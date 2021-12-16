ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

The production of biodiesel from plum waste oil using nano-structured catalyst loaded into supports

By Aasma Saeed
Nature.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe present study was undertaken with aims to produced catalyst loaded on low-cost clay supports and to utilize plum waste seed oil for the production of biodiesel. For this purpose, Bentonite"“potassium ferricyanide, White pocha-potassium ferricyanide, Granite-potassium ferricyanide, Sindh clay-potassium ferricyanide, and Kolten-potassium ferricyanide composites were prepared. Transesterification of plum oil under...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Correction to: Linking meta-omics to the kinetics of denitrification intermediates reveals pH-dependent causes of NO emissions and nitrite accumulation in soil

Following the publication of this article, the authors noted an error in Table 1. In the first column it should be DNA, not RNA. The original article has been corrected. Faculty of Chemistry, Biotechnology and Food Science, Norwegian University of Life Sciences, Ã…s, Norway. Ã…sa FrostegÃ¥rd,Â Silas H....
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Scientists develop colossal 3D electrical anisotropy of MoAlB single crystal

Three-dimensional (3D) anisotropic functional properties of a single material (such as magnetic, electrical, thermal and optical properties, etc.) are not only conducive to the multi-use of materials, but also help to enrich the regulatory dimension of functional materials. Researchers from the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science (HFIPS) of the Chinese...
CHEMISTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegetable Oil#Oil Products#Cooking Oil#Soybean Oil#Camelina Oil#Sindh#Ftir#Sem#Edx#Cm
Nature.com

Decreasing the catalytic ignition temperature of diesel soot using electrified conductive oxide catalysts

Pursuance of low reaction temperatures deserves considerable efforts in regard to catalysis for energy efficiency. Catalytic soot combustion, the prevailing technology for reducing the emission of harmful diesel soot particulates, cannot occur efficiently at <200"‰Â°C exhaust temperature during frequent idling. Here, we report an electrification strategy aimed at decreasing the ignition temperature at which 50% of soot (T50) is converted at <75"‰Â°C using conductive oxides as catalysts, such as potassium-supported antimony-tin oxides. The performance achieved was far superior to that with conventional thermal catalytic soot combustion-generally with T50 >300"‰Â°C. Electrically driven release of lattice oxygen from catalysts is responsible for rapid soot ignition at low temperatures, while the opposite electrostatic fluidization between the conductive catalyst and soot particles accounts for improved catalyst"“soot contact efficiency. The electrification process presents a promising strategy in meeting the common dilemma of reduction in vehicle emissions at low exhaust temperatures.
GOOGLE
Nature.com

Materials degradation in non-thermal plasma generators by corona discharge

Atmospheric corona discharge devices are being studied as innovative systems for cooling, sterilization, and propulsion, in several industrial fields, from robotics to medical devices, from drones to space applications. However, their industrial scale implementation still requires additional understanding of several complex phenomena, such as corrosion, degradation, and fatigue behaviour, which may affect final system performance. This study focuses on the corrosive behaviour of wires that perform as a high-voltage electrode subject to DC positive corona discharge in atmospheric air. The experiments demonstrate that the non-thermal plasma process promotes the growth of the oxidative films and modifies the physicochemical properties of the materials chosen as corona electrodes, hence affecting device operation. Surfaces exposed to this non-thermal plasma are electrically characterized by negative exponential decay of time-depend power and analysed with SEM. Implications on performance are analysed and discussed.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Synthesis and characterization of ternary chitosan"“TiO"“ZnO over graphene for photocatalytic degradation of tetracycline from pharmaceutical wastewater

Various nanocomposites of TiO2"“ZnO, TiO2"“ZnO/CS, and TiO2"“ZnO/CS"“Gr with different molar ratios were synthesized by sol"“gel and ultrasound-assisted methods and utilized under UV irradiation to enhance the photocatalytic degradation of tetracycline. Characterization of prepared materials were carried out by XRD, FT-IR, FE-SEM, EDX and BET techniques. The TiO2"“ZnO with the 1:1 molar ratio supported with 1:2 weight ratio CS"“Gr (T1"’Z1/CS1"’Gr2 sample) appeared as the most effective material at the optimized operational conditions including the tetracycline concentration of 20Â mg/L, pH"‰="‰4, catalyst dosage of 0.5Â g/L, and 3Â h of irradiation time. As expected, the graphene had a significant effect in improving degradation results. The detailed performances of the T1"’Z1/CS1"’Gr2 were compared with ternary nanocomposites from EDX and BET results as well as from the degradation viewpoint. This novel photocatalyst can be effective in actual pharmaceutical wastewater treatment considering the applied operational parameters.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Screening of selected ageing-related proteins that extend chronological life span in yeast Saccharomyces cerevisiae

Ageing-related proteins play various roles such as regulating cellular ageing, countering oxidative stress, and modulating signal transduction pathways amongst many others. Hundreds of ageing-related proteins have been identified, however the functions of most of these ageing-related proteins are not known. Here, we report the identification of proteins that extended yeast chronological life span (CLS) from a screen of ageing-related proteins. Three of the CLS-extending proteins, Ptc4, Zwf1, and Sme1, contributed to an overall higher survival percentage and shorter doubling time of yeast growth compared to the control. The CLS-extending proteins contributed to thermal and oxidative stress responses differently, suggesting different mechanisms of actions. The overexpression of Ptc4 or Zwf1 also promoted rapid cell proliferation during yeast growth, suggesting their involvement in cell division or growth pathways.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Science
nanowerk.com

Binary mesocrystals from the nano-building kit

(Nanowerk News) Mesocrystals are a class of solids formed by the regular arrangement of nanocrystals, which are tiny nanoparticles that have unique properties due to their small size. In mesocrystals, these take on a highly organized, superordinate form in a densely packed grid. A German-Swiss research team led by Professor...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 Omicron strain exhibits potent capabilities for immune evasion and viral entrance

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 430 (2021) Cite this article. Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) Omicron strain (as known as B.1.1.529) was identified in Botswana and South Africa in early November 2021 and was later defined as a new variant of concern (VOC) by the World Health Organization on November 26, 2021.1,2 To date, the confirmed cases of Omicron have been reported in more than 38 countries, and the number of cases appears to be rapidly increasing. SARS-CoV-2 Omicron could give rise to the fourth wave of the COVID-19 epidemic spreading around the world, following the D614G, Beta/Gamma, and Delta VOCs. Here, we showed Omicron variant causes serious immune escape from the convalescent sera from COVID-19 patients, still needs angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) as its receptor and exhibits a significantly increased infectivity. These substantial lines of evidence should attract broad attention to monitor its epidemic and accelerate the development of Omicron-targeted vaccines and therapeutic antibodies.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Phys.org

Researchers discover immune metabolism hub in broad-spectrum rice blast resistance

Rice production is critical to food security worldwide. However, the rice blast fungus Magnaporthe oryzae (M. oryzae) causes destructive disease and huge yield loss worldwide. Exploiting and breeding rice with broad-spectrum resistance to rice blast is therefore of great value for ensuring global food production. In a study published in...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The ejection of large non-oscillating droplets from a hydrophobic wedge in microgravity

When confined within containers or conduits, drops and bubbles migrate to regions of minimum energy by the combined effects of surface tension, surface wetting, system geometry, and initial conditions. Such capillary phenomena are exploited for passive phase separation operations in micro-fluidic devices on earth and macro-fluidic devices aboard spacecraft. Our study focuses on the migration and ejection of large inertial-capillary drops confined between tilted planar hydrophobic substrates (a.k.a., wedges). In our experiments, the brief nearly weightless environment of a 2.1"‰s drop tower allows for the study of such capillary dominated behavior for up to 10"‰mL water drops with migration velocities up to 12"‰cm/s. We control ejection velocities as a function of drop volume, substrate tilt angle, initial confinement, and fluid properties. We then demonstrate how such geometries may be employed as passive no-moving-parts droplet generators for very large drop dynamics investigations. The method is ideal for hand-held non-oscillatory 'droplet' generation in low-gravity environments.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Spatial attention in encoding letter combinations

Reading requires the correct identification of letters and letter positions within words. Selective attention is, therefore, required to select chunks of the text for sequential processing. Despite the extensive literature on visual attention, the well-known effects of spatial cues in simple perceptual tasks cannot inform us about the role of attention in a task as complex as reading. Here, we systematically manipulate spatial attention in a multi-letter processing task to understand the effects of spatial cues on letter encoding in typical adults. Overall, endogenous (voluntary) cue benefits were larger than exogenous (reflexive). We show that cue benefits are greater in the left than in the right visual field and larger for the most crowded letter positions. Endogenous valid cues reduced errors due to confusing letter positions more than misidentifications, specifically for the most crowded letter positions. Therefore, shifting endogenous attention along a line of text is likely an important mechanism to alleviate the effects of crowding on encoding letters within words. Our results help set the premise for constructing theories about how specific mechanisms of attention support reading development in children. Understanding the link between reading development and attention mechanisms has far-reaching implications for effectively addressing the needs of children with reading disabilities.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

High-performance silver nanowires transparent conductive electrodes fabricated using manufacturing-ready high-speed photonic sinterization solutions

On the long road towards low-cost flexible hybrid electronics, integration and printable solar energy harvesting solutions, there is an urgent need for high-performance transparent conductive electrodes produced using manufacturing-ready techniques and equipment. In recent years, randomly-distributed metallic nanowire-based transparent mesh electrodes have proven highly-promising as they offer a superb compromise between high performances and low fabrication costs. Unfortunately, these high figure-of-merit transparent mesh electrodes usually rely heavily on extensive post-deposition processing. While conventional thermal annealing yields good performances, it is especially ill-suited for deposition on low-temperature substrates or for high-throughput manufacturing solutions. Similarly, laser-induced annealing severely limits the processing time for electrodes covering large surfaces. In this paper, we report the fabrication of ultra high-performance silver nanowires-based transparent conductive electrodes fabricated using optimized manufacturing-ready ultrafast photonic curing solutions. Using conventional indium tin oxide (ITO) as our benchmark for transparent electrodes, we demonstrate a 2.6"“2.7 \(\times \) performance gain using two different figure-of-merit indicators. Based on these results, we believe this research provides an ideal manufacturing-ready approach for the large-scale and low-cost fabrication of ultra high-performance transparent electrodes for flexible hybrid electronics and solar-energy harvesting applications.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Exquisite air sac histological traces in a hyperpneumatized nanoid sauropod dinosaur from South America

This study reports the occurrence of pneumosteum (osteohistological structure related to an avian-like air sac system) in a nanoid (5.7-m-long) saltasaurid titanosaur from Upper Cretaceous Brazil. We corroborate the hypothesis of the presence of an air sac system in titanosaurians based upon vertebral features identified through external observation and computed tomography. This is the fifth non-avian dinosaur taxon in which histological traces of air sacs have been found. We provided a detailed description of pneumatic structures from external osteology and CT scan data as a parameter for comparison with other taxa. The camellate pattern found in the vertebral centrum (ce) of this taxon and other titanosaurs shows distinct architectures. This might indicate whether cervical or lung diverticula pneumatized different elements. A cotylar internal plate of bone tissue sustains radial camellae (rad) in a condition similar to Alamosaurus and Saltasaurus. Moreover, circumferential chambers (cc) near the cotyle might be an example of convergence between diplodocoids and titanosaurs. Finally, we also register for the first time pneumatic foramina (fo) and fossae connecting camellate structures inside the neural canal in Titanosauria and the second published case in non-avian dinosaurs. The extreme pneumaticity observed in this nanoid titanosaur contrasts with previous assumptions that this feature correlates with the evolution of gigantic sizes in sauropodomorphs. This study reinforces that even small-bodied sauropod clades could present a hyperpneumatized postcranial skeleton, a character inherited from their large-bodied ancestors.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Daily briefing: First ‘true’ millipede with more than 1,000 legs

The first reported millipede to live up to its name. Plus, Afghan academics despair under the Taliban, and how to track the rise of Omicron and other variants. You have full access to this article via your institution. Hello Nature readers, would you like to get this Briefing in your...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Advanced New Catalysts for More Efficient Clean Hydrogen Production

Oregon State University research into the design of catalysts has shown that hydrogen can be cleanly produced with much greater efficiency and at a lower cost than is possible with current commercially available catalysts. A catalyst is a substance that increases the rate of a chemical reaction without itself undergoing...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

On the brink of a new era in nuclear fusion R&D

Increasing public and private investment, experimental and technological breakthroughs, and a growing number of demonstration plants and testing facilities under development could bring fusion technology to the delivery era by mid-century. Global cooperation and effective regulation are vital in accelerating progress. Last year in the south of France, the fusion...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy