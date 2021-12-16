ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detachable dissolvable microneedles: intra-epidermal and intradermal diffusion, effect on skin surface, and application in hyperpigmentation treatment

By Pritsana Sawutdeechaikul
Nature.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDelivering bioactive compounds into skin tissue has long been a challenge. Using ex vivo porcine and rat skins, here we demonstrate that a detachable dissolvable microneedle (DDMN) array, a special dissolvable microneedle that allows needle detachment from the base within 2Â min post administration, can effectively embed a model compound into...

