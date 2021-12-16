ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

USD 5.01 bn growth in Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market |Evolving Opportunities with Beatson Clark Ltd., Bormioli Pharma Spa &Corning Inc. | 17000+ Technavio Reports

By TechNavio
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Beatson Clark Ltd., Bormioli Pharma Spa, Corning Inc., Gerresheimer AG, Nipro Corp., SCHOTT AG, SGD S.A, Shandong Medicinal Glass Co. Ltd., Stolzle-Oberglas GmbHÂ Â, and West Pharmaceutical Services Inc....

www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Compliance & Infection Prevention Advantages Boost Growth for Unit-Dose Pharmaceutical Containers

CLEVELAND, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Freedonia Group analysis of the global pharmaceutical market projects a strong outlook for unit-dose containers through 2025 due to their compliance and infection prevention advantages. Stepped up efforts to improve the adherence of patients to medication schedules – both regularly and for...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Field Erected Cooling Tower Market to Grow by USD 237.46 Mn | Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc. and Delta Cooling Towers P. Ltd. Among Key Contributors to Growth| Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The field erected cooling tower market has been segmented by product (wet, dry, and hybrid) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). The market has been dominated by APAC. According to Technavio, 42% of the market's growth is expected to originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key countries for the field erected cooling towers market in APAC. Moreover, market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in North America, Europe, South America, and MEA. The growth in power generation will drive the growth of the field erected cooling tower market in APAC during the forecast period.
INDUSTRY
Medagadget.com

Burkholderia Infections Market Growth : High prevalence of lung disease | Novabiotics Ltd, iQur Ltd, Aridis Pharmaceuticals LLC, NanoBio Corporation, SUN pharma and others

Burkholderia contaminations are brought about by Burkholderia cepacia. It is a gram negative bacillus found in oceanic climate. It is a low harmful microscopic organisms and is a successive colonizer of liquids utilized in the clinics like IV liquid, water system arrangement and so forth B. cepacia can cause medical issues to certain individuals, patients experiencing debilitated invulnerable framework or ongoing lung infections. Burkholderia contamination manifestation can fluctuate broadly in individuals, going from no side effects to genuine respiratory disease. In light of ongoing genomic subtyping strategies, Burkholderia contamination can be sent from one individual to another. Patients with lung sickness like asthma, CFTR, and COPD are at high danger of experiencing Burkholderia disease. Burkholderia cepacia is impervious to various anti-microbial, aminoglycosides, antipseudomonal third-age cephalosporins and antipseudomonal penicillins.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
bostonnews.net

Latest Study on Nuclear Fusion and Advanced Material Market hints a True Blockbuster

The latest 107+ page survey report on Worldwide Nuclear Fusion and Advanced Material Market is released by HTF MI covering various players of the industry selected from global geographies like The United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Nigeria & South Africa. A perfect mix of quantitative & qualitative Market information highlighting developments, industry challenges that competitors are facing along with gaps and opportunity available and would trend in Worldwide Nuclear Fusion and Advanced Material market. The study bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and estimated till 2026*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are Isowater, Tritium, Western Superconducting Technologies Co.,Ltd.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Environment#Market Research#Pharmaceuticals#Market Trends#Emerging Market#Beatson Clark Ltd#Gerresheimer Ag#Nipro Corp#Schott Ag#Sgd S A#Stolzle Oberglas Gmbh#Cagr#Apac
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Software Testing Services Market to Grow at a CAGR of 12% by 2025: By Product and End-user | Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2021 - 2025

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Software Testing Services Market Facts at a Glance- Companies: 10+ – Including Accenture Plc, Atos SE, Capgemini SE, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., DXC Technology Co., HCL Technologies Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Infosys Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Wipro Ltd. among others.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Personalized Cell Therapy Market Detailed In New Research Report 2021 | Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Saneron CCEL Therapeutics, Inc.

Individualized therapy for different diseases, for example, cancer and immune system diseases by infusing living cells into a patient’s body are known as personalized cell therapy. It has different applications like platelet bondings, bone marrow transplantation, entire blood bondings, stuffed red cell bondings, and organ transplantation. It is utilized to treat different ongoing conditions like Parkinson’s illness and amyotrophic sidelong sclerosis (neurological diseases), spinal rope wounds, diabetes, and cancer.
INDUSTRY
Medagadget.com

Cytomegalovirus (CMV) Infection Treatment and Diagnosis Market will generate new growth opportunities 2021-2028 | Merck & Co. Inc., Cell Medical Ltd., Chimerix, Inc., Affymetrix, Inc.

Global Cytomegalovirus Infection Treatment and Diagnosis Market. Cytomegalovirus (CMV) is an infection that has a place in the herpes infection family that stays torpid in the human body. CMV contamination can happen to individuals of any age anywhere in the world. CMV is a transferable sickness that spreads through body liquids like spit, blood, pee, semen, and bosom milk. The presence of CMV contamination can be recognized by different testing strategies dependent on which the global cytomegalovirus infection treatment and diagnosis market can be examined.
MARKETS
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global White LED Modules Market By Application 2022 Huge Growth Approved By || Nichia, SAMSUNG, EPISTAR

The Global White LED Modules Market Report conveys an intensive layout of the market structure of the White LED Modules market and furthermore offers an entire vision of the present market summary. The Global White LED Modules Market report shields the key districts, distinctive market circumstances alongside different settings that incorporate efficiency, demand, supply, and development rate over the figure time of 2031.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
China
neworleanssun.com

Global Lime Market To Be Driven By The Growing Construction Industry Across The Globe In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Lime Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global lime market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Feed Amino Acids Market Size 2021 by Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis by Regions, Revenue, Share, Development, Tendencies and Forecast to 2027

The Global Feed Amino Acids Market report is an excellent resource for market participants looking for market information, notable trends, existing patterns, and growth opportunities. Based on the extensive calculations in the report, the research provides a sector valuation. A market study is a comprehensive collection of significant discoveries when compared to the industry's specific competitors. The essay also examines the various industries in which the global industry has made a name for itself. A global industry analysis is built on in-depth contextual insights, reliable projections, and historical market volume data.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Mattresses, Blinds and Shades Market Have High Growth But May Foresee Even Higher Value | Hunter Douglas, Tempur Sealy International, Serta Simmons Bedding

The Latest Released Mattresses, Blinds and Shades market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Mattresses, Blinds and Shades market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Mattresses, Blinds and Shades market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Tempur Sealy International, Serta Simmons Bedding, Hunter Douglas, Springs Window Fashions, Select Comfort etc.
ECONOMY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Evaluate and Track IoT Companies | View Company Insights for 1,000+ IoT Product Manufacturers and Suppliers | BizVibe

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe has made available 1,000+ company profiles for the IoT manufacturers and suppliers category on its B2B platform. Companies listed in this product category are primarily engaged in manufacturing or supplying various types of IoT products (such as IoT chips, IoT devices, etc.). Companies which provide IoT services are also included in the category.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

USD 73.50 mn growth in Heavy-duty Trucks On-board Diagnostics System Market | Evolving Opportunities with ACTIA Group, AVL DiTEST GmbH & Continental AG | 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The heavy-duty trucks on-board diagnostics system market report offers information on several market vendors, including ACTIA Group, AVL DiTEST GmbH, Continental AG, Daimler AG, Moj.io Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Vector Informatik GmbH, Vidiwave Ltd., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, and Zubie Inc. among others. The Heavy-duty Trucks On-board diagnostics system market is expected to grow by USD 73.50 million from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 3.09% as per the latest report by Technavio.
MARKETS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Aesthetic Lasers and Energy Devices Market to grow by USD 861.45mn|Evolving Opportunities with AbbVie Inc. & Bausch Health Companies Inc.| 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The aesthetic lasers and energy devices market report offers information on several market vendors, including AbbVie Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Candela Corp., Cutera Inc., Cynosure Inc., El.En. Spa, Fotona d.o.o., Hologic Inc., Lumenis Ltd., and Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co. Ltd. among others. According to Technavio, the aesthetic lasers and energy devices market estimates a market value of USD 861.45 million from 2020 to 2025. In addition, the report projects the market to progress at a CAGR of 4.84%.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome Treatment Market Overall Study Report 2021-2028 | Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceutical Inc.,

Familial Chylomicronia Syndrome (FDS), a life-threatening inherited blood disorder that results from an abnormality in the function of the thyroid. This condition is more common than most people think and the only way to avoid contracting this condition is to have a regular test for levels of calcium andothyroxine (T4). Other symptoms associated with FDS include bone pain, decreased growth, decreased thyroid function, osteoporosis, increased risk of cardiovascular diseases and high cholesterol.Familial Csts is usually detected through genetic testing, but in rare instances, an imaging test is required. In mild and moderate cases, genetic counselors can perform the genetic testing, but in severe conditions, patients will require a full-blown metabolic assessment.
MARKETS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Holbrook, NY
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
708K+
Views
ABOUT

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

 https://www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy