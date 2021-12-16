ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler Beard leads Georgetown off the bench in 85-73 win over Howard

By ESN Feeds
 2 days ago

Freshman Tyler Beard led the Georgetown Hoyas to a 85-73...

Georgetown's Tyler Beard scores a career-high 23 points in 85-73 victory

The Georgetown Hoyas’ Tyler Beard scored a career-high 23 points in their 85-73 victory. Redshirt junior quarterback Emory Jones, who had an up-and-down first season as the starter with Florida yet still helped the Gators salvage a 6-6 season, will enter the transfer portal, he told ESPN on Wednesday night.
Hustle & Flow: Shorthanded Hoyas Show Grit Against Howard in 85-73 Win

After a glorious win over Syracuse on Saturday, a shorthanded Georgetown won a hard-fought, sloppy game against Howard, 85-73. Let’s not bury the lede: this was the Tyler Beard game. He led the Hoyas with 23 points in 30 minutes. He paired well with Dante Harris (10 pts, 7 assists, 3 steals) and Donald Carey (14 pts, 4-7 3PT), and showed that he can be a force in the backcourt. Collin Holloway (15 pts, 5 rebounds) and Malcolm Wilson (13 pts, 8 rebounds, 4 blocks) were also integral on a night when the Hoyas were shorthanded, Aminu Mohammed was in foul trouble, and the Hoyas turned the ball over 23(!) times.
Georgetown basketball: Hoyas topple Howard, 85-73

Georgetown rolled ahead of Howard and won 85-73 on Wednesday night. The Hoyas’ third win in a row tees them up to a 6-4 record, as they’ve dug themselves out of an early hole this season. Howard opened up a lead as large as nine, as the Bison...
