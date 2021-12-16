ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Euro zone business growth slipped in December as Omicron rose

By Thompson Reuters
 1 day ago
LONDON (Reuters) -Euro zone business growth slowed more than expected this month as renewed restrictions imposed to curb the Omicron coronavirus variant curtailed the recovery in the bloc’s dominant services industry, a survey showed on Thursday. Europe is facing a fourth wave of infections and many governments have...

BBC

Interest rates rise for first time in three years

The Bank of England has raised interest rates for the first time in more than three years, in response to calls to tackle surging price rises. The increase to 0.25% from 0.1% followed data this week that showed prices climbing at the fastest pace for 10 years. It came despite...
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

Euro zone inflation confirmed at record high in November

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Euro zone inflation surged to its highest rate on record in November, the European Union’s statistics office Eurostat confirmed on Friday, with more than half of the increase due to a spike in energy prices. Eurostat said inflation in the 19 countries sharing the euro...
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

Euro yawns as German Business Climate slows

The euro is almost unchanged on Friday, after posting considerable gains a day earlier. In the European session, EUR/USD is trading at 1.1323, down 0.06% on the day. The ECB confirmed that its emergency Covid support programme (PEPP) will end as scheduled, in March 2022. This was essentially old news. The burning question ahead of Thursday’s policy meeting was whether the bank would increase bond purchases under its Asset Purchase Programme (APP), which currently runs at a clip of EUR 20 billion/month. There was sharp dissension within the ECB what to do with the APP – hawkish members wanted to maintain the current pace, while dovish members were urging a doubling of the pace to EUR 40 billion/month, in order to cushion the economies of the poorer members of the bloc after PEPP runs out. In the end, we saw a classic ECB compromise, where nobody got exactly what they wanted. Under the plan, APP will increase to 40 billion after PEPP winds up, but this will be reduced to 30 billion in Q3, and fall back to 20 billion in October 2022 for “as long as necessary”.
BUSINESS
German business morale dips for sixth consecutive month

BERLIN (Reuters) -German business morale declined for a sixth straight month as Europe’s largest economy feels the effects of supply bottlenecks and COVID-19 restrictions, a survey showed on Friday. The Ifo institute said its business climate index fell to 94.7 in December from a revised 96.6 in November. A...
ECONOMY
S&P dumps Chinese property giant Evergrande into default

LONDON (Reuters) – The poster child of China’s property crisis China Evergrande Group was officially declared in default by credit rating agency S&P Global on Friday after the sprawling firm missed a bond payment earlier this month. “We assess that China Evergrande Group and its offshore financing arm...
WORLD
Take Five: It’s a wrap

LONDON (Reuters) – Markets will wind down in coming days for the festive break. Then again, let’s not call it a day just yet. Most central banks have wrapped up meetings for the year, but they also raised a fresh set of questions for investors to mull over. U.S. data, meanwhile, should shed light on how consumers are holding up, given soaring prices and the fast-spreading Omicron COVID variant.
BUSINESS
Weidmann warns ECB over inflation complacency

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann said on Friday that the European Central Bank may be underestimating inflation risks, just hours after the bank extended stimulus measures to keep boosting price pressures. Inflation has exceeded all forecasts in recent months and the ECB nearly doubled its 2022 projection on Thursday...
BUSINESS
China govt land sales down for fifth month amid cash crunch

BEIJING (Reuters) – The Chinese government’s revenue from land sales fell for a fifth straight month in November as a liquidity crunch engulfed the country’s most indebted developers amid persistent market headwinds. In November, the value of land sales nationwide sank 9.90% from a year earlier, although...
ECONOMY
Central banks step up pace of their great stimulus retreat

LONDON (Reuters) – The last major central bank meetings of 2021 are over and the dividing lines are clear: those policymakers unnerved enough by high inflation to begin reversing pandemic-era stimulus now and those adamant that ultra-loose policy is still necessary. The Bank of England on Thursday became the...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

S&P 500 closes lower Thursday as investors weigh moves by central banks

U.S. stocks closed lower Thursday as investors weighed monetary moves by global central banks and fresh economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1% to around 35,897.64, while the S&P 500 fell 0.9% to around 4,668.67, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.5% to about 15,180.43, according to preliminary data from FactSet. In a surprising decision Thursday, the Bank of England became the first major central bank to lift interest rates since the pandemic began, raising its benchmark to 0.25% from 0.10%. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced that it would speed up tapering of its monthly asset purchases, opening the door to potential rate hikes next year. In economic data, U.S. unemployment benefits climbed by 18,000 in mid-December to 206,000, although the level remains relatively low, with claims falling last week to the lowest level since 1969.
STOCKS
