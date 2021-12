Once again parents are facing the dreaded prospect of school closures across Europe as a wave of virus infections hits the young and the omicron variant ramps up concern. Governments are accelerating vaccinations to try and head off more economic pain in 2022. But with cases rising faster among children, many schools have shut early for Christmas break. The question parents have is whether they’ll reopen as currently scheduled in January.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 5 HOURS AGO