Oil edges higher as central banks choose long term stability. Improved risk appetite and central banks around the world that are acting now in order to preserve the long-term potential of their economies is boosting oil prices again today. Crude continues to face significant headwinds from the omicron variant, with the demand outlook for early next year taking a hit but OPEC+ stands ready to act should the situation necessitate which will continue to backstop prices for now.

INDUSTRY ・ 18 HOURS AGO