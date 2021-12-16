Ben Affleck responds to backlash over comments about Jennifer Garner marriage

A beautiful reunion. Ben Affleck wants to keep the details of his relationship with Jennifer Lopez private — but does feel grateful for their rekindled romance. “I am very lucky in my life in that I have benefited from second chances, and I am aware that other people don’t even get first chances. I’ve had second chances in my career. I’ve had second chances as a human being,” the Tender Bar star, 49, told WSJ. Magazine in their January 2022 issue. “Life is difficult, and we are always failing and hopefully learning from those failures. The one thing you really need to avail yourself of the opportunities provided from that growth is the second chance. I’ve definitely tried to take advantage of that. I haven’t always been successful, but in cases in which I have, they’ve turned out to be the defining aspects of my life.”

