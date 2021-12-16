ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Talon Esports signs K-pop star Min as their newest brand ambassador

By Daniel "Quest" Kwon
invenglobal.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Dec 16, Talon Esports announced that they’ve signed K-pop star Lee “Min” Min-young as their newest brand ambassador. Min’s a K-pop star who’s most well known for her previous tenure in the K-pop girl group, “Miss A”....

www.invenglobal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Harper's Bazaar

CL on the Global Evolution of K-Pop Style

Global pop star Chaelin Lee, or CL (as she's known to her fans), has mastered the power of fashion since she debuted in the former K-pop girl group 2NE1 in 2009. Back then, while under the tutelage of the major Korean music label YG Entertainment, CL and the other girls (Dara, Bom, and Minzy) were dressed by fashion students Daniel Lee and Yang Seung-ho, who now goes by the name XIN. While most Korean girl groups adhered to a certain hyper-feminine, angelic uniform, Lee and Yang took a completely different approach. The group was heavily influenced by hip-hop and relied on baggy pants, cartoonish chains, blacked-out sunglasses, and sneakers—an aesthetic that was considered particularly radical at the time. As they continued to push the boundaries of dress, 2NE1 eventually caught the eyes of brands like Chrome Hearts, Rick Owens, Moschino, and Jeremy Scott.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
malemodelscene.net

K-pop star KAI Models Key Looks from GUCCI ARIA Collection

Luxury house GUCCI presented their latest dream like ARIA campaign featuring K-pop star and the brand’s global ambassador Kai lensed by fashion photographer Jang Dukhwa. In charge of creative direction was Alessandro Michele, with art direction from Matt Roach + Emma Hetherington, and production by Mother Media. Set in a surreal and frosted landscape, the campaign captures Kai wearing key looks and accessories from Gucci‘s Aria collection.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
udiscovermusic.com

Olivia Rodrigo Selected As TIME’s Entertainer Of The Year

Olivia Rodrigo has been named TIME’s Entertainer Of The Year for 2021 ahead of the publication’s annual Person Of The Year reveal. The 18-year-old musician immediately made an impact this year when, in January, she released her debut single “Drivers License” and immediately went viral. The track sent her to the top of the Billboard Hot 100, staying there for eight weeks and making her the youngest solo artist ever to debut at No.1 on the chart.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Talon Esports#K Pop#Music Industry#Into The Music#Jyp Entertainment
Vogue

Simone Ashley Is Bridgerton’s Newest Style Star

Simone Ashley has got this red carpet thing figured out. The 26-year-old star of Bridgerton may be a relative newcomer to the scene, but in the past year, she’s racked up a series of major style milestones, from taking her place in the front row at Prada and Chanel to standing out at one of the year’s biggest fashion events. For Ashley, the journey has been transformative. “This year has been a 180,” she says over the phone from Los Angeles. “I moved a lot, I travelled a lot, spent more time on my phone than I ever thought I would in my life! I managed to find my voice through all the taking emails, going to meetings, and reading scripts. I wasn’t shy or reserved before, but this year, I turned up the volume.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Ice-T & Coco’s Daughter Gives Twerk Lessons To Her Grandma On Instagram

As noted in her Instagram bio, 42-year-old Coco Austin is a “super mom” to her daughter, Chanel, which means the two spend plenty of time together. The Los Angeles native frequently shares content with her daughter on social media, and over the weekend, the young girl’s grandma even got in on the fun.
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

9 Dead In Private Jet Crash Including Latin Music Producer Flow La Movie, His Longtime Love And Their 4-Year-Old Son

This is so unbelievably sad. In a heartbreaking tragedy eerily similar to the devastating helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and seven others, nine people died Wednesday when a Florida-bound private jet crashed near an airport in the Dominican Republic. Among the victims of the crash were music producer Flow La Movie, his long-time partner Debbie Von Marie Jiménez Garcia, and their 4-year-old son Jayden Hernandez.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Overwatch
AceShowbiz

Nene Leakes Introduces Designer Boyfriend, Three Months After Husband's Death

The 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star is seen hanging on to her man's arm as she celebrates her 54th birthday with family and friends, three months after husband's death. AceShowbiz - NeNe Leakes apparently has a new man. "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star introduced him as she posted a bunch of pictures and clips from her 54th birthday party. She flashed big smiles as she's hanging on to her beau's arm.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Drake Allegedly Slept With Kylie Jenner Behind Travis Scott's Back, Says Tristan Thompson's Alleged BM

Tristan Thompson's alleged infidelity has (once again...) opened up a can of worms for the Kardashian family. A woman named Maralee Nichols came forward a few days ago, claiming that she is the mother of one of Tristan's kids. This came as a shock to pop culture fanatics, who believed, alongside Khloé Kardashian, that the basketball star would finally be faithful to her. It turns out that apparently, he was unable to keep it in his pants again and, this time, he may have spread a massive family secret that Kylie Jenner, Drake, and plenty of others likely didn't want in the headlines.
CELEBRITIES
Shine My Crown

WNBA Star Candace Parker Now Married — Expecting Baby With Wife

WNBA star Candace Parker has shared a double dose of good news today --- she has tied the knot to her wife, Anya Petrakova, and the couple is also expecting a baby. "Happy Anniversary Моя жена! 2 years ago, I got to marry my best friend in front of our close family and friends. My heart could have exploded. I cried like a baby…. To know me or you is to know our love. This journey hasn't been easy. I am proud of us and what we have built and who we have grown to become both individually and together," she wrote.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Lori Harvey's Wardrobe Is So Sexy, Even Her Sweater Dress Has Cutouts

Lori Harvey isn't allowing any time for us to catch up. Amid a breakout year that brought the launch of her skin-care line and romance with Michael B. Jordan, the model has been turning out look after look, and just days after wearing a crystal-covered gown at the Miss Universe pageant in Israel, Lori attended a holiday launch party wearing a notably sexy take on the turtleneck.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
NME

Planes Mistaken for Stars singer Gared O’Donnell dies aged 44

Gared O’Donnell, the singer for post-hardcore band Planes Mistaken For Stars, has died aged 44 after being diagnosed with oesophageal cancer. Posting on Instagram, the band revealed that O’Donnell died yesterday (November 24), surrounded by friends and family. “It is impossible to express the depth of sorrow in which we...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘America’s Got Talent’ star Jay Jay Phillips has died from Covid-19 – reports

America’s Got Talent star Jay Jay Phillips has died, aged 30.His family told TMZ that the musician was suffering from Covid-19 at the time of his death, noting that he became sick during Thanksgiving week.The outlet also reported that his family and friends were checking in on him, but just before the holiday his condition deteriorated.While his family urged him to go to the hospital, the outlet reports that he told them that he just needed to “sleep it off”.Phillips’ girlfriend and mother reportedly returned to check on him on Thanksgiving and found him dead at his home.This a breaking story - more to follow
PUBLIC HEALTH
womansday.com

LeAnn Rimes Shares Rare Photo With Her Husband and Step-Sons on Instagram

It isn't everyday that we get to see the smiling faces of the Cibrian family all in one photo, but this Thanksgiving LeAnn Rimes gave fans one more thing to be grateful for. The "Can't Fight the Moonlight" singer tied the knot with Eddie Cibirian back in 2011. You may recognize him from his roles on the Netflix comedy Country Comfort, CSI: Miami, and Hallmark Channel movies like Notes from Dad. He has two sons, Mason and Jake, from his previous marriage to Brandi Glanville, but we usually don't see the bunch posing together for photos. However, LeAnn posted a rare treat for fans.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy