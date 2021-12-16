ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Crystal Palace to prepare like the Watford game will happen – Patrick Vieira

By PA Staff
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePatrick Vieira says Crystal Palace will prepare as normal for Saturday’s match...

Covid-19 outbreak in Watford squad sees game at Burnley called off

A Covid-19 outbreak within the Watford squad has led to an abrupt postponement of their Premier League game at Burnley on Wednesday evening. Burnley announced the fixture was suddenly off just two and a half hours before kick-off, with a follow-up Premier League statement apologising for the “inconvenience and disruption” a late cancellation has caused to supporters.
Conor Gallagher needs to be playing regular football – Patrick Vieira

Patrick Vieira believes Conor Gallagher’s loan spell with Crystal Palace has been “win-win” for all parties involved so far but stressed the importance of the midfielder continuing to play regularly. The 21-year-old has scored six goals and made three assists for the Eagles since joining on a...
Patrick Vieira
Crystal Palace boss Vieira happy with point against Southampton

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira is happy with a point at home against Southampton. The London side made a great start to the game, going ahead through Wilfried Zaha after a few minutes. However, Southampton eventually made it 2-1 through James Ward-Prowse and Armando Broja. Eventually, Jordan Ayew levelled for...
Crystal Palace and Southampton share four goals at Selhurst Park

Draw specialists Crystal Palace and Southampton could not be separated at Selhurst Park after an entertaining 2-2 draw. Wilfried Zaha fired the hosts into an early lead but James Ward-Prowse and Armando Broja turned the game on its head with first-half goals in the space of four minutes.
Six games called off as Covid wreaks havoc on Premier League

The Premier League on Thursday postponed six more matches due to the wave of coronavirus infections hitting Britain, but said it intended to "continue its current fixture schedule where safely possible" as calls for a circuit break intensified. "While recognising a number of clubs are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks, it is the League’s intention to continue its current fixture schedule where safely possible," the Premier League said in a statement.
French commentators shun Premier League games because English fans do not wear masks

Footbal commentators from one of the biggest broadcasters in France have stopped travelling to Premier League stadiums – because English fans do not wear an anti-Covid mask.Anthony Tobelem, a senior journalist on Canal+, made the startling admission while highlighting the growing health crisis in the Premier League.Pointing to a record 42 positive Covid test results for players over a week, he said: ‘Us commentators have been staying in the Canal+ studio for two weeks in light of these figures.“It’s for the better given that if you don’t wear a mask, you’re at risk of testing positive, and the English until...
Football fans urged to prioritise Covid jabs over matches at stadiums

A national health chief has urged football fans to go to a stadium this weekend to get their booster “rather than going to watch a match”.Dr Nikki Kanani, director of primary care at NHS England offered the advice during a press conference in Downing Street on Wednesday night amid surging cases of the Omicron Covid variant.Dr Kanani said: “This is our chance to make choices for each other and for our NHS, so my advice would be if you’re going to go to a stadium at the weekend, make it one where you can get your vaccine or help...
Premier League managers to discuss Covid-19 crisis at Monday meeting

Premier League managers will convene on Monday to discuss the Covid-19 crisis engulfing the competition, with Newcastle boss Eddie Howe saying the top flight’s integrity is on a knife edge.Five of this weekend’s 10 scheduled matches have already been postponed due to positive Covid tests, and Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard revealed a meeting was being organised by the league early next week to tackle the club bosses’ “concerns and unanswered questions”, in particular around the criteria used by the Premier League board to grant approval to a postponement.Magpies manager Howe is worried the incomplete fixture list makes the league...
