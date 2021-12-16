ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EDF shares plunge after faults found at French nuclear power reactor

By Thompson Reuters
 1 day ago
PARIS (Reuters) – Shares in EDF plunged on Thursday after the French power giant found faults at a nuclear power station and shut down another plant using the same kind of reactors, leading it to cut its core profit goal for this year. France’s Nuclear Safety Authority said...

