Li-Ion Battery Recycling Market will Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.76%: By Source (non-mobility and mobility) and Geography (APAC and ROW) | Global Forecast to 2025 | Technavio

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) to Hold Largest Market Share in 2020. According to Absolute Markets Insights report, Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) accounted for the higher market share in 2020 and is projected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period (2021-2029) in the recycled plastics market. The growth in this segment can be attributed to high demand for packaging of food & beverage products. The product is widely used for numerous application such as moldings, bottles, jars, fibers etc. on account of its chemical resistance, excellent impact & tensile strength, and thermal stability. Moreover, growing use of food grade recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET) in bottle-to-bottle processes along with voluntary pledges by producers for recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET) target content in line with EU Single Use Plastics Directives is projected to further accelerate the production. Furthermore, changing trade flows of plastic waste has impacted the waste volumes positively, such a factor has produced new trade avenues for plastic flakes, bale and food grade recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET). The aforementioned factors have positively influenced the market growth of recycled plastics especially recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

