SNB’s Jordan: Swiss inflation has peaked and will decline next year

Dollar initially surged after Fed decided to double tapering pace and indicated there could be as many as three rate hikes next year. Nevertheless, the rally attempted was choked off by strong risk-on rally in stocks. Investors seemed to be relieved that firstly, Fed is still cautious on the developments with Omicron. Secondly, the uncertainty regarding pace of rate hike was removed. The greenback is still the strongest was for the week so far, but is kept inside last week’s range except versus Yen and Canadian. Focus will turn to BoE and ECB policy decisions today. SNB will be featured too be it’s more likely a non-event.

CURRENCIES ・ 1 DAY AGO