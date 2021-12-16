EDF shares plunge after faults found at French nuclear power reactor

Marking a construction milestone for the Zhangzhou nuclear power plant in China’s Fujian province, the inner dome of the facility’s first reactor unit was recently lifted into place and installed. The dome, key to containing radioactive substances, topped the first of two reactor units under construction at the plant, which is owned by China National Nuclear Corp. Unit 1 will now transition to the installation phase. Both units are Hualong One reactor models, China’s third-generation pressurized-water reactor technology. Each unit can generate approximately 10 billion KWh of electricity annually to meet the demands of 1 million people in moderately developed countries. Zhangzhou Unit 1 is among 18 reactors being built in China, which has more nuclear reactors under construction than any other country, according to the World Nuclear Association. Units 1 and 2 are set to begin operation in 2024 and 2025, respectively.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 7 DAYS AGO