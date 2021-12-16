ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comprehensive exploration of chemical space using trisubstituted carboranes

By Yasunobu Asawa
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA total of 42 trisubstituted carboranes categorised into five scaffolds were systematically designed and synthesized by exploiting the different reactivities of the twelve vertices of o-, m-, and p-carboranes to cover all directions in chemical space. Significant inhibitors of hypoxia inducible factor transcriptional activitay were mainly observed among scaffold V compounds...

