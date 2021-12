Three Penn faculty members — Holly Fernandez Lynch, Quayshawn Spencer, and Connie Ulrich — have been named Hastings Center Fellows. Hastings Center Fellows are selected based on the impact their work has on scholarship and public perception of ethical issues affecting the fields of health, health care, science, and technology. The Hasting Center was founded in 1969 and has over 200 current fellows. Fernandez Lynch, Spencer, and Ulrich are three of 24 new members — Penn is the only institution with more than two affiliated faculty members elected this year.

