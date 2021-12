Parents were all kids once too, so this Christmas bring back the magic of your own childhood with a Nostalgic Christmas. Christmas is often all about the kids - and most often rightly so - it's a magical time for them where it's so much more than presents. It's about love, magic, family, and of course delicious food! It's about sitting around a fireplace watching your favorite Christmas movies, eating one too many chocolates, and watching those little ones faces as they discover that Santa has arrived and the reindeer indeed ate all of those carrots.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 7 DAYS AGO