Euro zone business growth slipped in December as Omicron rose

The euro is almost unchanged on Friday, after posting considerable gains a day earlier. In the European session, EUR/USD is trading at 1.1323, down 0.06% on the day. The ECB confirmed that its emergency Covid support programme (PEPP) will end as scheduled, in March 2022. This was essentially old news. The burning question ahead of Thursday’s policy meeting was whether the bank would increase bond purchases under its Asset Purchase Programme (APP), which currently runs at a clip of EUR 20 billion/month. There was sharp dissension within the ECB what to do with the APP – hawkish members wanted to maintain the current pace, while dovish members were urging a doubling of the pace to EUR 40 billion/month, in order to cushion the economies of the poorer members of the bloc after PEPP runs out. In the end, we saw a classic ECB compromise, where nobody got exactly what they wanted. Under the plan, APP will increase to 40 billion after PEPP winds up, but this will be reduced to 30 billion in Q3, and fall back to 20 billion in October 2022 for “as long as necessary”.

BUSINESS ・ 5 HOURS AGO