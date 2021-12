After a close season opening loss to a top five Merino team, the Akron Lady Rams rattled off three straight wins last week. The girls hosted Brush last Tuesday, where both teams managed nine in the opening quarter. The Lady Rams started to pull away in the second after outscoring the Lady Beetdiggers 13-5 to go up 22-14 at half.

