county commission, county school board and county highway commissioners as approved by the Carroll County Commissioner. Redistricting is required each 10 years to bring the districts within 10 percent variance of population of the districts.
CARROLL COUNTY, TN
KCJJ

IC City Council to meet Tuesday to finalize precinct map

Iowa City’s City Council will have a special meeting Tuesday to vote on new precinct maps. The county’s Auditor’s Office provided the council with three precinct maps after determining that there are five precincts that have populations over the 3500 person limit. The maps are redrawn every ten years to keep precinct populations around 3000 people so that lines aren’t too long on election days.
IOWA CITY, IA
Clayton County Register

Allamakee County designated a Home Base Iowa Community, voting precinct hearing set at Supervisors meeting

Designated a Home Base Iowa Community ... Allamakee County was officially designated as a Home Base Iowa Community at the Monday, December 6 meeting of the Allamakee County Board of Supervisors. Home Base Iowa (HBI) connects military veterans and personnel, and their families with resources and opportunities in Iowa. Pictured above, left to right, are Allamakee County Board of Supervisors Chairperson Larry Schellhammer, Allamakee County Veteran Services Director Heather Homewood, Allamakee County Economic Development & Tourism Executive Director Val Reinke, Aveka Nutra Processing Human Resources Coordinator Charlie Neubauer, Home Base Iowa Program Manager Jathan Chicoine of Iowa Workforce Development, Allamakee County Board of Supervisors member Mark Reiser and Veterans Memorial Hospital Chief Executive Officer Michael Coyle. Standard photo by Joe Moses.
ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Passcode#Nco#Precinct Meetings#Community Council#Btb Hugs
dailytrib.com

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Dec. 13

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16, Suite B, Llano. On the agenda:. discussion and possible action to change or suspend the OverDrive online resource media service for the Llano...
LLANO COUNTY, TX
CBS Baltimore

Anne Arundel County School Board To Hold Public Workshop On COVID-19 Protocol Changes

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Board of Education of Anne Arundel County is holding a public workshop next week on changes in COVID-19 quarantine and contact tracing protocols. The board approved that students who have been determined to be close contacts of a COVID-positive case and who are asymptomatic should not be quarantined beginning in January. Superintendent George Arlotto will explain the changes. Arlotto will also explain other changes that have been discussed with the Anne Arundel County Department of Health and which will be put in place when students return from Winter break. The workshop comes as some institutions and school systems have gone virtual amid a sharp uptick in COVID-19 cases. Thursday, the University of Maryland canceled winter commencement, and on Friday Towson University moved final exams online. Prince George’s County Schools on Friday announced a The workshop will be conducted virtually and will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, December 20, 2021. It will be streamed live on Anne Arundel County Public Schools’ YouTube channel, but not broadcast on AACPS-TV. No public questions or testimony will be taken.  
ANNAPOLIS, MD
texasmetronews.com

Precinct 1 Christmas Party

Dallas County Precinct 1 annual Christmas Party at South Dallas Government Center presented by Constable Tracey Gulley, Judge Thomas G. Jones, Judge Valencia Nash, Center Table, DCHHS, and Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price. There were free food giveaways, flu shots, free $25 Walmart Gift Cards when taking the COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
forthoodsentinel.com

Greywolf wins Army Maintenance Award

Monday maintenance is the beginning of the week for most Army units across the force, when units carve out the first day of the week to dedicate to the task. It is such a scheduled part of the routine that many Soldiers plan their schedules around the time it takes to perform their preventive maintenance tasks.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
northscottpress.com

Growth adds new precincts

Scott County population growth will require three new voting precincts, including two precincts within Eldridge city limits, and four new precincts in Bettendorf. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to either...
SCOTT COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy