Windy & wet end to the week (12-15-21)

By Bree Smith
WTVF
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight: Clouds Increase, Breezy|Low: 55|S 10-15 Gusts to 30. Tomorrow: Pt. Cloudy, Breezy, Showers & A Few...

www.newschannel5.com

WAFB

Strong cold front comes to town Saturday afternoon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The weekend is starting out with another round of fog and a dense fog advisory in effect through 9 a.m. Saturday. We’ll see the fog burn off mid-morning, then mostly cloudy, warm, and humid with highs near 80 in the afternoon. Speaking of the afternoon, a sharp cold front will move into our viewing area and yield a nearly 100% chance of showers and storms, some of which could become strong to severe.
BATON ROUGE, LA
#Windy Wet End To
WNEM

Snow showers early tonight, brighter for Sunday

After a snowy start to the weekend, trends will turn drier and brighter to finish the weekend for most. No big warm ups or cool down look likely next-week. Could have another system to talk about closer to Christmas. Here's the latest forecast!. Evening - Tonight (Saturday) Still could have...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
nashvillesevereweather.com

Warm and Light-Rainy Today, Cold Blast Begins Tonight

Rain will be off and on today. It’s coming in from Arkansas (where rain is a bit heavy, with a few thunderstorm), but as it moves toward us the storms will dissipate and the rain will break up into light rain, turning off and on. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s.
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Rainy Pattern Expected Ahead Of Cooler Temps

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A cold front is in the forecast, finally, but before the front arrives make sure to keep an umbrella or raincoat handy this weekend. Light showers and sprinkles are in store for Saturday, the show will be a hit or miss as the coverage remains isolated throughout today. Saturday forecast highs will top the low 80s. Another warm and humid day for Sunday with highs in the low 80s. Also, on Sunday the wind will turn southerly. This will help for more moisture to surge into South Florida. Sunday morning will be wet then the rain will taper...
MIAMI, FL
News4Jax.com

Steamy Saturday makes way for rainy week ahead

Talk about a wonderful and warm Saturday! Highs this afternoon sat in the upper 70s near 80s with sunny skies. Heading into the evening we can expect comfortable temperatures dropping into the upper 50s low 60s with a few clouds rolling in overnight. Come Sunday we’ll watch for our next...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Wintry mix continues

A storm is moving across New England bringing snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain. After less than an inch of snow and/or sleet in Boston, precipitation will turn to rain this evening. That mixing and rain will try to push all the way back into the Worcester area at night, perhaps leading to trace amounts of freezing rain/ice in central and western MA. It will also compact the 1-2″ of snow expected between I-95 and I-495. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect west of 128 through Sunday morning to alert us to the possibility of slippery travel. If you are heading to any holiday parties tonight, make sure you dress in warm and also water resistant layers! Temperatures will stay in the mid 30s through tonight.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Soggy Saturday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are waking up to light rain and temperatures in the 30s. Rain will be widespread through the morning and afternoon with about .50 expected for most with a few isolated areas seeing .75″. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) By late tonight, winds pick up with gusts as high as 20 mph. Tonight, we could see a few light snow showers mixing in with rain, but little to no accumulation is to be expected. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) So far this month we haven’t seen much snow at all, only a whooping 0.1″ and 1.44″ of precipitation recorded. (Photo Credit:...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX59

Dry stretch of weather begins, looking ahead to Christmas

INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning! We are starting off this morning with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 20s and 30s but dry conditions. Today will be dry and chilly with a mix of sun and clouds. This week looks dry, seasonal, and quiet. Christmas is looking warm! An area of high pressure will keep […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

