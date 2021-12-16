ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SNB’s Jordan: Swiss inflation has peaked and will decline next year

By Dhwani Mehta
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Swiss National Bank (SNB) Chairman Thomas Jordan said that he believes the Swiss inflation has peaked and will decline next year while speaking at the post-monetary policy meeting...

ECB’s Villeroy: We are “probably” close to inflation peak

PARIS (Reuters) – ECB policymaker and French central bank head Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Friday that inflation was “probably” close its peak in the Euro zone. “We are converging towards our goal of 2% inflation in 2023 and 2024,” he said. The ECB raised...
ECB's Simkus sees risk inflation will be higher than expected

VILNIUS (Reuters) - Inflation in the euro zone may come in higher than the European Central Bank expects while growth may disappoint because of lasting supply snags and higher energy costs, ECB policymaker Gediminas Simkus said on Friday. "Inflationary risks are on upside," Simkus, the Lithuanian central bank governor, told...
Euro zone inflation confirmed at record high in November

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone inflation surged to its highest rate on record in November, the European Union’s statistics office Eurostat confirmed on Friday, with more than half of the increase due to a spike in energy prices. Eurostat said inflation in the 19 countries sharing the euro rose...
USD/JPY holds near 113.60 on steady hand at BoJ

USD/JPY holds steady around the BoJ that left policy on hold. Omicron variant has been sighted as a risk to upside inflation pressures. USD/JPY is a touch softer on the Bank of Japan announcements, although sticking to near flat for the day around 113.60. The BoJ has kept the policy balance rate unchanged at -0.1%, as expected and left the 10-year yield target unchanged at 0.0%, as expected as well. Covid loans will be extended to September.
Stampede for stocks as central banks act on inflation

LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - World stocks marched back towards record highs on Thursday as surging inflation saw Britain and Norway hike interest rates and the ECB trim its super-sized bond buying programme a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve had accelerated its withdrawal. It was a jam-packed day. Turkey's...
Swiss Franc Facing Heavier SNB Intervention in 2022, Economists Say

CHF falters vs. majors but remains recent outperformer. SNB intervention threat lingers amid few signs of action. Some forecasters eyeing heaviery intervention in 2022. Above: SNB, Bern. © Guido Gloor Modjib, reproduced under CC licensing conditions. The Franc eased lower against most currencies in the wake of December’s Swiss...
(SNB) Swiss National Bank maintains expansionary monetary policy

The SNB is maintaining its expansionary monetary policy. It is thus ensuring price stability and supporting the Swiss economy in its recovery from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. It is keeping the SNB policy rate and interest on sight deposits at the SNB at −0.75%, and remains willing to intervene in the foreign exchange market as necessary, in order to counter upward pressure on the Swiss franc. In so doing, it takes the overall currency situation into consideration. The Swiss franc remains highly valued.
SNB’s Jordan: Negative rates and interventions, if necessary, to continue

Negative rates and interventions, if necessary, will continue, Swiss National Bank (SNB) Chairman Thomas Jordan said after the monetary policy announcement on Thursday. We care a lot about the level of the Swiss franc. If necessary, we continue to intervene in the forex market, this is crucial. Negative rates and...
ECB dials back some stimulus as expected

LONDON (Reuters) - The European Central Bank cut support for the euro zone economy by another notch on Thursday but promised copious support for 2022, confirming its relaxed inflation view and indicating that any exit from ultra-easy policy will be slow. Germany’s 10-year Bund yield, already pushed up by a...
Dollar’s Post FOMC Rally Choked Off by Risk-On Sentiment; ECB, BoE and SNB Next

Dollar initially surged after Fed decided to double tapering pace and indicated there could be as many as three rate hikes next year. Nevertheless, the rally attempted was choked off by strong risk-on rally in stocks. Investors seemed to be relieved that firstly, Fed is still cautious on the developments with Omicron. Secondly, the uncertainty regarding pace of rate hike was removed. The greenback is still the strongest was for the week so far, but is kept inside last week’s range except versus Yen and Canadian. Focus will turn to BoE and ECB policy decisions today. SNB will be featured too be it’s more likely a non-event.
Europe faces tough call on stimulus amid omicron fears

The European Central Bank is being pulled two ways: It's caught between a scheduled end of its pandemic stimulus and growing alarm about the new omicron variant of the coronavirus even as other central banks around the world decide to take steps to combat soaring consumer prices.The dilemma faced by the bank and President Christine Lagarde at their meeting Thursday in Frankfurt is compounded by an wave of infections caused by the earlier delta variant. On top of that, persistent shortages of parts and raw materials also are contributing to a late-year slowdown of the recovery in the 19...
Italian and Spanish bond yields rise after ECB decision

Bond yields of periphery eurozone nations rose after the European Central Bank decision, as the central bank looks to slowly reduce the rate of government bond purchases. The ECB confirmed the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme will end as planned in March, and that bond purchases will slow in the first quarter. The Asset Purchase Programme, in its place, will buy €40 billion per month of assets in the second quarter, €30 billion in the third, followed by €20 billion, the rate at which the ECB intends to stay until it gets ready to lift interest rates. The yield on the 10-year Italian bond rose 8 basis points to 1%, and the yield on the 10-year Spanish bond rose 5 basis points to 0.4%.
Hawkish Fed doesn’t intimidate markets, ECB and BoE next

Fed doubles tapering speed, signals three rate hikes in 2022. Yet the dollar moves lower, stocks approach record highs. SNB doesn’t do anything, ECB and BoE meetings coming up. No stimulus? No problem. What a crazy market. The Federal Reserve was as hawkish as possible yesterday, doubling the pace...
European Stocks Rally On Inflation-fighting Shift

European stock markets rallied Thursday after the US Federal Reserve and European Central Bank laid out inflation-fighting plans and the Bank of England hiked interest rates from a record low. Asian equities also leapt after the Fed plotted a more hawkish path by speeding up the taper of its pandemic...
