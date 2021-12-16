ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Olivia Colman's Oscar is in a 'secret place'

By Celebretainment
Digital Courier
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOlivia Colman keeps her Oscar in a "secret place". The 47-year-old actress won the...

www.thedigitalcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
hazard-herald.com

Dakota Johnson gave Olivia Colman her first tattoo

Dakota Johnson gave Olivia Colman her first tattoo. The cast of 'The Lost Daughter' enjoyed regular dance parties and one memorable occasion saw them gather at Altro Paradiso in New York in October following a screening at the city's film festival, where the 32-year-old actress and Peter Sarsgaard gave their playlist to the DJ.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Olivia Colman delivers another stellar performance in HBO's Landscapers

"The lazy praise about an actor who is good in everything they do is to say, 'I would watch them read the phone book,'" says Kevin Fallon of the Oscar- and Emmy-winning actress' performance in HBO's true-crime limited series. "It’s dumb. And also not true. You wouldn’t watch someone read the phone book. It’s a phone book! It would be boring as hell, no matter who it was. Also, do phone books even exist anymore? Anyway, let’s find one. Because, despite everything I just said, I would watch Olivia Colman read the phone book. (Someone find a phone book!) I would watch Olivia Colman say 'I pooed in a cupboard!' with verve...This is all to say that Olivia Colman is always good. Always captivating. Always doing something that surprises you entirely, but is also entirely perfect. Which is exactly what she does in Landscapers...I don’t have to tell you that she is astonishing in it. Maybe I don’t even have to tell you how she is astonishing in it is surprising. And yet, here we are, once again gobsmacked by her performance in something, and how she took it in a direction we could never have imagined or expected, and then, again, blew us away. In Landscapers, she plays a British housewife who claims that she heard her mother shoot and kill her father, and then killed her mother while being provoked. Her husband then helped her bury the bodies and, more than a decade later, they were found out. (Based on a true story!) Reading that description, you obviously can’t know what to expect from a performance like this. But I never imagined the one that Colman gives. She has an uncanny way of flitting between heartbreaking and hilarious with a dexterity that should be studied, especially because the polar points of that range never for a second read as anything but human and grounded. The simple act of being a human being is very funny, just as it is absolutely horrifying and profound. She taps into the extremes of that existence so naturally that it reminds you how regular it is to skate between them."
MOVIES
Refinery29

Landscapers Is Olivia Colman’s Darkest Role Yet

As far as true crime stories go, the tale of Susan and Christopher Edwards collects the genre’s key elements like unsavoury souvenirs. From large-scale cover-ups to frantically fleeing the country, on the surface the murderous couple could be seen as the East Midlands' answer to Bonnie and Clyde. It is no surprise that the murky details of the story are being explored in new Sky Atlantic/HBO drama Landscapers.
MOVIES
BBC

The Lost Daughter: Olivia Colman on her 'searingly honest' film on motherhood

Olivia Colman is watching Maggie Gyllenhaal rise from her seat and walk across a hotel room in London's Soho district, to try and pick up what she thinks is an ornament. "That looks like a trophy. You know all the trophies look like big, tall buildings," Gyllenhaal exclaims. "That looks perfect. Can I get it?"
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Colman
Laredo Morning Times

‘Landscapers’ Sends Olivia Colman on a Puzzling Cinematic Journey: TV Review

Since her shock Oscar win for “The Favourite” in early 2019, Colman has appeared in films including “The Father” and “The Lost Daughter” and, among several other TV projects, one season of “Fleabag” and two of “The Crown.” And while at times in that latter series she seemed to be withholding her broad-ranging abilities towards the absurd, her willingness to go anywhere for a laugh, that suppression worked towards a sense of her character, Queen Elizabeth II, as duty-bound.
MOVIES
New York Post

Olivia Colman segues from royalty to convicted killer in ‘Landscapers’

There’s a lot going on in “Landscapers,” which sets a real-life double-murder case in England against a backdrop of whimsy and comedy both light and dark offset by fantasy sequences. If that sounds surreal, it is — but “Landscapers,” starring Olivia Colman (“The Crown”) and David Thewlis (“Fargo) pulls it...
MOVIES
Showbiz411

Review: Maggie Gyllenhaal Makes an Impressive Directing Debut, “The Lost Daughter,” with Powerful Olivia Colman

Maggie Gyllenhaal has long been known as one of our finest actresses and now she adds ‘Director’ and ‘Screenwriter’ to that with her hugely impressive, dynamic debut, Netflix’s “The Lost Daughter” based on Elena Ferrante’s best-selling book of the same name. Gyllenhaal’s debut is a sophisticated, thoughtful adaptation which tackles...
MOVIES
WTOP

Q&A: Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley on sharing Leda

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s not often that two actors inhabit the same role seamlessly in a movie. But in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “The Lost Daughter,” Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley play a woman in vastly different chapters in her life with a rare harmony. “The...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stereogum

Sleaford Mods Frontman Appears In Olivia Colman’s New HBO Miniseries Landscapers

Sleaford Mods frontman Jason Williamson appears in the new HBO miniseries Landscapers. Olivia Colman and David Thewlis star as Susan and Christopher Edwards, a real-life English couple arrested in 2014 for murdering Susan’s parents and burying them in their own back garden in 1998. BrooklynVegan reports that Williamson, who describes the show as “absolutely wicked,” guest stars as the current owner of the Nottingham home where the bodies were found. The first episode of Landscapers premiered last night, and new episodes air Mondays at 9PM Eastern; watch the trailer below.
TV & VIDEOS
arcamax.com

Olivia Colman unlikely to work with husband again

Olivia Colman has suggested she won't work with her husband again. The Oscar-winning actress stars in new real-life murder drama 'Landscapers', which was written by her spouse Ed Sinclair, and she admitted it did't go down to well when he tried to give her feedback. Reflecting on working together for...
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Everyone is saying the same thing about Olivia Colman's new crime series Landscapers

Olivia Colman can basically do now wrong, we all know that, but her latest series Landscapers seems to have particularly impressed viewers. The series is a dramatised version of the story of Susan and Christopher Edwards who were accused of the murders of her parents back in 1998. It's not been out long but fans are already taking to Twitter to make the same point about the show.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Olivia Colman accidentally insults Jack Whitehall’s acting skills on The Graham Norton Show

Olivia Colman accidentally insulted Jack Whitehall’s acting skills on The Graham Norton Show on Friday night (10 December), much to the delight of the studio audience.The pair appeared on the show, alongside Cynthia Erivo, with Whitehall discussing his new role in the family comedy Clifford the Big Red Dog.After showing a clip from the film, Norton told Whitehall: “This is a breakthrough role for you Jack, because you have an American accent.”“Yes, I was doing an American accent,” said Whitehall, to which Colman replied brutally: “What, in that clip?”“Yes!” said Whitehall, “Olivia!” He then put his head in his...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
purewow.com

Camilla Parker Bowles Reveals That She & Prince Charles Still Have a ‘Snap in Their Celery’ in Their 70s

Members of the royal family understand all too well that their positions require a lot of traveling. This past week, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles journeyed to Jordan and Egypt as a part of their Autumn Tour, and the Duchess of Cornwall talked about the excitement of the trip, but also how traveling affects her and Prince Charles now that they're getting older.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Sandra Bullock Wore A Skintight Crystal Catsuit To The 'Unforgivable' Premiere—Her Body Looks Incredible!

We need a moment to catch our breath after seeing Sandra Bullock’s latest red carpet look! The 57-year-old actress looked nothing short of sensational when she attended the Los Angeles premiere of her Netflix film, The Unforgivable, on Tuesday, November 30th, wearing a super-glamorous skintight crystal catsuit that showcased her enviable – and quite frankly, unbelievable – figure! We are speechless!
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

Are Michelle and Nayte still together since The Bachelorette?

Michelle Young has spent weeks trying to look for her perfect man on The Bachelorette, and Nayte Olukoya has been part of the line-up. Her season on the ABC dating show has seen Michelle take the men to basketball, meet their parents and shown them around her hometown. A very...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy