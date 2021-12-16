Mechanochemistry of phosphate esters confined between sliding iron surfaces

Naturally occurring nipagin and eugenol were used as the collaborative starting materials for poly(ether ester) polymers. In this study, two series of nipagin and eugenol-derived copoly(ether ester)s, PHN11âˆ’xE1x and PHN11âˆ’xE2x (x"‰="‰0%, 5%, 10%, 15%, 20%), were prepared with renewable 1,6-hexanediol as a comonomer. The nipagin-derived component acts as the renewable surrogate of petroleum-based dimethyl terephthalate (DMT), while the eugenol-derived component acts as the cooperative property modifier of parent homopoly(ether ester) PHN1. 1,6-Hexanediol was chosen as the spacer because of its renewability, high boiling point, and short chain to enhance the glass transition temperatures (Tgs) of materials. The molecular weights and chemical structures were confirmed by gel permeation chromatograph (GPC), NMR and FTIR spectroscopies. Thermal and crystalline properties were studied by thermal gravimetric analysis (TGA), differential scanning calorimetric (DSC) and wide-angle X-ray diffraction (WXRD). The tensile assays were conducted to evaluate the mechanical properties. The results suggested that properties of this kind of poly(ether ester)s could be finely tuned by the relative content of two components for the desired applications (elastomer, rubbery) suitable for different scenarios from polyethylene glycol terephthalate (PET) and polybutylene terephthalate (PBT).
