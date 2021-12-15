Windy & wet end to the week (12-15-21)

A storm is moving across New England bringing snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain. After less than an inch of snow and/or sleet in Boston, precipitation will turn to rain this evening. That mixing and rain will try to push all the way back into the Worcester area at night, perhaps leading to trace amounts of freezing rain/ice in central and western MA. It will also compact the 1-2″ of snow expected between I-95 and I-495. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect west of 128 through Sunday morning to alert us to the possibility of slippery travel. If you are heading to any holiday parties tonight, make sure you dress in warm and also water resistant layers! Temperatures will stay in the mid 30s through tonight.

BOSTON, MA ・ 15 HOURS AGO