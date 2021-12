As dozens of energy suppliers collapsed in recent months, pressure started building on the energy regulator Ofgem to make changes to its policies.Many experts have said that part of the problem is the price cap, which since 2019 has protected about 15 million households from paying unfair amounts for the energy they use.So on Wednesday Ofgem set out a series of potential changes that could ensure that the system works better in future.Why does Ofgem want to change how the price cap works?Since the start of this year the price that your energy supplier has to pay to buy gas...

