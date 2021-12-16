ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boohoo Slumps as Freight Costs, Returns Wreck Sales and Margin Targets

investing.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com -- The wheels are coming off at Boohoo. Shares in the British online fast fashion house fell as much as 20% to their lowest in over five years on Thursday after the company cut its sales guidance sharply, blaming a surge in returns of unwanted products over recent weeks. They...

in.investing.com

CNBC

FedEx reinstates 2022 profit target, shares jump

U.S. delivery firm FedEx reinstated its original fiscal 2022 forecast on Thursday, even as persistent labor woes chipped away profits ahead of the peak holiday season when the number of packages it handles often doubles. Shares in the company, which also reported flat year-over-year adjusted profit for the fiscal second...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Boohoo warns on outlook, blaming higher returns and pandemic costs

LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - British online fashion retailer Boohoo (BOOH.L) warned on Thursday that expectations for its 2021-22 year will be lower than previously guided, blaming higher return rates, disruption to international deliveries and pandemic-related cost inflation. The group, which sells clothing, shoes, accessories and beauty products aimed at...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Boohoo warns over sales and earnings outlook

Online fashion firm Boohoo has warned over sales and earnings after being hit by supply chain disruption, surging costs and customers returning more garments.The group said it expects full-year net sales to rise by between 12% and 14%, compared with the 20% to 25% previously guided.Underlying earnings are set to come in between £117 million and £139 million for the year to February 28.Boohoo said it was braced for an earnings impact of around £20 million from higher freight costs to the UK, while European and overseas trade is being hampered by consumer uncertainty and delivery delays.The group added that...
BUSINESS
BBC

Boohoo says surge in dress returns set to hit profits

Boohoo has said a surge in customers returning smarter clothes such as dresses is likely to hit its sales and profits this year. The online retailer said it had sold an "exceptionally high" proportion of dresses in the quarter to November. A Boohoo spokeswoman said people were more likely to...
BUSINESS
Person
John Lyttle
freightwaves.com

Cass: High rates drive record freight costs

Shipments stepped higher again in November with freight expenditures continuing to surge, according to a Tuesday report from Cass Information Systems. The Cass Freight Index recorded a 4.5% year-over-year increase in shipments, up 2.6% from October seasonally adjusted. The expenditures component jumped 43.9% from a year ago and 10.2% sequentially.
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Johnson Outdoors sales rise, beat expectations but profit declines as gross margin falls

Johnson Outdoors Inc. JOUT, +5.44% reported Friday fiscal fourth-quarter profit and sales that topped expectations, even as gross margin fell due to increased tariffs, inbound air freight costs and higher cost of goods sold. The outdoor recreation equipment company's stock was still inactive in premarket trading. Net income for the quarter to Oct. 1 rose fell to $6.9 million, or 68 cents a share, from $15.5 million, or $1.53 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was 65 cents. Sales grew 1.0% to $166.3 million, topping the FactSet consensus of $164.2 million, while cost of goods sold rose 7.6% to knock gross margin down to 41.1% from 44.7%. "Heading into fiscal year 2022, we remain focused on managing ongoing global supply chain pressures and related logistics constraints affecting our industry and the marketplace," said Chief Financial Officer David Johnson. "We're maintaining higher-than-normal inventory levels to meet demand for our products and we expect near-term margins to be impacted by the pressure on our supply chain." The stock has dropped 12.1% over the past three months while the S&P 500.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investing.com

Chewy Slumps as Earnings Disappoint, Brokerages Cut Targets

Investing.com – Chewy (NYSE: CHWY ) stock slumped 9% in Friday’s premarket trading after the company reported wider-than-expected losses while sales matched estimates for the third quarter. Adding to the woes was the company’s cut in annual revenue guidance at the top end, which is now sees at...
STOCKS
Reuters

ABB unveils higher sales and profit targets

ZURICH, Dec 7 (Reuters) - ABB (ABBN.S) unveiled higher sales and profitability targets on Tuesday as the Swiss engineering company expects to benefit from higher demand from rebounding economies and trends such as decarbonisation and shrinking workforces. The maker of industrial automation and factory robots expects annual sales to increase...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Quanex (NX) Stock Up on Q4 Earnings, Sales Beat, Margin Down

NX - Free Report) reported better-than-expected results for fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 (ended Oct 31, 2021). Its earnings and net sales surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. On a year-over-year basis, earnings declined despite a sales gain. Nonetheless, shares of the company rose 2.2% in the after-hours trading session on Dec 16...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
smarteranalyst.com

Roots Q3 Sales Rise, Profit Margins Improve

ROOTS Corporation (ROOT) reported a rise in sales as profits improved slightly in the third quarter of 2021. The Canadian retailer’s profit margins improved as it continued to cut promotions, selling its clothing and accessories at full price more regularly. (See Analysts’ Top Stocks on TipRanks) Sales &...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
sacramentosun.com

Freight cost hits highest due to Omicron, threatening export companies

Seoul [South Korea], December 13 (ANI/Global Economic): It is concerned that the 'Omicron' variant can cause logistic disruptions during the peak season at the end of the year. As the Omicron variant has slowdown major ports and global supply again, shipping and air freight rates hit record highs. According to...
INDUSTRY
Seekingalpha.com

Natural Gas Services Group Targets Margin Improvement

The natural gas production continues to surge while price has taken a dip over the past couple of months after the sharp upward movement in 1H 2021. Natural Gas Services Group's (NGS) current strategy involves improving the gross margin, although its topline is unlikely to grow fast following the continued fleet reductions over the past year. It has been adding to its large-horsepower fleet count, contributing to the rental rate and gross margin improvement. Although compressor unit sales dipped, revenues from flare and part sales mitigated the loss.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Winnebago Industries Stock Gains On Q1 Earnings Beat

Winnebago Industries Inc (NYSE: WGO) reported first-quarter FY22 net revenue growth of 45.7% year-on-year, to $1.16 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $1.01 billion. Towable segment revenue grew 43.1% Y/Y to $651 million, driven by unit growth due to the strong end consumer demand and increased pricing across the segment.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
editorials24.com

FedEx stock rallies on earnings beat, outlook hike, $5 billion share buyback plan

FedEx Corp. shares rallied in the extended session Thursday after the shipping and logistics company not only topped Wall Street estimates and hiked its outlook, but also announced a new share buyback program. FedEx. FDX,. -0.94%. shares surged 8% after hours, following a 0.9% decline in the regular session to...
STOCKS

