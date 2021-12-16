ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Reinforcing the supply chain of umifenovir and other antiviral drugs with retrosynthetic software

By Yingfu Lin
Nature.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe global disruption caused by the 2020 coronavirus pandemic stressed the supply chain of many products, including pharmaceuticals. Multiple drug repurposing studies for COVID-19 are now underway. If a winning therapeutic emerges, it is unlikely that the existing inventory of the medicine, or even the chemical raw materials needed to synthesize...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedCity News

The quest to restore confidence in drug development supply chains

The pandemic has taken a huge toll on global supply chains. Microsoft seeks to change the way pharma industry companies use technology to better navigate human resource challenges and restore confidence in drug development supply chains. A new e-book, Remote service in pharmaceuticals: modernize operations with mixed reality, provides an...
INDUSTRY
macny.org

Supply Chain Challenges Are Everywhere

Are you feeling the pain from a disrupted supply chain? I bet you are. Most of our members are, and it is likely going to get worse – and stay that way for an extended period. While the pandemic has aggravated our supply chains, many of the issues were present before the onset of COVID-19. Severe labor shortages are one of the main reasons for such disruptions. By some accounts, we lack over 100,000 truck drivers in the United States alone. This is a daunting challenge to solve. Additionally, already disrupted schedules have extended delays from days or weeks to months. It is nearly impossible to remove these existing delays already built into the supply chain delivery system. Because of delays, it has caused a new problem: a lack of carriages for hauling on both railways and trucks. This need takes significant capital investment outlays and will not happen quickly. Also, we have outdated ports due to a lack of massive infrastructure investments and globally expanding manufacturing and consumer bases. These complex and compounding issues contribute to a considerable challenge that will not be going away quickly – if ever. As we can all see now, it’s time that we all begin to adjust and seek a better future.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Application of droplet digital polymerase chain reaction of plasma methylated septin 9 on detection and early monitoring of colorectal cancer

Methylated septin 9 (SEPT9) has been approved for non-invasive screening of colorectal cancer (CRC), but data on monitoring of CRC is sparse. Droplet digital polymerase chain reaction (ddPCR), with higher detection precision and simpler quantification than conventional PCR, has not been applied in SEPT9 detection. We explored the role of SEPT9 ddPCR for CRC detection and to measure serial SEPT9 levels in blood samples of CRC patients before and 3-month after surgery. SEPT9 methylated ratio, methylated abundance, and CEA levels were all higher in CRC patients than normal controls (all P"‰<"‰0.05). The area under the curve (AUC) for methylated ratio and abundance to detect CRC was 0.707 and 0.710, respectively. There was an increasing trend for SEPT9 methylated abundance from proximal to distal cancers (P"‰="‰0.017). At 3-month after surgery, both methylated abundance and ratio decreased (P"‰="‰0.005 and 0.053, respectively), especially methylated abundance in stage III and distal cancer (both P"‰<"‰0.01). We have developed a ddPCR platform for the quantitative detection of plasma SEPT9 in CRC patients. SEPT9 methylated abundance had an early post-operative decline, which may be useful in monitoring of treatment response.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antiviral#Umifenovir#Software#Anti Inflammatory Drugs#Gilead Sciences Inc
devops.com

Securing the Software Supply Chain with Behavioral Analysis

Lately, software supply chains find themselves in a very interesting and uncomfortable position—the industry spotlight—and not in a good way. While significant and costly breaches such as SolarWinds or Kaseya make front-page news, supply chain attack tactics (e.g. typosquatting or dependency confusion) that target package managers such as npm, PyPI or WinGet can poison downstream applications or compromise developer credentials.
SOFTWARE
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply Chain Visibility in Pharma

In partnership with Accenture, FourKites released The Pharmaceutical Supply Chain: Closing the Visibility Gap report highlighting visibility technology solutions in pharma. The report found that more than 90% of executives are looking to establish better digital supply chain visibility in the next year. “Only end-to-end supply chain visibility and insights...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
softwareengineeringdaily.com

The State of Software Supply Chain 2021 with Ilkka Turunen

Everyone is becoming increasingly aware of supply chains for physical goods. Software has its own supply chain. A supply of open source solutions exists as does a demand for these solutions by industry. Both have surely grown, but it would be nice to have a way of measuring by how much.
SOFTWARE
beckershospitalreview.com

Healthcare groups push for drug supply chain improvements

Five healthcare associations outlined various recommendations to address the nation's pharmaceutical supply chain in a Dec. 16 report. The American Medical Association, American Society of Anesthesiologists, American Society of Health-System Pharmacists, Association for Clinical Oncology and the United States Pharmacopeia issued the report. The groups are urging policymakers to take various legislative and regulatory actions to address healthcare supply chain issues.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
Nature.com

Chemoselectivity-independent Cu-mediated coupling to construct the hydroquinoline skeleton of symbioimine

Construction of the hydroquinoline skeleton of symbioimine by Cu-mediated N-alkenylation or O-alkenylation of an allyl aminoalcohol, in which either chemoselectivity could lead to the target compound, was investigated. O-alkenylation followed by Claisen rearrangement was favored with high selectivity under a ligand-free condition. Subsequent intramolecular condensation furnished the hydroquinoline skeleton of symbioimine.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Visible-light-driven polymerization towards the green synthesis of plastics

Environmentally benign and sustainable chemistry has the potential to address negative environmental impacts associated with the production and degradation of synthetic polymers. In particular, green synthesis of plastics could be achieved by the convergence of visible-light-driven photocatalysis and reversible-deactivation radical polymerization. Since the emergence of the first commercialized synthetic plastic...
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Modelling human"“natural systems interactions with implications for twenty-first-century warming

The redesign of energy and economic systems to stabilize climate change is hindered by the lack of quantitative treatment of the role that human"“natural systems interactions play in what society can do to tackle climate change. Here we present an integrated socio"“energy"“ecologic"“climate model framework for understanding the role of human"“natural systems interactions in climate change. We focus on constraints on climate stabilization imposed by feedbacks between global warming and societal actions to decarbonize energy use and to scale up atmospheric-carbon extraction. The energy"“climate feedbacks are modelled through four warming-dependent response times for societal, policy and technological actions inferred from historical data. We show that a lack of societal response beyond 2030 would result in a warming in excess of 3"‰Â°C. Speeding up societal response times and technology diffusion times by a factor of two along with a dramatic boost in start-up investment in renewables and atmospheric-carbon extraction technologies and short-lived climate pollutants mitigation by 2030 can stabilize the warming below 1.5"‰Â°C. The model's analytical framework and the analyses presented here reveal the fundamental importance of factoring in the role of human"“natural systems interactions in the transition to zero emissions when formulating and designing robust climate solutions.
SCIENCE
Modern Healthcare

Provider groups call for drug supply chain restructuring to avoid shortages

The federal government should offer incentives to encourage drugmakers to manufacture critical medicines and active pharmaceutical ingredients, a coalition of provider organizations urge in a set of policy recommendations issued Thursday. Rewarding pharmaceutical suppliers for developing continuous manufacturing infrastructure in the U.S. and abroad could help mitigate drug shortages, the...
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

The ejection of large non-oscillating droplets from a hydrophobic wedge in microgravity

When confined within containers or conduits, drops and bubbles migrate to regions of minimum energy by the combined effects of surface tension, surface wetting, system geometry, and initial conditions. Such capillary phenomena are exploited for passive phase separation operations in micro-fluidic devices on earth and macro-fluidic devices aboard spacecraft. Our study focuses on the migration and ejection of large inertial-capillary drops confined between tilted planar hydrophobic substrates (a.k.a., wedges). In our experiments, the brief nearly weightless environment of a 2.1"‰s drop tower allows for the study of such capillary dominated behavior for up to 10"‰mL water drops with migration velocities up to 12"‰cm/s. We control ejection velocities as a function of drop volume, substrate tilt angle, initial confinement, and fluid properties. We then demonstrate how such geometries may be employed as passive no-moving-parts droplet generators for very large drop dynamics investigations. The method is ideal for hand-held non-oscillatory 'droplet' generation in low-gravity environments.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Open questions on transition metals driving secondary thermal processes in atmospheric aerosols

Transition metals are increasingly recognized as key drivers in the formation and aging of light-absorbing organic aerosols, known as brown carbon, which impact the energy flux in the atmosphere. Here the authors discuss somewhat overlooked condensed phase chemical processes and identify research needs to improve our fundamental understanding of atmospheric aerosols and ultimately reduce modelling uncertainties of the direct and indirect effects of aerosol particles on the climate.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Microstructure of the fluid particles around the rigid body at the shear-thickening state toward understanding of the fluid mechanics

We studied the shear-thickening behavior of systems containing rigid spherical bodies immersed in smaller particles using non-equilibrium molecular dynamics simulations. We generated shear-thickening states through particle mass modulation of the systems. From the microstructures, i.e., two-dimensional pair distribution functions, we found anisotropic structures resulting from shear thickening, that are explained by the difference between the velocities of rigid bodies and fluid particles. The increasing viscosity in our system originated from collisions between fluid particles and rigid bodies. The lubrication forces defined in macroscale physics are then briefly discussed.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Advanced New Catalysts for More Efficient Clean Hydrogen Production

Oregon State University research into the design of catalysts has shown that hydrogen can be cleanly produced with much greater efficiency and at a lower cost than is possible with current commercially available catalysts. A catalyst is a substance that increases the rate of a chemical reaction without itself undergoing...
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Novel quantum device design promises a regular flow of entangled electrons on demand

Quantum computer and many other quantum technologies rely on the generation of quantum-entangled pairs of electrons. However, the systems developed so far typically produce a noisy and random flow of entangled electrons, which hinders synchronized operations on the entangled particles. Now, researchers from Aalto University in Finland propose a way to produce a regular flow of spin-entangled electrons.
COMPUTERS
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply Chain Software to Drive 2022 Technology Trends

The “creator economy,” decentralized finance, supercharged supply chains, ARM-based chips and the metaverse virtual playground are among the Top 10 key trends destined to drive digital transformation in 2022, according to a new report by GP Bullhound. “Our report declares that the ultimate winner in 2022 will be...
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy