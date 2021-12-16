ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Mechanochemistry of phosphate esters confined between sliding iron surfaces

By Carlos AyestarÃ¡n Latorre
Nature.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe molecular structure of lubricant additives controls not only their adsorption and dissociation behaviour at the nanoscale, but also their ability to reduce friction and wear at the macroscale. Here, we show using nonequilibrium molecular dynamics simulations with a reactive force field that tri(s-butyl)phosphate dissociates much faster than tri(n-butyl)phosphate when heated...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Single-cell mapping of DNA G-quadruplex structures in human cancer cells

G-quadruplexes (G4s) are four-stranded DNA secondary structures that form in guanine-rich regions of the genome. G4s have important roles in transcription and replication and have been implicated in genome instability and cancer. Thus far most work has profiled the G4 landscape in an ensemble of cell populations, therefore it is critical to explore the structure"“function relationship of G4s in individual cells to enable detailed mechanistic insights into G4 function. With standard ChIP-seq methods it has not been possible to determine if G4 formation at a given genomic locus is variable between individual cells across a population. For the first time, we demonstrate the mapping of a DNA secondary structure at single-cell resolution. We have adapted single-nuclei (sn) CUT&Tag to allow the detection of G4s in single cells of human cancer cell lines. With snG4-CUT&Tag, we can distinguish cellular identity from a mixed cell-type population solely based on G4 features within individual cells. Our methodology now enables genomic investigations on cell-to-cell variation of a DNA secondary structure that were previously not possible.
CANCER
Nature.com

Evolution of eastern Tibetan river systems is driven by the indentation of India

Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 2, ArticleÂ number:Â 256 (2021) Cite this article. The main rivers that originate from the Tibetan Plateau are important as a resource and for the sedimentary and biogeochemical exchange between mountains and oceans. However, the dominant mechanism for the evolution of eastern Tibetan river systems remains ambiguous. Here we conduct geomorphological analyses of river systems and assess catchment-average erosion rates in the eastern Tibetan Plateau using a digital elevation model and cosmogenic radionuclide data. We find that major dividing ranges have northeast oriented asymmetric geometries and that erosion rates reduce in the same direction. This coincides with the northeastward indentation of India and we suggest this indicates a primarily tectonic influence on the large-scale configuration of eastern Tibetan river systems. In contrast, low-level streams appear to be controlled by fluvial self-organization processes. We propose that this distinction between high- and low-order channel evolution highlights the importance of local optimization of optimal channel network models in tectonically active areas.
INDIA
Nature.com

Visible-light-driven polymerization towards the green synthesis of plastics

Environmentally benign and sustainable chemistry has the potential to address negative environmental impacts associated with the production and degradation of synthetic polymers. In particular, green synthesis of plastics could be achieved by the convergence of visible-light-driven photocatalysis and reversible-deactivation radical polymerization. Since the emergence of the first commercialized synthetic plastic...
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Conveyance of texture signals along a rat whisker

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-92770-3, published online 30 June 2021. The original version of this Article contained a repeated error in EquationÂ 4 and 7 where an apostrophe was omitted from the variables "y", "x", and "M". As a result, in EquationÂ 4,. In EquationÂ...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ester#Iron#Bell
Nature.com

Logical-qubit operations in an error-detecting surface code

Future fault-tolerant quantum computers will require storing and processing quantum data in logical qubits. Here we realize a suite of logical operations on a distance-2 surface code qubit built from seven physical qubits and stabilized using repeated error-detection cycles. Logical operations include initialization into arbitrary states, measurement in the cardinal bases of the Bloch sphere and a universal set of single-qubit gates. For each type of operation, we observe higher performance for fault-tolerant variants over non-fault-tolerant variants, and quantify the difference. In particular, we demonstrate process tomography of logical gates, using the notion of a logical Pauli transfer matrix. This integration of high-fidelity logical operations with a scalable scheme for repeated stabilization is a milestone on the road to quantum error correction with higher-distance superconducting surface codes.
COMPUTERS
Phys.org

Yeast cells cause embedded objects to rise via the microbial Brazil nut effect

A phenomenon where microbe-generated gas bubbles create granular fluctuations at the wet sandy floors of rivers, oceans, and lakes has revealed more about the distribution of materials at the bottom of waterbodies. Tohoku University Researchers dubbed this the "microbial Brazil nut effect." Details of their research were published in the...
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Vesicle shape transformations driven by confined active filaments

In active matter systems, deformable boundaries provide a mechanism to organize internal active stresses. To study a minimal model of such a system, we perform particle-based simulations of an elastic vesicle containing a collection of polar active filaments. The interplay between the active stress organization due to interparticle interactions and that due to the deformability of the confinement leads to a variety of filament spatiotemporal organizations that have not been observed in bulk systems or under rigid confinement, including highly-aligned rings and caps. In turn, these filament assemblies drive dramatic and tunable transformations of the vesicle shape and its dynamics. We present simple scaling models that reveal the mechanisms underlying these emergent behaviors and yield design principles for engineering active materials with targeted shape dynamics.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Application and toxicity studies of arabinoxylan and Î²--glucan stearic acid ester composite coatings in extending postharvest storage of peach

Peaches are good source of nutrients and known for their taste and aroma. The highly perishable nature of the peaches tends to decay rapidly during transportation and storage is a serious constraint for efficient transportation and storage. Therefore, the effect of arabinoxylan (AX) and Î²-D-glucan stearic acid ester (SABG) composite coating material was examined for the postharvest storage quality of peach under storage at 22"‰Â±"‰2Â Â°C with 85% relative humidity (RH). Both, AX-SABG and shellac (1"“2%) coatings significantly reduced the change in the quality attributes like weight loss (1.2"“1.4 fold), respiration rate (1.1"“1.2 fold), ripening index (1.3"“1.5 fold) and firmness (1.3"“1.5 fold) during 6Â days storage as compared to the uncoated peaches. In addition, AX-SABG (1"“2%) coating was more effective in retaining aroma volatiles and reducing disease incidence compared to shellac. Further, acute and chronic toxicological studies have shown no tissue related toxicity and mortality in mice. Our results suggest that AX-SABG as an edible coating has the potential to preserve the fruit quality during 6Â days storage at 22"‰Â±"‰2Â Â°C and extend the postharvest shelf life of peach during storage.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Chemistry
Nature.com

Author Correction: Engineering transient dynamics of artificial cells by stochastic distribution of enzymes

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-27229-0, published online 25 November 2021. In this article the affiliation InstituciÃ³ Catalana de Recerca i Estudis AvanÃ§ats (ICREA), Pg. LluÃs Companys 23, 08010 Barcelona, Spain for Samuel Sanchez was missing. The original article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Synergistic interaction of renewable nipagin and eugenol for aromatic copoly(ether ester) materials with desired performance

Naturally occurring nipagin and eugenol were used as the collaborative starting materials for poly(ether ester) polymers. In this study, two series of nipagin and eugenol-derived copoly(ether ester)s, PHN11âˆ’xE1x and PHN11âˆ’xE2x (x"‰="‰0%, 5%, 10%, 15%, 20%), were prepared with renewable 1,6-hexanediol as a comonomer. The nipagin-derived component acts as the renewable surrogate of petroleum-based dimethyl terephthalate (DMT), while the eugenol-derived component acts as the cooperative property modifier of parent homopoly(ether ester) PHN1. 1,6-Hexanediol was chosen as the spacer because of its renewability, high boiling point, and short chain to enhance the glass transition temperatures (Tgs) of materials. The molecular weights and chemical structures were confirmed by gel permeation chromatograph (GPC), NMR and FTIR spectroscopies. Thermal and crystalline properties were studied by thermal gravimetric analysis (TGA), differential scanning calorimetric (DSC) and wide-angle X-ray diffraction (WXRD). The tensile assays were conducted to evaluate the mechanical properties. The results suggested that properties of this kind of poly(ether ester)s could be finely tuned by the relative content of two components for the desired applications (elastomer, rubbery) suitable for different scenarios from polyethylene glycol terephthalate (PET) and polybutylene terephthalate (PBT).
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

The economy of chromosomal distances in bacterial gene regulation

Npj Systems Biology and Applications volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 49 (2021) Cite this article. In the transcriptional regulatory network (TRN) of a bacterium, the nodes are genes and a directed edge represents the action of a transcription factor (TF), encoded by the source gene, on the target gene. It is a condensed representation of a large number of biological observations and facts. Nonrandom features of the network are structural evidence of requirements for a reliable systemic function. For the bacterium Escherichia coli we here investigate the (Euclidean) distances covered by the edges in the TRN when its nodes are embedded in the real space of the circular chromosome. Our work is motivated by 'wiring economy' research in Computational Neuroscience and starts from two contradictory hypotheses: (1) TFs are predominantly employed for long-distance regulation, while local regulation is exerted by chromosomal structure, locally coordinated by the action of structural proteins. Hence long distances should often occur. (2) A large distance between the regulator gene and its target requires a higher expression level of the regulator gene due to longer reaching times and ensuing increased degradation (proteolysis) of the TF and hence will be evolutionarily reduced. Our analysis supports the latter hypothesis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Trade-offs and design principles in the spatial organization of catalytic particles

Catalytic particles are spatially organized in a number of biological systems across different length scales, from enzyme complexes to metabolically coupled cells. Despite operating on different scales, these systems all feature localized reactions involving partially hindered diffusive transport, which is determined by the collective arrangement of the catalysts. Yet it remains largely unexplored how different arrangements affect the interplay between the reaction and transport dynamics, which ultimately determines the flux through the reaction pathway. Here we show that two fundamental trade-offs arise, the first between efficient inter-catalyst transport and the depletion of substrate, and the second between steric confinement of intermediate products and the accessibility of catalysts to substrate. We use a model reaction pathway to characterize the general design principles for the arrangement of catalysts that emerge from the interplay of these trade-offs. We find that the question of optimal catalyst arrangements generalizes the well-known Thomson problem of electrostatics.
MATHEMATICS
Nature.com

In situ lymphoma imaging in a spontaneous mouse model using the Cerenkov Luminescence of F-18 and Ga-67 isotopes

Cerenkov luminescence imaging (CLI) is a promising approach to image-guided surgery and pathological sampling. It could offer additional advantages when combined to whole-body isotope tomographies. We aimed to obtain evidence of its applicability in lymphoma patho-diagnostics, thus we decided to investigate the radiodiagnostic potential of combined PET or SPECT/CLI in an experimental, novel spontaneous high-grade B-cell lymphoma mouse model (Bc.DLFL1). We monitored the lymphoma dissemination at early stage, and at clinically relevant stages such as advanced stage and terminal stage with in vivo 2-deoxy-2-[18F]fluoro-d-glucose (FDG) positron emission tomography (PET)/magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and 67Ga-citrate single photon emission computed tomography (SPECT)/MRI. In vivo imaging was combined with ex vivo high resolution CLI. The use of CLI with 18F-Fluorine (F-18) and 67Ga-Gallium isotopes in the selection of infiltrated lymph nodes for tumor staging and pathology was thus tested. At advanced stage, FDG PET/MRI plus ex vivo CLI allowed accurate detection of FDG accumulation in lymphoma-infiltrated tissues. At terminal stage we detected tumorous lymph nodes with SPECT/MRI and we could report in vivo detection of the Cerenkov light emission of 67Ga. CLI with 67Ga-citrate revealed lymphoma accumulation in distant lymph node locations, unnoticeable with only MRI. Flow cytometry and immunohistochemistry confirmed these imaging results. Our study promotes the combined use of PET and CLI in preclinical studies and clinical practice. Heterogeneous FDG distribution in lymph nodes, detected at sampling surgery, has implications for tissue pathology processing and it could direct therapy. The results with 67Ga also point to the opportunities to further apply suitable SPECT radiopharmaceuticals for CLI.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

How connectivity rules and synaptic properties shape the efficacy of pattern separation in the entorhinal cortex"“dentate gyrus"“CA3 network

Pattern separation is a fundamental brain computation that converts small differences in input patterns into large differences in output patterns. Several synaptic mechanisms of pattern separation have been proposed, including code expansion, inhibition and plasticity; however, which of these mechanisms play a role in the entorhinal cortex (EC)"“dentate gyrus (DG)"“CA3 circuit, a classical pattern separation circuit, remains unclear. Here we show that a biologically realistic, full-scale EC"“DG"“CA3 circuit model, including granule cells (GCs) and parvalbumin-positive inhibitory interneurons (PV+-INs) in the DG, is an efficient pattern separator. Both external gamma-modulated inhibition and internal lateral inhibition mediated by PV+-INs substantially contributed to pattern separation. Both local connectivity and fast signaling at GC"“PV+-IN synapses were important for maximum effectiveness. Similarly, mossy fiber synapses with conditional detonator properties contributed to pattern separation. By contrast, perforant path synapses with Hebbian synaptic plasticity and direct EC"“CA3 connection shifted the network towards pattern completion. Our results demonstrate that the specific properties of cells and synapses optimize higher-order computations in biological networks and might be useful to improve the deep learning capabilities of technical networks.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Linear-superelastic Ti-Nb nanocomposite alloys with ultralow modulus via high-throughput phase-field design and machine learning

The optimal design of shape memory alloys (SMAs) with specific properties is crucial for the innovative application in advanced technologies. Herein, inspired by the recently proposed design concept of concentration modulation, we explore martensitic transformation (MT) in and design the mechanical properties of Ti-Nb nanocomposites by combining high-throughput phase-field simulations and machine learning (ML) approaches. Systematic phase-field simulations generate data of the mechanical properties for various nanocomposites constructed by four macroscopic degrees of freedom. An ML-assisted strategy is adopted to perform multiobjective optimization of the mechanical properties, through which promising nanocomposite configurations are prescreened for the next set of phase-field simulations. The ML-guided simulations discover an optimized nanocomposite, composed of Nb-rich matrix and Nb-lean nanofillers, that exhibits a combination of mechanical properties, including ultralow modulus, linear super-elasticity, and near-hysteresis-free in a loading-unloading cycle. The exceptional mechanical properties in the nanocomposite originate from optimized continuous MT rather than a sharp first-order transition, which is common in typical SMAs. This work demonstrates the great potential of ML-guided phase-field simulations in the design of advanced materials with extraordinary properties.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Global controls on phosphatization of fossils during the toarcian oceanic anoxic event

Konservat-LagerstÃ¤tten-deposits with exceptionally preserved fossils-vary in abundance across geographic and stratigraphic space due to paleoenvironmental heterogeneity. While oceanic anoxic events (OAEs) may have promoted preservation of marine lagerstÃ¤tten, the environmental controls on their taphonomy remain unclear. Here, we provide new data on the mineralization of fossils in three Lower Jurassic LagerstÃ¤tten-Strawberry Bank (UK), Ya Ha Tinda (Canada), and Posidonia Shale (Germany) -and test the hypothesis that they were preserved under similar conditions. Biostratigraphy indicates that all three LagerstÃ¤tten were deposited during the Toarcian OAE (TOAE), and scanning electron microscopy (SEM) and energy dispersive X-ray spectroscopy (EDS) show that each deposit contains a variety of taxa preserved as phosphatized skeletons and tissues. Thus, despite their geographic and paleoenvironmental differences, all of these LagerstÃ¤tten were deposited in settings conducive to phosphatization, indicating that the TOAE fostered exceptional preservation in marine settings around the world. Phosphatization may have been fueled by phosphate delivery from climatically-driven sea level change and continental weathering, with anoxic basins acting as phosphorus traps.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Materials degradation in non-thermal plasma generators by corona discharge

Atmospheric corona discharge devices are being studied as innovative systems for cooling, sterilization, and propulsion, in several industrial fields, from robotics to medical devices, from drones to space applications. However, their industrial scale implementation still requires additional understanding of several complex phenomena, such as corrosion, degradation, and fatigue behaviour, which may affect final system performance. This study focuses on the corrosive behaviour of wires that perform as a high-voltage electrode subject to DC positive corona discharge in atmospheric air. The experiments demonstrate that the non-thermal plasma process promotes the growth of the oxidative films and modifies the physicochemical properties of the materials chosen as corona electrodes, hence affecting device operation. Surfaces exposed to this non-thermal plasma are electrically characterized by negative exponential decay of time-depend power and analysed with SEM. Implications on performance are analysed and discussed.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Synthesis and characterization of ternary chitosan"“TiO"“ZnO over graphene for photocatalytic degradation of tetracycline from pharmaceutical wastewater

Various nanocomposites of TiO2"“ZnO, TiO2"“ZnO/CS, and TiO2"“ZnO/CS"“Gr with different molar ratios were synthesized by sol"“gel and ultrasound-assisted methods and utilized under UV irradiation to enhance the photocatalytic degradation of tetracycline. Characterization of prepared materials were carried out by XRD, FT-IR, FE-SEM, EDX and BET techniques. The TiO2"“ZnO with the 1:1 molar ratio supported with 1:2 weight ratio CS"“Gr (T1"’Z1/CS1"’Gr2 sample) appeared as the most effective material at the optimized operational conditions including the tetracycline concentration of 20Â mg/L, pH"‰="‰4, catalyst dosage of 0.5Â g/L, and 3Â h of irradiation time. As expected, the graphene had a significant effect in improving degradation results. The detailed performances of the T1"’Z1/CS1"’Gr2 were compared with ternary nanocomposites from EDX and BET results as well as from the degradation viewpoint. This novel photocatalyst can be effective in actual pharmaceutical wastewater treatment considering the applied operational parameters.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Ultralow dark current in near-infrared perovskite photodiodes by reducing charge injection and interfacial charge generation

Metal halide perovskite photodiodes (PPDs) offer high responsivity and broad spectral sensitivity, making them attractive for low-cost visible and near-infrared sensing. A significant challenge in achieving high detectivity in PPDs is lowering the dark current density (JD) and noise current (in). This is commonly accomplished using charge-blocking layers to reduce charge injection. By analyzing the temperature dependence of JD for lead-tin based PPDs with different bandgaps and electron-blocking layers (EBL), we demonstrate that while EBLs eliminate electron injection, they facilitate undesired thermal charge generation at the EBL-perovskite interface. The interfacial energy offset between the EBL and the perovskite determines the magnitude and activation energy of JD. By increasing this offset we realized a PPD with ultralow JD and in of 5"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’8"‰mA"‰cmâˆ’2 and 2"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’14"‰A"‰Hzâˆ’1/2, respectively, and wavelength sensitivity up to 1050"‰nm, establishing a new design principle to maximize detectivity in perovskite photodiodes.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Misinterpretation of solid sphere equivalent refractive index measurements and smallest detectable diameters of extracellular vesicles by flow cytometry

Arising from: G. C. Brittain IV et al.; Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-019-52366-4 (2019). Flow cytometers are utilized to characterize single submicrometer particles in biofluids, such as extracellular vesicles (EVs) and viruses. However, because calibration of the optical signals measured by flow cytometers requires optical modelling and valid assumptions, which are not straightforward, statements in the literature about the sensitivity of flow cytometers are often either lacking or incorrect. In this Letter, we explain why measurement artifacts and a statistical artefact cause an overestimation of the refractive index of EVs as derived by Brittain et al.1. Because these artifacts lead to conclusions that are not supported by the data, we re-analyzed the data of Brittain et al. to rectify statements about the sensitivity of their flow cytometer.
CHEMISTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy