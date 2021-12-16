ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold Price Gains Ground Above $1,780 After Dovish FOMC

By Forex Crunch
ForexTV.com
 1 day ago

Gold prices moved away from a two-month low for the second straight day. Following the...

forextv.com

kitco.com

Gold, silver sharply up as USDX sinks, oil rallies, bond yields stable

Welcome to Kitco News' 2022 outlook series. The new year will be filled with uncertainty as the Federal Reserve looks to pivot and tighten its monetary policies. At the same time, the inflation threat continues to grow, which means real rates will remain in low to negative territory. Stay tuned to Kitco News to learn from the experts on how to navigate turbulent financial markets in 2022.
BUSINESS
ForexTV.com

Gold futures rally to post highest finish in over 3 weeks

Gold futures rallied on Thursday, marking their highest finish in more than three weeks. Gold prices got their “groove back as the dollar weakened and the Treasury curve flattened,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. “Risk aversion is hitting the Nasdaq and that has some traders going into cyclicals, while others are buying safe-havens such as gold.” February gold rose $33.70, or 1.9%, to settle at $1,798.20 an ounce after trading as high as $1,800.60. Prices saw the highest most-active contract finish since Nov. 22, FactSet data show.
MARKETS
kitco.com

Gold flirts with $1800 as market participants digest yesterday's FOMC meeting

As they say in real estate, it’s all about location. Yesterday judging by how gold and U.S. equities moved, it was not so much about the statement and dot plot, but it was all about Powell’s press conference. Gold had been trading lower before the release of the statement and dot plot trading to a low of $1753. Chart number one is a five-minute line chart detailing when Chairman Powell first took the podium. Gold had come off the prior lows but was still trading lower at $1762.
MARKETS
ForexTV.com

Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Buy EUR/USD – 16 Dec 2021

Our free forex signals service trade today is a buy order on the EUR/USD pair. The EUR/USD pair edged higher after the FOMC even if the Federal Reserve was more hawkish than expected in the December meeting. The Dollar Index plunged, that’s why the currency pair turned to the upside. Technically, it’s still trapped between … Continued.
CURRENCIES
ForexTV.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Bulls to Roar Above 1.1300 amid ECB, Fed

The EUR/USD begins trading near a one-month high after an early Asian breakout of a two-day uptrend. As Omicron fears Chinese headlines will align with geopolitical events during the downtime, yield and stock futures remain under pressure. A more moderate approach by the ECB has won more awards than a smart move by the Fed. … Continued.
CURRENCIES
ForexTV.com

Gold Price Pushes Above $1,800 as US Yields Lose Momentum

While risk aversion is still prevalent, gold prices have recently accepted recent highs. Despite a more robust scatter chart, returns respond to central bank action and concerns about a delay in the Fed’s rate hike. A busy week ends with virus updates and geopolitics at the forefront. The gold price (XAU/USD) is seeking to reach … Continued.
MARKETS
CNBC

Gold prices set for best week in five after Fed decision

Spot gold was flat at $1,797.47 per ounce, as of 0042 GMT. U.S. gold futures edged up 0.1% to $1,799.80. Gold prices were flat on Friday, but on track for their best week since mid-November as the dollar weakened after the U.S. Federal Reserve decided to withdraw its pandemic-era stimulus, making bullion cheaper for holders of other currencies.
MARKETS
marketpulse.com

Oil and gold higher, bitcoin steady

Oil edges higher as central banks choose long term stability. Improved risk appetite and central banks around the world that are acting now in order to preserve the long-term potential of their economies is boosting oil prices again today. Crude continues to face significant headwinds from the omicron variant, with the demand outlook for early next year taking a hit but OPEC+ stands ready to act should the situation necessitate which will continue to backstop prices for now.
INDUSTRY
DailyFx

Gold Price Forecast: Bullish Reversal Takes Shape - Levels for XAU/USD

Gold prices are overcoming technical resistance after barrage of central bank headlines over the past 24-hours. A return back above 1800 seems likely as long as the US Dollar remains on its backfoot; higher towards 1835 isn’t out of the question. According to the IG Client Sentiment Index, gold...
MARKETS
kitco.com

Post-Fed is the time for gold price to take the reigns, says Standard Chartered

BUSINESS
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices turn higher after Fed policy update

Oil futures finished higher on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced plans to speed up its reduction of monthly bond purchases and signaled three interest-rate hikes next year, instead of one. Oil was initially trading lower as concerns that the omicron variant of the coronavirus will slow energy demand outweighed support from data showing a bigger-than-expected weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies. The Fed statement suggested that the central bank is "going to be more hawkish than the market originally anticipated," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. U.S. benchmark stock indexes "firmed up" following the news, as did oil prices, said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors. January West Texas Intermediate crude rose 14 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $70.87 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after spending part of the session trading below the $70 mark.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Dow industrials pop up and stock market tries to clamber higher, even as Fed projections point to 3 rate hikes in 2022

U.S. stock benchmarks on Wednesday afternoon were pivoting modestly higher as the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady, as expected, but quickened the pace of wind-down of its bond-buying program, opening the door to interest-rate increases in the first half of 2022. Projections from the Fed point to three rate increases next year, with the current fed-funds rate at a range between 0% and 0.25%. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will host a news conference at 2:30 p.m. ET to discuss the central bank's updated policy. The move to end the stimulus program sooner than officials planned at their meeting last...
STOCKS
Reuters

Gilt yields, pound, bank stocks rise after BoE stuns markets

(Reuters) - Gilt yields, the pound and British bank stocks jumped on Thursday after the Bank of England unexpectedly raised its policy rate by 15 basis points as inflation pressures mounted in Britain. Yields on British government bonds, known as gilts, jumped following the decision and were up six-eight basis...
BUSINESS
mining.com

Copper price jumps on Fed’s upbeat view

The copper price jumped on Thursday as the US Federal Reserve’s upbeat reading of the world’s largest economy stoked risk appetite. March delivery contracts were exchanging hands for $4.32 a pound ($9,504 a tonne) by midday on the Comex market in New York, up 3.2% compared to Wednesday’s closing.
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD continues to move up despite hawkish Fed

Gold holds post-Fed rebound from two-month low, sluggish of late. Fed’s faster tapering, hawkish dot-plot failed to supersede Omicron fears, indecision over rate hike timing. ECB is likely to signal PEPP conclusion but economic forecasts are the key. Update: Gold (XAU/USD) presses on in the Asian session benefitting from...
BUSINESS

