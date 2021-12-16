Flexible mechanical metamaterials enabling soft tactile sensors with multiple sensitivities at multiple force sensing ranges

Nanoscale periodic moirÃ© patterns, for example those formed at the interface of a twisted bilayer of two-dimensional materials, provide opportunities for engineering the electronic properties of van der Waals heterostructures1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11. In this work, we synthesized the epitaxial heterostructure of 1T-TiTe2/1T-TiSe2 with various twist angles using molecular beam epitaxy and investigated the moirÃ© pattern induced/enhanced charge density wave (CDW) states with scanning tunnelling microscopy. When the twist angle is near zero degrees, 2"‰Ã—"‰2 CDW domains are formed in 1T-TiTe2, separated by 1"‰Ã—"‰1 normal state domains, and trapped in the moirÃ© pattern. The formation of the moirÃ©-trapped CDW state is ascribed to the local strain variation due to atomic reconstruction. Furthermore, this CDW state persists at room temperature, suggesting its potential for future CDW-based applications. Such moirÃ©-trapped CDW patterns were not observed at larger twist angles. Our study paves the way for constructing metallic twist van der Waals bilayers and tuning many-body effects via moirÃ© engineering.
