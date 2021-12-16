ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VW’s Skoda to extend holiday break until Jan. 10, unions say

By Thompson Reuters
 1 day ago
PRAGUE (Reuters) – Volkswagen’s Skoda Auto will extend its Christmas break until Jan. 10, unions at the largest Czech carmaker said on Thursday, as the automotive sector struggles with...

CleanTechnica

VW ID. Buzz Pre-Orders Are Open, Electric Convertible Under Consideration

The Volkswagen ID. Buzz is now available for pre-order in Norway and Sweden, with production scheduled to begin in March and the first deliveries arriving by the end of June. Customers in those two countries do not need to put down a deposit to reserve a vehicle, which will be configured either as a passenger model with seating for 6 people or as a cargo van, according to Motor.es.
CAR AND DRIVER

VW Very Obliquely Confirms ID.Buzz Will Be Offered as a Camper

Volkswagen has confirmed that a camper version of its ID.Buzz van will be made. No other details were released, but we can imagine such a vehicle would ride on the longer-wheelbase version of the ID.Buzz MEB electric platform, with front- or all-wheel drive offered. Range could possibly reach 342 miles.
Times Daily

Kellogg's union rejects deal with 3% raises to extend strike

Kellogg’s workers rejected a contract offer Tuesday that would have provided 3% raises, so 1,400 workers at the company’s four U.S. cereal plants will remain on strike. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription...
MarketWatch

General Motors stock falls after autonomous-driving leader's departure announced

The chief executive of Cruise, the autonomous-driving-focused segment owned by General Motors Co. , is leaving the company, the car maker said Thursday afternoon. Dan Ammann, who came on as CEO of Cruise in 2019, will be replaced on an interim basis by Cruise's president and chief technology officer, Kyle Vogt, according to an announcement issued by GM on Thursday afternoon. Wesley Bush, the former chief executive of Northrup Grumman Corp. and a GM board member, was also named to the Cruise board on Thursday. Shares fell more than 3% in after-hours trading Thursday following the announcement.
CarBuzz.com

General Motors Has A Message For Elon Musk

By 2030, President Biden wants half of all car sales in the US to be zero-emissions vehicles including battery electrics, plug-in hybrids, and fuel cell vehicles. Electrified sales in the US have increased dramatically over the last ten years, but a lot of work still needs to be done to accelerate EV adoption and convince hesitant buyers to make the transition. Speaking during the Automotive Press Association event, General Motors CEO Mary Barra thinks government incentives are necessary to help America transition to EVs.
Reuters

Toyota will send its hybrids to the breaker’s yard

MELBOURNE, Dec 14 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Toyota Motor (7203.T) will make another major strategic shift in the coming months. The $250 billion Japanese carmaker in December dramatically increased its electric-vehicle ambitions. But the company run by Akio Toyoda is still devoting as much investment to hybrid vehicles. That is about to change.
am-online.com

JLR, Porsche and Autotech part of £9m Bumper funding round

Jaguar Land Rover’s (JLR) InMotion Ventures fund, Porsche Ventures and Silicon Valley-based Autotech Ventures have contributed to a £9 million fund-raising round by Bumper. The online platform - formerly Auto Service Finance - allows automotive aftersales customers to spread the cost of vehicle maintenance through interest-free, short-term finance agreement and is now ranked as the eighth fastest growing fintech in the 2021 FT1000 rankings of Europe’s fastest growing companies.
Carscoops

Car Manufacturers Expect To Make Billions From Subscription Services

Car manufacturers are going all-in on subscription services, viewing them as an important way to increase profits. The market could prove to be so important that General Motors thinks it can generate up to $25 billion in revenue annually by 2030 purely through software and subscription services. Stellantis also expects to generate $23 billion annually from subscription services by 2030.
MotorAuthority

Polestar boss: Polestar's aiming for Porsche

Forget what you know about Polestar today, head of Polestar Americas Gregor Hembrough told Motor Authority last week at a Polestar 1 drive. The automaker's future is going to look much different than the last four years. Today, Polestar sells the Polestar 1 and Polestar 2, though production of the...
Forbes

The Best And Worst Time For Used Cars In The United States

Brice Englert is CEO of TradePending, builders of software to the automotive industry. The automotive industry is experiencing a once-in-a-lifetime moment right now. New car inventory is at an all-time low and many local dealerships are struggling to source inventory, yet many of them are achieving record profits. Charles Dickens’...
