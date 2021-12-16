ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Affleck responds to backlash over comments about Jennifer Garner marriage

Cover picture for the articleBen Affleck has responded to backlash over his comments about his marriage to Jennifer Garner. Earlier this week,...

DesignerzCentral

Ben Affleck allegedly furious, shocked over ex-wife Jennifer Garner’s engagement

Ben Affleck was allegedly shocked and furious after learning that his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, was already engaged, a report says. Ben Affleck has reignited his romance with his ex-fiancee, Jennifer Lopez. They have been packing on the PDA in multiple outings. However, an outlet claimed he wasn’t happy after learning about Jennifer Garner’s rumored engagement.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Jennifer Garner
DesignerzCentral

Jennifer Garner Allegedly Called Jennifer Lopez To Yell At Her Amid Ben Affleck Drama, Latest Rumor Claims

Are Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez cruising for a bruising? One report says the two are fighting over Ben Affleck. Gossip Cop investigates. According to OK!, Garner is ready to bear all about her ex-husband. She’s reached her breaking point with Affleck because he’d rather spend time with Lopez instead of his children. Tensions came to a head when Affleck decided to leave Thanksgiving early to spend time with Lopez’s kids.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Us Weekly

Ben Affleck Reflects on ‘Beautiful’ Jennifer Lopez Relationship: I’m ‘Lucky’ to Have ‘Benefited From Second Chances’

A beautiful reunion. Ben Affleck wants to keep the details of his relationship with Jennifer Lopez private — but does feel grateful for their rekindled romance. “I am very lucky in my life in that I have benefited from second chances, and I am aware that other people don’t even get first chances. I’ve had second chances in my career. I’ve had second chances as a human being,” the Tender Bar star, 49, told WSJ. Magazine in their January 2022 issue. “Life is difficult, and we are always failing and hopefully learning from those failures. The one thing you really need to avail yourself of the opportunities provided from that growth is the second chance. I’ve definitely tried to take advantage of that. I haven’t always been successful, but in cases in which I have, they’ve turned out to be the defining aspects of my life.”
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Yardbarker

Ben Affleck reflects on divorce from Jennifer Garner: 'I was trapped'

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner split amicably in 2015, but the divorce was finalized in 2018, and enough time has passed for Affleck to clearly assess what went wrong. During Tuesday's (Dec. 14) The Howard Stern Show on SiriusXM, the two-time Oscar winner opened up about how his 10-year marriage to Garner broke down and the influence their three children had on their decision:
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Ben Affleck Speaks Out After Backlash of Howard Stern Interview: I Don’t Blame My Alcoholism on Jennifer Garner

Following the aftermath of his candid interview with Howard Stern, Ben Affleck is clarifying his comments about ex-wife Jennifer Garner. “Because the movie [The Tender Bar] is about family and all this stuff that is meaningful to me, [Howard and I] talked a lot about my family and divorce and alcoholism and struggling with real things and how you have to be accountable and loving and how I work with my ex-wife and how I’m so proud of the way that we work together for our kids,” the 49-year-old actor began on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, December 15. “The irony is I was really happy with it.”
CELEBRITIES

