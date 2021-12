Among the many changes wrought by COVID-19, one that has been especially disruptive for millions of students worldwide is the cancellations or modifications of high-stakes examinations. In many countries, examination results determine whether students graduate from school, access the next education level, or enter the workplace. Around the globe, millions of students have been affected by the changes made to examination systems during the pandemic. Over the past year, I’ve been getting a close-up view of what it’s like to prepare for a high-stakes examination during COVID-19 by watching my nephew study to take the 2021 Leaving Certificate Examination (LCE) in Ireland. Ireland is a good example of how the alternatives that countries have used during COVID-19 may provide useful lessons in how to improve examination systems moving forward.

EDUCATION ・ 3 DAYS AGO