ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Passivation of miniature microwave coplanar waveguides using a thin film fluoropolymer electret

By Jaouad Marzouk
Nature.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe insertion losses of miniature gold/silicon-on-insulator (SOI) coplanar waveguides (CPW) are rendered low, stable, and light insensitive when covered with a thin film (95Â nm) fluoropolymer deposited by a trifluoromethane (CHF3) plasma. Microwave characterization (0"“50Â GHz) of the CPWs indicates that the fluoropolymer stabilizes a hydrogen-passivated silicon surface between the CPW...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Novel quantum device design promises a regular flow of entangled electrons on demand

Quantum computer and many other quantum technologies rely on the generation of quantum-entangled pairs of electrons. However, the systems developed so far typically produce a noisy and random flow of entangled electrons, which hinders synchronized operations on the entangled particles. Now, researchers from Aalto University in Finland propose a way to produce a regular flow of spin-entangled electrons.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Chemoselectivity-independent Cu-mediated coupling to construct the hydroquinoline skeleton of symbioimine

Construction of the hydroquinoline skeleton of symbioimine by Cu-mediated N-alkenylation or O-alkenylation of an allyl aminoalcohol, in which either chemoselectivity could lead to the target compound, was investigated. O-alkenylation followed by Claisen rearrangement was favored with high selectivity under a ligand-free condition. Subsequent intramolecular condensation furnished the hydroquinoline skeleton of symbioimine.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

High-precision lattice QCD calculations of the muon anomalous magnetic moment

In 2021, the most precise measurement of the muon's anomalous magnetic moment and a new high-precision lattice quantum chromodynamics calculation have in turn kindled, then dimmed, hopes for seeing signs of new physics. State of the art calculations, made possible by a series of recent advances, will be key to understanding these conflicting results.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Logical-qubit operations in an error-detecting surface code

Future fault-tolerant quantum computers will require storing and processing quantum data in logical qubits. Here we realize a suite of logical operations on a distance-2 surface code qubit built from seven physical qubits and stabilized using repeated error-detection cycles. Logical operations include initialization into arbitrary states, measurement in the cardinal bases of the Bloch sphere and a universal set of single-qubit gates. For each type of operation, we observe higher performance for fault-tolerant variants over non-fault-tolerant variants, and quantify the difference. In particular, we demonstrate process tomography of logical gates, using the notion of a logical Pauli transfer matrix. This integration of high-fidelity logical operations with a scalable scheme for repeated stabilization is a milestone on the road to quantum error correction with higher-distance superconducting surface codes.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amorphous Silicon#Microwave Engineering#Min#Optical Properties#Cpw
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Conveyance of texture signals along a rat whisker

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-92770-3, published online 30 June 2021. The original version of this Article contained a repeated error in EquationÂ 4 and 7 where an apostrophe was omitted from the variables "y", "x", and "M". As a result, in EquationÂ 4,. In EquationÂ...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Engineering transient dynamics of artificial cells by stochastic distribution of enzymes

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-27229-0, published online 25 November 2021. In this article the affiliation InstituciÃ³ Catalana de Recerca i Estudis AvanÃ§ats (ICREA), Pg. LluÃs Companys 23, 08010 Barcelona, Spain for Samuel Sanchez was missing. The original article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Gravitational caustics in an atom laser

Typically discussed in the context of optics, caustics are envelopes of classical trajectories (rays) where the density of states diverges, resulting in pronounced observable features such as bright points, curves, and extended networks of patterns. Here, we generate caustics in the matter waves of an atom laser, providing a striking experimental example of catastrophe theory applied to atom optics in an accelerated (gravitational) reference frame. We showcase caustics formed by individual attractive and repulsive potentials, and present an example of a network generated by multiple potentials. Exploiting internal atomic states, we demonstrate fluid-flow tracing as another tool of this flexible experimental platform. The effective gravity experienced by the atoms can be tuned with magnetic gradients, forming caustics analogous to those produced by gravitational lensing. From a more applied point of view, atom optics affords perspectives for metrology, atom interferometry, and nanofabrication. Caustics in this context may lead to quantum innovations as they are an inherently robust way of manipulating matter waves.
CHEMISTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
NewsBreak
Google
Phys.org

Scientists develop colossal 3D electrical anisotropy of MoAlB single crystal

Three-dimensional (3D) anisotropic functional properties of a single material (such as magnetic, electrical, thermal and optical properties, etc.) are not only conducive to the multi-use of materials, but also help to enrich the regulatory dimension of functional materials. Researchers from the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science (HFIPS) of the Chinese...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Screening of selected ageing-related proteins that extend chronological life span in yeast Saccharomyces cerevisiae

Ageing-related proteins play various roles such as regulating cellular ageing, countering oxidative stress, and modulating signal transduction pathways amongst many others. Hundreds of ageing-related proteins have been identified, however the functions of most of these ageing-related proteins are not known. Here, we report the identification of proteins that extended yeast chronological life span (CLS) from a screen of ageing-related proteins. Three of the CLS-extending proteins, Ptc4, Zwf1, and Sme1, contributed to an overall higher survival percentage and shorter doubling time of yeast growth compared to the control. The CLS-extending proteins contributed to thermal and oxidative stress responses differently, suggesting different mechanisms of actions. The overexpression of Ptc4 or Zwf1 also promoted rapid cell proliferation during yeast growth, suggesting their involvement in cell division or growth pathways.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Linear-superelastic Ti-Nb nanocomposite alloys with ultralow modulus via high-throughput phase-field design and machine learning

The optimal design of shape memory alloys (SMAs) with specific properties is crucial for the innovative application in advanced technologies. Herein, inspired by the recently proposed design concept of concentration modulation, we explore martensitic transformation (MT) in and design the mechanical properties of Ti-Nb nanocomposites by combining high-throughput phase-field simulations and machine learning (ML) approaches. Systematic phase-field simulations generate data of the mechanical properties for various nanocomposites constructed by four macroscopic degrees of freedom. An ML-assisted strategy is adopted to perform multiobjective optimization of the mechanical properties, through which promising nanocomposite configurations are prescreened for the next set of phase-field simulations. The ML-guided simulations discover an optimized nanocomposite, composed of Nb-rich matrix and Nb-lean nanofillers, that exhibits a combination of mechanical properties, including ultralow modulus, linear super-elasticity, and near-hysteresis-free in a loading-unloading cycle. The exceptional mechanical properties in the nanocomposite originate from optimized continuous MT rather than a sharp first-order transition, which is common in typical SMAs. This work demonstrates the great potential of ML-guided phase-field simulations in the design of advanced materials with extraordinary properties.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Overcoming humidity-induced swelling of graphene oxide-based hydrogen membranes using charge-compensating nanodiamonds

Graphene oxide (GO) can form ultrapermeable and ultraselective membranes that are promising for various gas separation applications, including hydrogen purification. However, GO films lose their attractive separation properties in humid conditions. Here we show that incorporating positively charged nanodiamonds (ND+s) into GO nanolaminates leads to humidity-resistant, yet high-performing, membranes. While native GO membranes fail at a single run, the GO/ND+ composite retains up to roughly 90% of GO's H2 selectivity against CO2 after several cycles under an aggressive humidity test. The addition of negatively charged ND to GO brought no such stabilization, suggesting that charge compensation acts as the main mechanism conferring humidity resistance, where ND+s neutralize the negative charge GO sheets. We observed a similar but inferior stabilization effect when positively charged polyhedral oligomeric silsesquioxane replaces ND+. The demonstrated material platform offers a solution for separating H2 gas from its usually humid mixtures generated from fossil fuel sources or water splitting.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

In situ lymphoma imaging in a spontaneous mouse model using the Cerenkov Luminescence of F-18 and Ga-67 isotopes

Cerenkov luminescence imaging (CLI) is a promising approach to image-guided surgery and pathological sampling. It could offer additional advantages when combined to whole-body isotope tomographies. We aimed to obtain evidence of its applicability in lymphoma patho-diagnostics, thus we decided to investigate the radiodiagnostic potential of combined PET or SPECT/CLI in an experimental, novel spontaneous high-grade B-cell lymphoma mouse model (Bc.DLFL1). We monitored the lymphoma dissemination at early stage, and at clinically relevant stages such as advanced stage and terminal stage with in vivo 2-deoxy-2-[18F]fluoro-d-glucose (FDG) positron emission tomography (PET)/magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and 67Ga-citrate single photon emission computed tomography (SPECT)/MRI. In vivo imaging was combined with ex vivo high resolution CLI. The use of CLI with 18F-Fluorine (F-18) and 67Ga-Gallium isotopes in the selection of infiltrated lymph nodes for tumor staging and pathology was thus tested. At advanced stage, FDG PET/MRI plus ex vivo CLI allowed accurate detection of FDG accumulation in lymphoma-infiltrated tissues. At terminal stage we detected tumorous lymph nodes with SPECT/MRI and we could report in vivo detection of the Cerenkov light emission of 67Ga. CLI with 67Ga-citrate revealed lymphoma accumulation in distant lymph node locations, unnoticeable with only MRI. Flow cytometry and immunohistochemistry confirmed these imaging results. Our study promotes the combined use of PET and CLI in preclinical studies and clinical practice. Heterogeneous FDG distribution in lymph nodes, detected at sampling surgery, has implications for tissue pathology processing and it could direct therapy. The results with 67Ga also point to the opportunities to further apply suitable SPECT radiopharmaceuticals for CLI.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Energy recovery linac based fully coherent light source

Energy recovery linac (ERL) holds great promise for generating high repetition-rate and high brightness electron beams. The application of ERL to drive a free-electron laser is currently limited by its low peak current. In this paper, we consider the combination of ERL with the recently proposed angular-dispersion induced microbunching technique to generate fully coherent radiation pulses with high average brightness and tunable pulse length. Start-to-end simulations have been performed based on a low energy ERL (600Â MeV) for generating coherent EUV radiation pulses. The results indicate an average brightness over 1025 phs/s/mm2/mrad2/0.1%BW and average power of about 100Â W at 13.5Â nm or 20Â W with the spectral resolution of about 0.5Â meV with the proposed technique. Further extension of the proposed scheme to shorter wavelength based on an ERL complex is also discussed.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Decreasing the catalytic ignition temperature of diesel soot using electrified conductive oxide catalysts

Pursuance of low reaction temperatures deserves considerable efforts in regard to catalysis for energy efficiency. Catalytic soot combustion, the prevailing technology for reducing the emission of harmful diesel soot particulates, cannot occur efficiently at <200"‰Â°C exhaust temperature during frequent idling. Here, we report an electrification strategy aimed at decreasing the ignition temperature at which 50% of soot (T50) is converted at <75"‰Â°C using conductive oxides as catalysts, such as potassium-supported antimony-tin oxides. The performance achieved was far superior to that with conventional thermal catalytic soot combustion-generally with T50 >300"‰Â°C. Electrically driven release of lattice oxygen from catalysts is responsible for rapid soot ignition at low temperatures, while the opposite electrostatic fluidization between the conductive catalyst and soot particles accounts for improved catalyst"“soot contact efficiency. The electrification process presents a promising strategy in meeting the common dilemma of reduction in vehicle emissions at low exhaust temperatures.
GOOGLE
Nature.com

Materials degradation in non-thermal plasma generators by corona discharge

Atmospheric corona discharge devices are being studied as innovative systems for cooling, sterilization, and propulsion, in several industrial fields, from robotics to medical devices, from drones to space applications. However, their industrial scale implementation still requires additional understanding of several complex phenomena, such as corrosion, degradation, and fatigue behaviour, which may affect final system performance. This study focuses on the corrosive behaviour of wires that perform as a high-voltage electrode subject to DC positive corona discharge in atmospheric air. The experiments demonstrate that the non-thermal plasma process promotes the growth of the oxidative films and modifies the physicochemical properties of the materials chosen as corona electrodes, hence affecting device operation. Surfaces exposed to this non-thermal plasma are electrically characterized by negative exponential decay of time-depend power and analysed with SEM. Implications on performance are analysed and discussed.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Synthesis and characterization of ternary chitosan"“TiO"“ZnO over graphene for photocatalytic degradation of tetracycline from pharmaceutical wastewater

Various nanocomposites of TiO2"“ZnO, TiO2"“ZnO/CS, and TiO2"“ZnO/CS"“Gr with different molar ratios were synthesized by sol"“gel and ultrasound-assisted methods and utilized under UV irradiation to enhance the photocatalytic degradation of tetracycline. Characterization of prepared materials were carried out by XRD, FT-IR, FE-SEM, EDX and BET techniques. The TiO2"“ZnO with the 1:1 molar ratio supported with 1:2 weight ratio CS"“Gr (T1"’Z1/CS1"’Gr2 sample) appeared as the most effective material at the optimized operational conditions including the tetracycline concentration of 20Â mg/L, pH"‰="‰4, catalyst dosage of 0.5Â g/L, and 3Â h of irradiation time. As expected, the graphene had a significant effect in improving degradation results. The detailed performances of the T1"’Z1/CS1"’Gr2 were compared with ternary nanocomposites from EDX and BET results as well as from the degradation viewpoint. This novel photocatalyst can be effective in actual pharmaceutical wastewater treatment considering the applied operational parameters.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Stepwise membrane binding of extended synaptotagmins revealed by optical tweezers

Extended synaptotagmins (E-Syts) mediate lipid exchange between the endoplasmic reticulum (ER) and the plasma membrane (PM). Anchored on the ER, E-Syts bind the PM via an array of C2 domains in a Ca2+- and lipid-dependent manner, drawing the two membranes close to facilitate lipid exchange. How these C2 domains bind the PM and regulate the ER"“PM distance is not well understood. Here, we applied optical tweezers to dissect PM binding by E-Syt1 and E-Syt2. We detected Ca2+- and lipid-dependent membrane-binding kinetics of both E-Syts and determined the binding energies and rates of individual C2 domains or pairs. We incorporated these parameters in a theoretical model to recapitulate salient features of E-Syt-mediated membrane contacts observed in vivo, including their equilibrium distances and probabilities. Our methods can be applied to study other proteins containing multiple membrane-binding domains linked by disordered polypeptides.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Maximizing quantum discord from interference in multi-port fiber beamsplitters

Fourth-order interference is an information processing primitive for photonic quantum technologies, as it forms the basis of photonic controlled-logic gates, entangling measurements, and can be used to produce quantum correlations. Here, using classical weak coherent states as inputs, we study fourth-order interference in 4"‰Ã—"‰4 multi-port beam splitters built within multi-core optical fibers, and show that quantum correlations, in the form of geometric quantum discord, can be controlled and maximized by adjusting the intensity ratio between the two inputs. Though these states are separable, they maximize the geometric discord in some instances, and can be a resource for protocols such as remote state preparation. This should contribute to the exploitation of quantum correlations in future telecommunication networks, in particular in those that exploit spatially structured fibers.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

High-performance HgCdTe avalanche photodetector enabled with suppression of band-to-band tunneling effect in mid-wavelength infrared

HgCdTe avalanche photodiodes promise various fascinating applications due to the outstanding capability of detecting weak signals or even single photon. However, the underlying transport mechanisms of diverse dark current components are still unresolved at high reverse bias, thus limiting the development of high-performance devices. Here, we establish an accurate model to demonstrate the competitive mechanism between band-to-band and avalanche dark currents in positive-intrinsic-negative structures. Based on the high consistency between the simulated and measured results, we find that both components jointly dominate overall dark current but with a larger avalanche current. This breaks the conventional cognition that band-to-band dark current contributes the majority. With the guidance, we reconstruct an optimized device and achieve gain 1876 (6153) and dark current 10âˆ’10 (10âˆ’9) A at bias âˆ’10 (âˆ’10.5) V, respectively. Comparisons of dark current and gain with reported single-element devices further confirm the outstanding performance of our device.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy