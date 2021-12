MILWAUKEE — Pacers owner Herb Simon met with a handful of local media members in Indianapolis on Wednesday, and told them, among other things, “I don’t want to see (a rebuild). And if I don’t want to see it, the fans don’t want to see it." Indiana fans might disagree with Simon's assessment of their feelings, but its current players probably feel the same way as Simon. They don't want to be told they're not good enough, but hours...

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO