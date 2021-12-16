ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maximizing quantum discord from interference in multi-port fiber beamsplitters

By J. CariÃ±e
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFourth-order interference is an information processing primitive for photonic quantum technologies, as it forms the basis of photonic controlled-logic gates, entangling measurements, and can be used to produce quantum correlations. Here, using classical weak coherent states as inputs, we study fourth-order interference in 4"‰Ã—"‰4 multi-port beam splitters built within multi-core optical...

scitechdaily.com

Time-Reversal Phenomenon: In the Quantum Realm, Not Even Time Flows As You Might Expect

New study shows the boundary between time moving forward and backward may blur in quantum mechanics. A team of physicists at the Universities of Bristol, Vienna, the Balearic Islands and the Institute for Quantum Optics and Quantum Information (IQOQI-Vienna) has shown how quantum systems can simultaneously evolve along two opposite time arrows — both forward and backward in time.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Novel quantum device design promises a regular flow of entangled electrons on demand

Quantum computer and many other quantum technologies rely on the generation of quantum-entangled pairs of electrons. However, the systems developed so far typically produce a noisy and random flow of entangled electrons, which hinders synchronized operations on the entangled particles. Now, researchers from Aalto University in Finland propose a way to produce a regular flow of spin-entangled electrons.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Author Correction: Quantum enhanced multiple-phase estimation with multi-mode N00N states

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-25451-4, published online 01 September 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the author affiliations. The affiliation of Young-Wook Cho with Department of Physics, Yonsei University, Seoul, Korea was inadvertently omitted. The correct affiliations should read: Center for Quantum Information, Korea Institute of Science and Technology (KIST), Seoul, Korea; Department of Physics, Yonsei University, Seoul, Korea.
SCIENCE
HPCwire

LBNL Reports Crucial Leap in Error Mitigation for Quantum Computers

Editor’s note: Error correction remains a significant obstacle in quantum computing. Today, LBNL AQT researchers report developing a protocol for mitigating the effect of coherent errors which are among the most damaging. The protocol, they report, is able to “accurately predict algorithm performance…[and] demonstrate[s] that randomized compiling can be utilized to leverage and predict the capabilities of modern-day noisy quantum processors.”
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantum Computing#Quantum Optics#Quantum Cryptography#Quantum Dynamics#Quantum Technology
Nature.com

Volume 600 Issue 7889, 16 December 2021

Controlling physical systems at the level of individual molecules, atoms or ions underpins technologies such as quantum information processing and quantum metrology. Investigating collisions in a hybrid system of trapped atoms and ions has proved difficult to study at ultracold temperatures and as a result quantum phenomena have remained unobserved. In this week's issue, Pascal Weckesser, Fabian Thielemann and their colleagues demonstrate quantum-mechanical interactions between an ultracold gas of lithium atoms and barium ions. The researchers use magnetic fields to tune and control the atom"“ion interactions, observing 'wave-like' interactions between them. This might help pave the way to quantum control of such hybrid systems, which could find use in quantum simulation and precision measurements. The cover offers an artistic impression of an individual ion interacting with several atoms with a wave-like character.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

High-precision lattice QCD calculations of the muon anomalous magnetic moment

In 2021, the most precise measurement of the muon's anomalous magnetic moment and a new high-precision lattice quantum chromodynamics calculation have in turn kindled, then dimmed, hopes for seeing signs of new physics. State of the art calculations, made possible by a series of recent advances, will be key to understanding these conflicting results.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Conveyance of texture signals along a rat whisker

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-92770-3, published online 30 June 2021. The original version of this Article contained a repeated error in EquationÂ 4 and 7 where an apostrophe was omitted from the variables "y", "x", and "M". As a result, in EquationÂ 4,. In EquationÂ...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Logical-qubit operations in an error-detecting surface code

Future fault-tolerant quantum computers will require storing and processing quantum data in logical qubits. Here we realize a suite of logical operations on a distance-2 surface code qubit built from seven physical qubits and stabilized using repeated error-detection cycles. Logical operations include initialization into arbitrary states, measurement in the cardinal bases of the Bloch sphere and a universal set of single-qubit gates. For each type of operation, we observe higher performance for fault-tolerant variants over non-fault-tolerant variants, and quantify the difference. In particular, we demonstrate process tomography of logical gates, using the notion of a logical Pauli transfer matrix. This integration of high-fidelity logical operations with a scalable scheme for repeated stabilization is a milestone on the road to quantum error correction with higher-distance superconducting surface codes.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Author Correction: Engineering transient dynamics of artificial cells by stochastic distribution of enzymes

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-27229-0, published online 25 November 2021. In this article the affiliation InstituciÃ³ Catalana de Recerca i Estudis AvanÃ§ats (ICREA), Pg. LluÃs Companys 23, 08010 Barcelona, Spain for Samuel Sanchez was missing. The original article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Chemoselectivity-independent Cu-mediated coupling to construct the hydroquinoline skeleton of symbioimine

Construction of the hydroquinoline skeleton of symbioimine by Cu-mediated N-alkenylation or O-alkenylation of an allyl aminoalcohol, in which either chemoselectivity could lead to the target compound, was investigated. O-alkenylation followed by Claisen rearrangement was favored with high selectivity under a ligand-free condition. Subsequent intramolecular condensation furnished the hydroquinoline skeleton of symbioimine.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Improving customer decisions in web-based e-commerce through guerrilla modding

The provisioning of information about product attributes in e-commerce environments is today left entirely to owners of online platforms. Product transparency in online stores can be increased by client-side enrichment of retailer Web pages. The e-commerce share of global retail sales has more than doubled in the years 2016"“2020 and...
RETAIL
scitechdaily.com

Quantum Algorithms Bring Ions to a Standstill – Towards Even More Accurate Optical Atomic Clocks

QUEST researchers overcome a major hurdle on the journey towards even more accurate optical atomic clocks. Laser beams can do more than just heat things up; they can cool them down too. That is nothing new for physicists who have devoted themselves to precision spectroscopy and the development of optical atomic clocks. But what is new is the extremely low temperature that researchers at the QUEST Institute at the Physikalisch-Technische Bundesanstalt (PTB) have been able to reach with their highly charged ions – this type of ion has never been cooled down as far as 200 µK before. The team working on this succeeded by combining their established methods which include the laser cooling of coupled ions and methods from the field of quantum computing. The application of quantum algorithms ensured that ions that are too dissimilar for traditional laser cooling to work effectively could be cooled down together after all. This means that we are getting closer to an optical atomic clock with highly charged ions, and this clock might have the potential to be even more accurate than existing optical atomic clocks. The results have been published in the current issue of Physical Review X.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Modelling human"“natural systems interactions with implications for twenty-first-century warming

The redesign of energy and economic systems to stabilize climate change is hindered by the lack of quantitative treatment of the role that human"“natural systems interactions play in what society can do to tackle climate change. Here we present an integrated socio"“energy"“ecologic"“climate model framework for understanding the role of human"“natural systems interactions in climate change. We focus on constraints on climate stabilization imposed by feedbacks between global warming and societal actions to decarbonize energy use and to scale up atmospheric-carbon extraction. The energy"“climate feedbacks are modelled through four warming-dependent response times for societal, policy and technological actions inferred from historical data. We show that a lack of societal response beyond 2030 would result in a warming in excess of 3"‰Â°C. Speeding up societal response times and technology diffusion times by a factor of two along with a dramatic boost in start-up investment in renewables and atmospheric-carbon extraction technologies and short-lived climate pollutants mitigation by 2030 can stabilize the warming below 1.5"‰Â°C. The model's analytical framework and the analyses presented here reveal the fundamental importance of factoring in the role of human"“natural systems interactions in the transition to zero emissions when formulating and designing robust climate solutions.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Retraction Note: Stay-at-home policy is a case of exception fallacy: an internet-based ecological study

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-84092-1, published online 05 March 2021. Following publication of this Article concerns have been raised about the methodological approach developed by the Authors to evaluate the impact of stay-at-home policies on the reduction of COVID-19-related fatalities. In particular, Meyerowitz-Katz et al.1 show that the approach fails to detect any signal when tested on a synthetic dataset where the ground truth is known, and under specific cases of data subsetting. In addition, Meyerowitz-Katz et al.1 failed to replicate the original results using a synthetic dataset. These suggest that the false negative rate of the approach is prohibitively high to allow for meaningful conclusions to be drawn regarding the impact of stay-at-home policies on COVID-19 fatality rates. The results of Meyerowitz-Katz et al.1 are further confirmed by GÃ³es2 who, using a pure correlation analysis, shows that the coefficients for the impact of stay-at-home policies using the methodological approach developed by the Authors can be zero even with diametrically opposing indices of staying-at-home. Given these concerns, the Editors no longer have confidence that the conclusions presented are adequately supported.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Gravitational caustics in an atom laser

Typically discussed in the context of optics, caustics are envelopes of classical trajectories (rays) where the density of states diverges, resulting in pronounced observable features such as bright points, curves, and extended networks of patterns. Here, we generate caustics in the matter waves of an atom laser, providing a striking experimental example of catastrophe theory applied to atom optics in an accelerated (gravitational) reference frame. We showcase caustics formed by individual attractive and repulsive potentials, and present an example of a network generated by multiple potentials. Exploiting internal atomic states, we demonstrate fluid-flow tracing as another tool of this flexible experimental platform. The effective gravity experienced by the atoms can be tuned with magnetic gradients, forming caustics analogous to those produced by gravitational lensing. From a more applied point of view, atom optics affords perspectives for metrology, atom interferometry, and nanofabrication. Caustics in this context may lead to quantum innovations as they are an inherently robust way of manipulating matter waves.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Scientists develop colossal 3D electrical anisotropy of MoAlB single crystal

Three-dimensional (3D) anisotropic functional properties of a single material (such as magnetic, electrical, thermal and optical properties, etc.) are not only conducive to the multi-use of materials, but also help to enrich the regulatory dimension of functional materials. Researchers from the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science (HFIPS) of the Chinese...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Correction to: Linking meta-omics to the kinetics of denitrification intermediates reveals pH-dependent causes of NO emissions and nitrite accumulation in soil

Following the publication of this article, the authors noted an error in Table 1. In the first column it should be DNA, not RNA. The original article has been corrected. Faculty of Chemistry, Biotechnology and Food Science, Norwegian University of Life Sciences, Ã…s, Norway. Ã…sa FrostegÃ¥rd,Â Silas H....
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Linear-superelastic Ti-Nb nanocomposite alloys with ultralow modulus via high-throughput phase-field design and machine learning

The optimal design of shape memory alloys (SMAs) with specific properties is crucial for the innovative application in advanced technologies. Herein, inspired by the recently proposed design concept of concentration modulation, we explore martensitic transformation (MT) in and design the mechanical properties of Ti-Nb nanocomposites by combining high-throughput phase-field simulations and machine learning (ML) approaches. Systematic phase-field simulations generate data of the mechanical properties for various nanocomposites constructed by four macroscopic degrees of freedom. An ML-assisted strategy is adopted to perform multiobjective optimization of the mechanical properties, through which promising nanocomposite configurations are prescreened for the next set of phase-field simulations. The ML-guided simulations discover an optimized nanocomposite, composed of Nb-rich matrix and Nb-lean nanofillers, that exhibits a combination of mechanical properties, including ultralow modulus, linear super-elasticity, and near-hysteresis-free in a loading-unloading cycle. The exceptional mechanical properties in the nanocomposite originate from optimized continuous MT rather than a sharp first-order transition, which is common in typical SMAs. This work demonstrates the great potential of ML-guided phase-field simulations in the design of advanced materials with extraordinary properties.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

How connectivity rules and synaptic properties shape the efficacy of pattern separation in the entorhinal cortex"“dentate gyrus"“CA3 network

Pattern separation is a fundamental brain computation that converts small differences in input patterns into large differences in output patterns. Several synaptic mechanisms of pattern separation have been proposed, including code expansion, inhibition and plasticity; however, which of these mechanisms play a role in the entorhinal cortex (EC)"“dentate gyrus (DG)"“CA3 circuit, a classical pattern separation circuit, remains unclear. Here we show that a biologically realistic, full-scale EC"“DG"“CA3 circuit model, including granule cells (GCs) and parvalbumin-positive inhibitory interneurons (PV+-INs) in the DG, is an efficient pattern separator. Both external gamma-modulated inhibition and internal lateral inhibition mediated by PV+-INs substantially contributed to pattern separation. Both local connectivity and fast signaling at GC"“PV+-IN synapses were important for maximum effectiveness. Similarly, mossy fiber synapses with conditional detonator properties contributed to pattern separation. By contrast, perforant path synapses with Hebbian synaptic plasticity and direct EC"“CA3 connection shifted the network towards pattern completion. Our results demonstrate that the specific properties of cells and synapses optimize higher-order computations in biological networks and might be useful to improve the deep learning capabilities of technical networks.
SCIENCE

