Wong has been all over the place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe lately. He helped save existence in Avengers: Endgame, fought Abomination and recruited some new Avengers in Shang-Chi, and he's confirmed to appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home in a couple of weeks. Benedict Wong's mystical hero is quickly becoming a favorite amongst fans and Marvel producers. With so many appearances, he was bound to get a style upgrade at some point in the not-too-distant future, and it looks like those new threads will be debuting in the Doctor Strange sequel next year.

MOVIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO