Open Society Names Yamide Dagnet as Director for Climate Justice

 3 days ago

Open Society Names Yamide Dagnet as Director for Climate Justice. NEW YORK—The Open Society Foundations announced today that Yamide Dagnet will take on the newly created role of director for Climate Justice, leading efforts to strengthen the Foundations’ commitment to climate justice and make it the centerpiece of Open Society’s...

Northwestern University

Climate change is 'national security threat' to U.S.

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) addressed the Northwestern community last Thursday and warned that we should think of climate change as a national security threat and an existential challenge to the well-being and success of the United States. “We tend to think of national security as … how many tanks...
Daily Free Press

Experts talked justice, its role in climate planning at ISE event

Boston University’s Initiative on Cities and Institute for Sustainable Energy held a Zoom event titled “Justice in Urban Climate Plans: How and Where Cities Are Integrating Equity and Climate” Tuesday with experts from around the country. To begin the webinar, panelist Claudia Diezmartínez Peregrina, a second-year doctoral...
nonprofitquarterly.org

Health and Wealth: An Integrated Approach to Climate Justice

This article is from the Fall 2021 issue of the Nonprofit Quarterly, “Climate Justice: A Movement for Life.”. When I was a child, my mother would often tell me stories about her experiences growing up in Sioux City, Iowa. She described playing childhood games around the city dump, which had been parked in her neighborhood. The community’s trash had to go somewhere, and the powers that be chose to send it to the part of town that was predominantly home to people of color. There were people of means and people of limited means in the community; because of segregation and discrimination, both lacked political clout.
eenews.net

Bezos fund awards $443M for environmental justice, climate

The Bezos Earth Fund today said it awarded hundreds of millions of dollars for organizations working on environmental justice, land conservation and climate change — grants that could mark a shift in philanthropic dollars for grassroots efforts. The $443 million will be distributed to 44 organizations. The money is part...
tsl.news

5C climate justice groups call for divestment at Pomona rally

Facing the smog-choked San Gabriel mountains, about a hundred students and community members gathered Friday afternoon at Pomona College’s Bixby Plaza to demand the 5Cs divest from fossil fuels. Organized by Divest 5C, Sunrise Claremont, KKR Kills and Students for Justice in Palestine, the demonstration touched on intersections throughout Claremont’s climate justice activism.
SciDev.Net

The road to climate justice

The 2021 global climate summit was one of the most important in history. Yet climate-vulnerable states in the global South walked away feeling that they had been abandoned by wealth countries. But, climate leaders from developing countries built momentum on crucial issues at COP26 in Glasgow. Now, they will continue...
WHIO Dayton

The AP Interview: 'We want justice' on climate, Nakate says

KAMPALA, Uganda — (AP) — The capital of Uganda coughs itself awake on weekdays under a soft blanket of smog. Kampala's hills come into sharper focus as the morning rush of minibuses and motorbikes fades. It is this East African city that one of the world's most well-known climate activists, Vanessa Nakate, calls home.
New Scientist

In this pivotal year, rich nations failed woefully on climate justice

AND so this is Christmas, and what have we done? A year ago, I was writing a preview of 2021, which was shaping up to be pivotal for our fractious relationship with the environment. The UN was getting ready to launch not one, but two decades: one on ecological restoration and one on ocean science for sustainable development. The world was preparing to get to work on a new set of biodiversity targets. And the headline act, of course, was the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow in November.
Slate

The Fight's No Longer to Prevent Climate Change

The news reports from the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow this month followed a predictable pattern. World leaders took to the stage one after the other, each of them issuing dire warnings about imminent climate disaster and concluding with urgent calls to action: It’s not too late … but we must act now!
Reuters

Former Danone CEO to chair global climate disclosures body

LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - A new global standard setter for company climate disclosures will be chaired by Emmanuel Faber, the former head of French yoghurt maker Danone and long-time advocate of sustainable business. Faced with a patchwork of norms for companies disclosing to investors how climate change affects their...
Wired UK

How Can People Harmed by Climate Change Be Compensated?

Should people harmed by climate change be compensated?. From typhoons and flooding to heatwaves and drought, research has shown that many disasters are already being made worse, or more likely to occur, due to climate change. Slow onset climate events like sea level rise, ocean acidification, loss of agricultural land or glacial retreat are also already taking place—sea level rise is now in the region of 3 to 4 mm per year.
Las Vegas Herald

Youth at Forefront of Climate Change Action Will Make Biggest Impact

Gladys Habu on the beach in the Solomon Islands. She has filed a deeply personal story about how climate-change-induced sea-level rises have submerged her grandparents' island home. Credit: Commonwealth Secretariat. Nairobi, Kenya, Dec 15, 2021 (IPS) - On Gladys Habu's birthday, she filmed a message to world leaders while standing...
Harvard Health

Directors' Fiduciary Duties and Climate Change: Emerging Risks

Cynthia A. Williams is the Osler Chair in Business Law at Osgoode Hall Law School at York University; Sarah Barker is a Partner and Head of Climate Risk Governance at MinterEllison; and Alex Cooper is a lawyer at the Commonwealth Climate and Law Initiative (CCLI). This post is based on a memorandum by Prof. Williams, Ms. Barker, Mr. Cooper; Robert G. Eccles, Visiting Professor of Management Practice at Oxford University Said Business School; and Ellie Mulholland, Director of the Commonwealth Climate and Law Initiative. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes The Illusory Promise of Stakeholder Governance (discussed on the Forum here) and Will Corporations Deliver to All Stakeholders?, both by Lucian A. Bebchuk and Roberto Tallarita; For Whom Corporate Leaders Bargain by Lucian A. Bebchuk, Kobi Kastiel, and Roberto Tallarita (discussed on the Forum here); and Restoration: The Role Stakeholder Governance Must Play in Recreating a Fair and Sustainable American Economy—A Reply to Professor Rock by Leo E. Strine, Jr. (discussed on the Forum here).
philanthropynewyork.org

Citi Foundation Announces Recipients of Community Progress Makers Initiative in the United States

Citi Foundation Announces Recipients of Community Progress Makers Initiative in the United States. New York – The Citi Foundation today announced the 50 nonprofit organizations selected as the newest recipients of the Community Progress Makers initiative. The $25 million grant initiative supports visionary organizations that are working to connect low-income communities and communities of color to greater social and economic opportunity in six cities across the United States: Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, New York City, San Francisco Bay Area and Washington, D.C. Each Community Progress Maker will receive an unrestricted grant of $500,000 and access to technical assistance and a supportive learning community from 2022 – 2023.
The Register-Guard

Guest View: Climate justice starts with clean trucks

What would you do with $1 trillion?  Buy a few houses? Travel the world? Rectify long-standing economic and public health inequities while staving off permanent global climate destabilization?  The $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure bill signed into law contains the largest investment the U.S has ever made toward climate resilience, a clear indication that reducing greenhouse gas emissions by preparing frontline communities...
Fortune

A landmark year for the pandemic—and for climate change

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. It's the last Green, Inc edition of the year, and our chance to look backwards at another year for the history books—and what comes next. It’s been a wild year. Not just because it’s...
TheConversationAU

Amid global crisis, how can universities be regenerated to serve the common good?

Universities are among the many institutions that sustain settler colonialism in Australia. The public university system was, and continues, to be part of the state’s investment in its own future. Universities emerged in Australia during the mid-19th and early 20th centuries against a backdrop of frontier violence and dispossession of First Nations’ lands, labour and relationships. While nature was privatised and commodified, universities grew in scale and influence. Knowledge hierarchies that perpetuate racial, class and gender divides were normalised. Read more: Five shifts to...
philanthropynewyork.org

Philanthropy New York Board Approves 2022 Public Policy Slate

Philanthropy New York Board Approves 2022 Public Policy Slate. Philanthropy New York believes that achieving impact requires strategic investments and work to create the conditions in which those investments can thrive. PNY’s public policy work engages diverse stakeholders to create the policy conditions that allow our members and their grantees to create a stronger and more equitable New York. PNY believes that through participation in public policy and collaboration with the government, the sector can maximize its impact and foster an environment aimed at improving conditions for the region's foundations and nonprofits.
