Bioengineering the ameloblastoma tumour to study its effect on bone nodule formation

By Deniz Bakkalci
Nature.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAmeloblastoma is a benign, epithelial cancer of the jawbone, which causes bone resorption and disfigurement to patients affected. The interaction of ameloblastoma with its tumour stroma drives invasion and progression. We used stiff collagen matrices to engineer active bone forming stroma, to probe the interaction of ameloblastoma with its native tumour...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

VEGFA mRNA for regenerative treatment of heart failure

You have full access to this article via your institution. The recent successful development of COVID-19 vaccines using mRNA technology clearly shows the great potential for this novel modality. In addition to prophylactic mRNA vaccines for infectious diseases and therapeutic mRNA vaccines for cancer, there is substantial interest in mRNA therapeutics. The first potential 'secreted protein' mRNA drug - designed to deliver vascular endothelial growth factor A (VEGF-A) to induce regenerative angiogenesis in patients with cardiovascular disease - was advanced into phase I trials in 2016 (NCT02935712) (Mullard, A. mRNA-based drug approaches phase I milestone. Nat. Rev. Drug Discov. 15, 595 (2016))1. Here, we highlight the history and clinical development of this agent (known as AZD8601), with the aim of providing insights that may be useful for the further development of mRNA therapeutics.
CANCER
Nature.com

Association between albumin infusion and outcomes in patients with acute kidney injury and septic shock

Septic shock with acute kidney injury (AKI) is common in critically ill patients. Our aim was to evaluate the association between albumin infusion and outcomes in patients with septic shock and AKI. Medical Information Mart for Intensive Care (MIMIC)-III was used to identify patients with septic shock and AKI. Propensity score matching (PSM) was employed to balance the baseline differences. Cox proportional hazards model, Wilcoxon rank-sum test, and logistic regression were utilized to determine the associations of albumin infusion with mortality, length of stay, and recovery of kidney function, respectively. A total of 2861 septic shock patients with AKI were studied, including 891 with albumin infusion, and 1970 without albumin infusion. After PSM, 749 pairs of patients were matched. Albumin infusion was associated with improved 28-day survival (HR 0.72; 95% CI 0.59"“0.86; P"‰="‰0.002), but it was not difference in 90-day mortality between groups (HR 0.94; 95% CI 0.79"“1.12; P"‰="‰0.474). Albumin infusion was not associated with the renal function recovery (HR 0.91; 95% CI 0.73"“1.13; P"‰="‰0.393) in either population. Nevertheless, subgroup analysis showed that albumin infusion was distinctly associated with reduced 28-day mortality in patients with age"‰>"‰60Â years. The results need to be validated in more randomized controlled trials.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

First-in-human phase 1 dose-escalation study of CAN04, a first-in-class interleukin-1 receptor accessory protein (IL1RAP) antibody in patients with solid tumours

Interleukin-1 (IL-1) signalling is involved in various protumoural processes including proliferation, immune evasion, metastasis and chemoresistance. CAN04 is a first-in-class monoclonal antibody that binds IL-1 receptor accessory protein (IL1RAP), required for IL-1 signalling. In this first-in-human phase 1 study, we assessed safety, recommended phase 2 dose (RP2D), pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and preliminary anti-tumour activity of CAN04 monotherapy.
CANCER
Nature.com

Risks of myocarditis, pericarditis, and cardiac arrhythmias associated with COVID-19 vaccination or SARS-CoV-2 infection

Although myocarditis and pericarditis were not observed as adverse events in coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine trials, there have been numerous reports of suspected cases following vaccination in the general population. We undertook a self-controlled case series study of people aged 16 or older vaccinated for COVID-19 in England between 1 December 2020 and 24 August 2021 to investigate hospital admission or death from myocarditis, pericarditis and cardiac arrhythmias in the 1"“28"‰days following adenovirus (ChAdOx1, n"‰="‰20,615,911) or messenger RNA-based (BNT162b2, n"‰="‰16,993,389; mRNA-1273, n"‰="‰1,006,191) vaccines or a severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) positive test (n"‰="‰3,028,867). We found increased risks of myocarditis associated with the first dose of ChAdOx1 and BNT162b2 vaccines and the first and second doses of the mRNA-1273 vaccine over the 1"“28 days postvaccination period, and after a SARS-CoV-2 positive test. We estimated an extra two (95% confidence interval (CI) 0, 3), one (95% CI 0, 2) and six (95% CI 2, 8) myocarditis events per 1"‰million people vaccinated with ChAdOx1, BNT162b2 and mRNA-1273, respectively, in the 28"‰days following a first dose and an extra ten (95% CI 7, 11) myocarditis events per 1"‰million vaccinated in the 28"‰days after a second dose of mRNA-1273. This compares with an extra 40 (95% CI 38, 41) myocarditis events per 1"‰million patients in the 28"‰days following a SARS-CoV-2 positive test. We also observed increased risks of pericarditis and cardiac arrhythmias following a positive SARS-CoV-2 test. Similar associations were not observed with any of the COVID-19 vaccines, apart from an increased risk of arrhythmia following a second dose of mRNA-1273. Subgroup analyses by age showed the increased risk of myocarditis associated with the two mRNA vaccines was present only in those younger than 40.
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Long Bone#Bone Disease#Bone Health#Cross Sectional Study#Bone Resorption#Nano Ct#Tem
Nature.com

Differences in clinical and imaging presentation of maxillary sinus fungus ball with and without intralesional hyperdensity

Maxillary sinus fungal balls (MSFBs) mostly occur in older individuals and demonstrate female predominance. Early diagnosis is important to avoid treatment delays. Intralesional hyperdensity (IH) indicates the presence of heavy metal deposition within fungal hyphae and has been the most specific characteristic of MSFB on computed tomography (CT). For those without IH on CT, the diagnosis of MSFB remains challenging. This study aimed to characterize clinical presentation of MSFB with and without IH and to study factors contributing to MSFB with no IH formation. We retrospectively identified 588 patients with MSFB. The clinical characteristics and CT findings were reviewed. Patients with unilateral MSFB had a mean age of 57.4Â years and demonstrated female predominance (64.63%). The female-to-male ratio was highest at 51"“60Â years (2.02) and rose to 2.60 in MSFB with IH only. Compared to those with IH, MSFB without IH was significantly more common in males (OR"‰="‰2.49), in those with diabetes mellitus (DM) (OR"‰="‰1.87), adjacent maxillary odontogenic pathology (OR"‰="‰1.75). Complete opacification on CT was less common in MSFB without IH (OR"‰="‰0.60). Patients with MSFB without IH were more likely to have DM, no female predominance, adjacent maxillary odontogenic pathology, and partial opacification of the sinus, compared to those with IH. These may be helpful in better understanding of the formation of MSFBs without IH, early identification of them and prevention of post-operative recurrence.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Pilot imaging study of o-BMVC foci for discrimination of indeterminate cytology in diagnosing fine-needle aspiration of thyroid nodules

Fluorescence lifetime imaging microscopy of a fluorescence probe, 3,6-bis(1-methyl-2-vinylpyridinium) carbazole diiodide (o-BMVC), provides an objective method for preoperative diagnosis of fine-needle aspiration (FNA) of thyroid nodules. The key of this o-BMVC test of FNA smears is the measurement of the digital number of o-BMVC foci in the nucleus. Thus, there are three categories classified in the o-BMVC test, which are nondiagnostic for unsatisfactory samples, benign for less numbers of o-BMVC foci, and malignant for more numbers of o-BMVC foci. The discrimination of indeterminate (including atypia, follicular neoplasm, suspicious) cytology into benign or malignant cases can reduce diagnostic uncertainty and benefit clinical decision making. This pilot study strongly suggests that the o-BMVC test is an invaluable method for diagnosing FNA samples. Particularly, the combination of FNA cytology and the o-BMVC test holds great promise to improve the efficacy of diagnosis and reduce the healthcare costs.
CANCER
Nature.com

Full-thickness macular hole formation in proliferative diabetic retinopathy

Twenty-one consecutive patients (21 eyes) having proliferative diabetic retinopathy (PDR) and fibrovascular proliferation (FVP) with optical coherence tomography (OCT) available before and after full-thickness macular hole (FTMH) formation were retrospectively reviewed. Four types of FTMH formation pathways in PDR were identified and were quite different from those in idiopathic conditions. The activity, severity and locations of FVP varied in PDR eyes destined to develop FTMHs.Â Type 1 was characterized by epiretinal membrane (ERM) and/or vitreomacular traction (VMT) inducing foveoschisis, intraretinal cysts or foveal detachment, followed by formation of a FTMH or macular hole retinal detachment (MHRD). In type 2, ERM and/or FVP induced lamellar macular hole (LMH) with foveoschisis, followed by the formation of FTMH or MHRD. Type 3 was characterized by the initial tractional retinal detachment (TRD) with foveal cysts and/or foveoschisis and the subsequent formation of MHRD. Type 4 was characterized by TRD associated with foveal thinning, ensued by the formation of MHRD. The severity of FVP was grade 2 in 66.7% of eyes in both types 1 and 4, and grade 3 in 75% of eyes in type 3 while the severity of FVP was more evenly distributed in type 2.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Cerebrospinal fluid liquid biopsies for medulloblastoma

Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2021)Cite this article. Cerebrospinal fluid liquid biopsies can enable the characterization and monitoring of medulloblastoma. The analysis of copy-number variations in circulating tumour DNA present in these samples can be used as a biomarker to determine the presence of measurable residual disease, and facilitate the optimal treatment and clinical management of patients with medulloblastoma.
CANCER
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Nature.com

Transcript host-RNA signatures to discriminate bacterial and viral infections in febrile children

Traditional laboratory markers, such as white blood cell count, C-reactive protein, and procalcitonin, failed to discriminate viral and bacterial infections in children. The lack of an accurate diagnostic test has a negative impact on child's care, limiting the ability of early diagnosis and appropriate management of children. This, on the one hand, may lead to delayed recognition of sepsis and severe bacterial infections, which still represent the leading causes of child morbidity and mortality. On the other hand, this may lead to overuse of empiric antibiotic therapies, particularly for specific subgroups of patients, such as infants younger than 90 days of life or neutropenic patients. This approach has an adverse effect on costs, antibiotic resistance, and pediatric microbiota. Transcript host-RNA signatures are a new tool used to differentiate viral from bacterial infections by analyzing the transcriptional biosignatures of RNA in host leukocytes. In this systematic review, we evaluate the efficacy and the possible application of this new diagnostic method in febrile children, along with challenges in its implementation. Our review support the growing evidence that the application of these new tools can improve the characterization of the spectrum of bacterial and viral infections and optimize the use of antibiotics in children.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Ketogenic Diet as a potential treatment for traumatic brain injury in mice

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is a brain dysfunction without present treatment. Previous studies have shown that animals fed ketogenic diet (KD) perform better in learning tasks than those fed standard diet (SD) following brain injury. The goal of this study was to examine whether KD is a neuroprotective in TBI mouse model. We utilized a closed head injury model to induce TBI in mice, followed by up to 30Â days of KD/SD. Elevated levels of ketone bodies were confirmed in the blood following KD. Cognitive and behavioral performance was assessed post injury and molecular and cellular changes were assessed within the temporal cortex and hippocampus. Y-maze and Novel Object Recognition tasks indicated that mTBI mice maintained on KD displayed better cognitive abilities than mTBI mice maintained on SD. Mice maintained on SD post-injury demonstrated SIRT1 reduction when compared with uninjured and KD groups. In addition, KD management attenuated mTBI-induced astrocyte reactivity in the dentate gyrus and decreased degeneration of neurons in the dentate gyrus and in the cortex. These results support accumulating evidence that KD may be an effective approach to increase the brain's resistance to damage and suggest a potential new therapeutic strategy for treating TBI.
FITNESS
Nature.com

Detection of recurrences using serum miR-371a-3p during active surveillance in men with stage I testicular germ cell tumours

MiR-371a-3p predicts the presence of a macroscopic non-teratomatous germ cell tumour (GCT). We hypothesised that miR-371a-3p can also detect recurrence during active surveillance (AS) of stage I GCT. Methods. We prospectively collected serum samples of 33 men. Relative expression of serum miR-371a-3p levels was determined at each follow-up visit using...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A prospective interventional trial on the effect of periodontal treatment on Fusobacterium nucleatum abundance in patients with colorectal tumours

Fusobacterium nucleatum is associated with the progression of colorectal cancer. Thus, the possibility of preventing colorectal cancer or its progression by targeting F. nucleatum has been explored. As F. nucleatum is associated with periodontitis, we analysed whether treating periodontitis could influence F. nucleatum abundance in the colon. Patients with colorectal tumours who underwent colonoscopy were recruited. Patients diagnosed with periodontitis by a dentist were treated for approximately 3Â months. Endoscopic resection of colorectal tumours was performed after periodontitis treatment, and resected tumours were pathologically classified as high-(HGD) or low-grade dysplasia (LGD). Saliva and stool samples were collected before and after the treatment. Of the 58 patients with colorectal tumours, 31 were included in the study, 16 showed improvement in periodontitis, and 11 showed no improvement. Stool F. nucleatum levels before treatment were significantly lower in the LGD group than in the HGD group. A significant decrease in faecal F. nucleatum levels was observed in patients who underwent successful treatment but not in those whose treatment failed. Salivary F. nucleatum levels were not altered in patients despite periodontal treatment. Thus, successful periodontitis treatment reduces stool F. nucleatum levels and may aid research on periodontitis and suppression of colorectal cancer development.
CANCER
Nature.com

A plant virus satellite RNA directly accelerates wing formation in its insect vector for spread

Cucumber mosaic virus (CMV) often accompanies a short RNA molecule called a satellite RNA (satRNA). When infected with CMV in the presence of Y-satellite RNA (Y-sat), tobacco leaves develop a green mosaic, then turn yellow. Y-sat has been identified in the fields in Japan. Here, we show that the yellow leaf colour preferentially attracts aphids, and that the aphids fed on yellow plants, which harbour Y-sat-derived small RNAs (sRNAs), turn red and subsequently develop wings. In addition, we found that leaf yellowing did not necessarily reduce photosynthesis, and that viral transmission was not greatly affected despite the low viral titer in the Y-sat-infected plants. Y-sat-infected plants can therefore support a sufficient number of aphids to allow for efficient virus transmission. Our results demonstrate that Y-sat directly alters aphid physiology via Y-sat sRNAs to promote wing formation, an unprecedented survival strategy that enables outward spread via the winged insect vector.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Handle with care - interpretation, synthesis and dissemination of data on paracetamol in pregnancy

You have full access to this article via your institution. Nature Reviews Endocrinology recently published a Consensus Statement by Bauer et al. (Bauer, A.Z. et al. Paracetamol use during pregnancy - a call for precautionary action. Nat Rev Endocrinol. 17, 757"“766 (2021)1). The 13 authors - who do not represent a collaborative effort on behalf of health authorities or medical speciality organizations - call for caution. They suggest that there is now sufficient evidence that in utero exposure to paracetamol (otherwise known as acetaminophen or N-acetyl-p-aminophenol (APAP)) alters fetal development to an extent that warrants clinical action. We recognize that the authors reflect appropriately upon the inconsistencies and limitations of the underlying data, and we support their call for better data.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Conveyance of texture signals along a rat whisker

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-92770-3, published online 30 June 2021. The original version of this Article contained a repeated error in EquationÂ 4 and 7 where an apostrophe was omitted from the variables "y", "x", and "M". As a result, in EquationÂ 4,. In EquationÂ...
SCIENCE
nmsu.edu

NMSU researcher studies groundwater pumping effects on rivers as a Fulbright Scholar

New Mexico State University professor Sam Fernald attended the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP26, in Glasgow in November. Fernald, a Fulbright Scholar working on a collaborative project at Queen Mary University of London, participated in the Water Pavilion, Research and Independent Non-Governmental Organizations constituency, and a networking event for Transboundary Groundwater Resiliency Research during the climate talks. (Courtesy)
LAS CRUCES, NM
Nature.com

Author Correction: GAPDH controls extracellular vesicle biogenesis and enhances the therapeutic potential of EV mediated siRNA delivery to the brain

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-27056-3, published online 18 November 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 1d. In Fig. 1d the labelling of the EVs and cell lysate in the bottom panel was inadvertently switched. This error has been corrected in the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Relation of hypertension with episodic primary headaches and chronic primary headaches in population of Rafsanjan cohort study

Headache has a variety of types, such as episodic primary headaches (EPH) and chronic primary headache (CPH) in its primary form. There is a positive correlation between these two types of headaches and hypertension (HTN), but in some works this correlation has been reported negatively. Therefore, we planned to study HTN-CPH as well as HTN-EPH correlation in our population. A sample of Rafsanjan population (10,000 individuals) entered the cohort study, as one of the Prospective Epidemiological Research Studies in Iran (PERSIAN). We compared the frequency of HTN categories in CPH and EPH cases with a normal population. Out of 9933 participants (46.6% males and 53.4% females) about 29% had EPH and 7.5% had CPH. HTN was found in 24.27% of EPH cases and 31.98% of CPH cases. HTN was also found to be associated with EPH and CPH in the crude model. Two Categories of HTN (Long controlled and uncontrolled) were not associated with EPH. On the other hand, CPH showed associations with all of the HTN categories. After included all variables and confounders, EPH and CPH had association with HTN without any considerable changes. There is strong HTN-EPH as well as HTN-CPH correlations in the studied population.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Logical-qubit operations in an error-detecting surface code

Future fault-tolerant quantum computers will require storing and processing quantum data in logical qubits. Here we realize a suite of logical operations on a distance-2 surface code qubit built from seven physical qubits and stabilized using repeated error-detection cycles. Logical operations include initialization into arbitrary states, measurement in the cardinal bases of the Bloch sphere and a universal set of single-qubit gates. For each type of operation, we observe higher performance for fault-tolerant variants over non-fault-tolerant variants, and quantify the difference. In particular, we demonstrate process tomography of logical gates, using the notion of a logical Pauli transfer matrix. This integration of high-fidelity logical operations with a scalable scheme for repeated stabilization is a milestone on the road to quantum error correction with higher-distance superconducting surface codes.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Improving customer decisions in web-based e-commerce through guerrilla modding

The provisioning of information about product attributes in e-commerce environments is today left entirely to owners of online platforms. Product transparency in online stores can be increased by client-side enrichment of retailer Web pages. The e-commerce share of global retail sales has more than doubled in the years 2016"“2020 and...
RETAIL

