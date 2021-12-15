ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Box: Helias 47, Borgia 45

By BoxBot
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 6 days ago

Girls basketball spotlight: Lebanon gets back on its feet despite low numbers. Recap: Fort Zumwalt West triumphs over...

www.stltoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Missourian

Boys Basketball — Duchesne at Borgia

Borgia defeated Duchesne in boys basketball action Tuesday, Dec. 14. To order photo reprints, click the "Buy This Photo" button below the photo you are viewing. Reprints are processed through our photo lab partner MyCapture. Photo orders can now be processed any time, day or night, through our safe secure and easy to use system. We now offer a wide range of photo reprint products including Coffee Mugs, Shirts, Canvas Prints and MORE! Order your reprints today! Photos and other materials on this website are property of the Missourian and are protected by copyright law. Reproduction is unlawful. You may not duplicate this material.
BASKETBALL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Mizzou down three more starters for Armed Forces Bowl

Missouri will be more shorthanded than initially believed for Wednesday's Armed Forces Bowl against Army. Three starters for the Tigers (6-6) were ruled out with injuries, the team announced Monday: tight end Niko Hea, defensive tackle Akial Byers and safety Martez Manuel. Also, backup offensive linemen Bobby Lawrence and Zeke Powell are unavailable with injuries. The Tigers kick off against Army (8-4) at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Fort Worth, Texas.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaitlyn
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Best Podcast in Baseball: Big Stories of 2021, Bigger Storylines for 2022

Should St. Louis Post-Dispatch sports columnist Ben Frederickson be able to decorate a window at his house with a "major award"? He turns this question -- which definitely has legs -- over to the listeners of the Best Podcast in Baseball. And that's just the beginning. As BPIB nears its 10th year in the podcast game, Frederickson joins St. Louis Post-Dispatch baseball writer Derrick Goold to discuss the biggest stories of the past year for the St. Louis Cardinals. The acquisition of Nolan Arenado, a record 17-game winning streak, and the abrupt, confusing firing of the manager -- any of those would have been the biggest story of a non-championship season. And they all happened in 2021. The answer on what was the biggest shapes how the Cardinals should be viewed in 2022, and the podcast explores the rising expectations, the storylines, and who specifically is in the spotlight as the Cardinals also reach a decade milestone. That is, a decade without a title.
MLB
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Hummel: 2022 Cardinals predictions and revisiting 'Macho Man' Randy Savage in the Cards' system

Here are the highlights from our weekly chat with Cardinals fans. Q: Do the Cardinals need a leadoff hitter in order to decrease their reliance on home runs?. A: Tommy Edman scored 91 runs, stole 30 bases and had 41 doubles. His two-base-hit total and steals put him at the top of both those categories in the league this past season. If he could walk more — and I think he can — I don't see leadoff as a big problem.
MLB
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Titans' turnovers trim margin for error with 3 games left

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans had the AFC's No. 1 seed in their hands once again along with a chance to move a win away from clinching their second straight AFC South title. They literally fumbled it away. Now they sit in the AFC's No. 3 spot...
NFL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Vikings waive CB Bashaud Breeland in surprise move

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings waived cornerback Bashaud Breeland on Saturday in a surprise move at a position where they have tenuous depth. Breeland was initially listed as questionable to play at Chicago on Monday night for an unspecified non-injury-related reason. Two hours later, the eighth-year veteran was let go. NFL Network reported that Breeland had an verbal altercation with coaches and teammates at practice on Saturday.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lebanon#Affton#Sr
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Jags' Bevell gives up play-calling duties to Schottenheimer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator and interim head coach Darrell Bevell is giving up play-calling duties for the rest of the season. Bevell said Monday he will delegate that role to quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Brian Schottenheimer for the remaining three games, beginning at the New York Jets (3-11) on Sunday.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy