Detachable dissolvable microneedles: intra-epidermal and intradermal diffusion, effect on skin surface, and application in hyperpigmentation treatment

Several seaweed extracts have been reported to have potential antimethanogenic effects in ruminants. In this study, the effect of three brown seaweed species (Undaria pinnatifida, UPIN; Sargassum fusiforme, SFUS; and Sargassum fulvellum, SFUL) on rumen fermentation characteristics, total gas, methane (CH4), carbon dioxide (CO2) production, and microbial populations were investigated using an in vitro batch culture system. Seaweed extract and its metabolites, total flavonoid and polyphenol contents were identified and compared. For the in vitro batch, 0.25Â mgâˆ™mLâˆ’1 of each seaweed extract were used in 6, 12, 24, 36 and 48Â h of incubation. Seaweed extract supplementation decreased CH4 yield and its proportion to total gas production after 12, 24, and 48Â h of incubation, while total gas production were not significantly different. Total volatile fatty acid and molar proportion of propionate increased with SFUS and SFUL supplementation after 24Â h of incubation, whereas UPIN was not affected. Additionally, SFUS increased the absolute abundance of total bacteria, ciliate protozoa, fungi, methanogenic archaea, and Fibrobacter succinogenes. The relative proportions of Butyrivibrio fibrisolvens, Butyrivibrio proteoclasticus, and Prevotella ruminicola were lower with seaweed extract supplementation, whereas Anaerovibrio lipolytica increased. Thus, seaweed extracts can decrease CH4 production, and alter the abundance of rumen microbial populations.
Comments / 0