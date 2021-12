Rylee Drahos stole the show as she scored 32 points for Shore in its 59-40 win over Manalapan in the opening round of the Blue Devil Holiday Tournament in West Long Branch. Shore jumped out to an 18-3 lead before Manalapan cut it to eight at the end of the first quarter. Shore was able to push the lead to 34-17 going into halftime. Drahos added seven boards and five steals.

MANALAPAN TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO