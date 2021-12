The six-day firearm deer season commences half-hour before sunrise Monday and concludes half-hour after sunset Saturday, December 11. Despite being the fifth smallest state, New Jersey boasts approximately 750,000 acres of public state land open to deer hunting, and this mass is bolstered by opportunities available in several national wildlife refuges as well as swaths of county parklands. These can be found on pages 42-45 in the Hunting & Trapping Digest. South Jersey is particularly blessed with huge amounts of open land.

