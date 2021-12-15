simpLEASE Accounting Achieves SOC 1 Type 2 Examination Confirming Accounting and Financial Controls Security

Completion of multi-phase, 3rd-party assessments reaffirms compliance with latest industry standards, commitment to ensuring customer and internal data security and privacy. Leading the way once again in accounting and finance automation, BlackLine, Inc. has achieved ISO/IEC 27018:2019 and ISO/IEC 27701:2019 certifications, demonstrating the company’s enthusiastic and voluntary embrace of the most advanced internationally recognized standards for cloud security and data privacy. BlackLine’s newest certifications confirm the company adheres to the latest industry standards across its internal cloud services and also maintains and enforces robust and effective policies and procedures to ensure the security and privacy of the data managed by both its financial close and accounts receivable (AR) automation platforms.

