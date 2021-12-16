ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Flexible mechanical metamaterials enabling soft tactile sensors with multiple sensitivities at multiple force sensing ranges

By Alireza Mohammadi
Nature.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe majority of existing tactile sensors are designed to measure a particular range of force with a fixed sensitivity. However, some applications require tactile sensors with multiple task-relevant sensitivities at multiple ranges of force sensing. Inspired by the human tactile sensing capability, this paper proposes a novel soft tactile sensor based...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Single-cell mapping of DNA G-quadruplex structures in human cancer cells

G-quadruplexes (G4s) are four-stranded DNA secondary structures that form in guanine-rich regions of the genome. G4s have important roles in transcription and replication and have been implicated in genome instability and cancer. Thus far most work has profiled the G4 landscape in an ensemble of cell populations, therefore it is critical to explore the structure"“function relationship of G4s in individual cells to enable detailed mechanistic insights into G4 function. With standard ChIP-seq methods it has not been possible to determine if G4 formation at a given genomic locus is variable between individual cells across a population. For the first time, we demonstrate the mapping of a DNA secondary structure at single-cell resolution. We have adapted single-nuclei (sn) CUT&Tag to allow the detection of G4s in single cells of human cancer cell lines. With snG4-CUT&Tag, we can distinguish cellular identity from a mixed cell-type population solely based on G4 features within individual cells. Our methodology now enables genomic investigations on cell-to-cell variation of a DNA secondary structure that were previously not possible.
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

Ancient Arts of Origami and Kirigami Inspire Mechanical Metamaterials

Origami- and kirigami-based metamaterials have applications from robotics to medical devices. The ancient arts of origami, the art of paper-folding, and kirigami, the art of paper-cutting, have gained popularity in recent years among researchers building mechanical metamaterials. Folding and cutting 2D thin-film materials transforms them into complex 3D structures and shapes with unique and programmable mechanical properties.
ENGINEERING
Medagadget.com

Washable and Flexible Batteries for Wearable Medical Devices

Engineers at the University of British Columbia created a flexible waterproof battery that is durable enough to undergo multiple wash cycles. The battery is so pliant that it can still function when stretched to double its original length. It’s made of low-cost materials, making it potentially highly suited for wearable health monitoring technology, such as items of clothing, patches, or watches that monitor vital signs.
ELECTRONICS
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Replica exchange molecular dynamics simulations reveal self-association sites in M-crystallin caused by mutations provide insights of cataract

Correction to: Scientific Reports, https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-02728-8, Published online 02 December 2021. The Supplementary Information published with this Article contained an error, where the layout for Table S1 was incorrect. This error has now been corrected in the Supplementary Information file that accompanies the original Article. Author information. Affiliations. UM-DAE Centre for...
SCIENCE
#Tactile Sensor#Mechanical Design#Pressure Sensor#Robot#Geometric Design
Nature.com

Visible-light-driven polymerization towards the green synthesis of plastics

Environmentally benign and sustainable chemistry has the potential to address negative environmental impacts associated with the production and degradation of synthetic polymers. In particular, green synthesis of plastics could be achieved by the convergence of visible-light-driven photocatalysis and reversible-deactivation radical polymerization. Since the emergence of the first commercialized synthetic plastic...
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Screening of selected ageing-related proteins that extend chronological life span in yeast Saccharomyces cerevisiae

Ageing-related proteins play various roles such as regulating cellular ageing, countering oxidative stress, and modulating signal transduction pathways amongst many others. Hundreds of ageing-related proteins have been identified, however the functions of most of these ageing-related proteins are not known. Here, we report the identification of proteins that extended yeast chronological life span (CLS) from a screen of ageing-related proteins. Three of the CLS-extending proteins, Ptc4, Zwf1, and Sme1, contributed to an overall higher survival percentage and shorter doubling time of yeast growth compared to the control. The CLS-extending proteins contributed to thermal and oxidative stress responses differently, suggesting different mechanisms of actions. The overexpression of Ptc4 or Zwf1 also promoted rapid cell proliferation during yeast growth, suggesting their involvement in cell division or growth pathways.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Linear-superelastic Ti-Nb nanocomposite alloys with ultralow modulus via high-throughput phase-field design and machine learning

The optimal design of shape memory alloys (SMAs) with specific properties is crucial for the innovative application in advanced technologies. Herein, inspired by the recently proposed design concept of concentration modulation, we explore martensitic transformation (MT) in and design the mechanical properties of Ti-Nb nanocomposites by combining high-throughput phase-field simulations and machine learning (ML) approaches. Systematic phase-field simulations generate data of the mechanical properties for various nanocomposites constructed by four macroscopic degrees of freedom. An ML-assisted strategy is adopted to perform multiobjective optimization of the mechanical properties, through which promising nanocomposite configurations are prescreened for the next set of phase-field simulations. The ML-guided simulations discover an optimized nanocomposite, composed of Nb-rich matrix and Nb-lean nanofillers, that exhibits a combination of mechanical properties, including ultralow modulus, linear super-elasticity, and near-hysteresis-free in a loading-unloading cycle. The exceptional mechanical properties in the nanocomposite originate from optimized continuous MT rather than a sharp first-order transition, which is common in typical SMAs. This work demonstrates the great potential of ML-guided phase-field simulations in the design of advanced materials with extraordinary properties.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Misinterpretation of solid sphere equivalent refractive index measurements and smallest detectable diameters of extracellular vesicles by flow cytometry

Arising from: G. C. Brittain IV et al.; Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-019-52366-4 (2019). Flow cytometers are utilized to characterize single submicrometer particles in biofluids, such as extracellular vesicles (EVs) and viruses. However, because calibration of the optical signals measured by flow cytometers requires optical modelling and valid assumptions, which are not straightforward, statements in the literature about the sensitivity of flow cytometers are often either lacking or incorrect. In this Letter, we explain why measurement artifacts and a statistical artefact cause an overestimation of the refractive index of EVs as derived by Brittain et al.1. Because these artifacts lead to conclusions that are not supported by the data, we re-analyzed the data of Brittain et al. to rectify statements about the sensitivity of their flow cytometer.
CHEMISTRY
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Nature.com

Comparing different nonlinearities in readout systems for optical neuromorphic computing networks

Nonlinear activation is a crucial building block of most machine-learning systems. However, unlike in the digital electrical domain, applying a saturating nonlinear function in a neural network in the analog optical domain is not as easy, especially in integrated systems. In this paper, we first investigate in detail the photodetector nonlinearity in two main readout schemes: electrical readout and optical readout. On a 3-bit-delayed XOR task, we show that optical readout trained with backpropagation gives the best performance. Furthermore, we propose an additional saturating nonlinearity coming from a deliberately non-ideal voltage amplifier after the detector. Compared to an all-optical nonlinearity, these two kinds of nonlinearities are extremely easy to obtain at no additional cost, since photodiodes and voltage amplifiers are present in any system. Moreover, not having to design ideal linear amplifiers could relax their design requirements. We show through simulation that for long-distance nonlinear fiber distortion compensation, using only the photodiode nonlinearity in an optical readout delivers BER improvements over three orders of magnitude. Combined with the amplifier saturation nonlinearity, we obtain another three orders of magnitude improvement of the BER.
SOFTWARE
Nature.com

MoirÃ© enhanced charge density wave state in twisted 1T-TiTe/1T-TiSe heterostructures

Nanoscale periodic moirÃ© patterns, for example those formed at the interface of a twisted bilayer of two-dimensional materials, provide opportunities for engineering the electronic properties of van der Waals heterostructures1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11. In this work, we synthesized the epitaxial heterostructure of 1T-TiTe2/1T-TiSe2 with various twist angles using molecular beam epitaxy and investigated the moirÃ© pattern induced/enhanced charge density wave (CDW) states with scanning tunnelling microscopy. When the twist angle is near zero degrees, 2"‰Ã—"‰2 CDW domains are formed in 1T-TiTe2, separated by 1"‰Ã—"‰1 normal state domains, and trapped in the moirÃ© pattern. The formation of the moirÃ©-trapped CDW state is ascribed to the local strain variation due to atomic reconstruction. Furthermore, this CDW state persists at room temperature, suggesting its potential for future CDW-based applications. Such moirÃ©-trapped CDW patterns were not observed at larger twist angles. Our study paves the way for constructing metallic twist van der Waals bilayers and tuning many-body effects via moirÃ© engineering.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

The ejection of large non-oscillating droplets from a hydrophobic wedge in microgravity

When confined within containers or conduits, drops and bubbles migrate to regions of minimum energy by the combined effects of surface tension, surface wetting, system geometry, and initial conditions. Such capillary phenomena are exploited for passive phase separation operations in micro-fluidic devices on earth and macro-fluidic devices aboard spacecraft. Our study focuses on the migration and ejection of large inertial-capillary drops confined between tilted planar hydrophobic substrates (a.k.a., wedges). In our experiments, the brief nearly weightless environment of a 2.1"‰s drop tower allows for the study of such capillary dominated behavior for up to 10"‰mL water drops with migration velocities up to 12"‰cm/s. We control ejection velocities as a function of drop volume, substrate tilt angle, initial confinement, and fluid properties. We then demonstrate how such geometries may be employed as passive no-moving-parts droplet generators for very large drop dynamics investigations. The method is ideal for hand-held non-oscillatory 'droplet' generation in low-gravity environments.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Open questions on transition metals driving secondary thermal processes in atmospheric aerosols

Transition metals are increasingly recognized as key drivers in the formation and aging of light-absorbing organic aerosols, known as brown carbon, which impact the energy flux in the atmosphere. Here the authors discuss somewhat overlooked condensed phase chemical processes and identify research needs to improve our fundamental understanding of atmospheric aerosols and ultimately reduce modelling uncertainties of the direct and indirect effects of aerosol particles on the climate.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Comparison between rigid and soft poly-articulated prosthetic hands in non-expert myo-electric users shows advantages of soft robotics

Notwithstanding the advancement of modern bionic hands and the large variety of prosthetic hands in the market, commercial devices still present limited acceptance and percentage of daily use. While commercial prostheses present rigid mechanical structures, emerging trends in the design of robotic hands are moving towards soft technologies. Although this approach is inspired by nature and could be promising for prosthetic applications, there is scant literature concerning its benefits for end-users and in real-life scenarios. In this work, we evaluate and assess the role and the benefits of soft robotic technologies in the field of prosthetics. We propose a thorough comparison between rigid and soft characteristics of two poly-articulated hands in 5 non-expert myo-electric prosthesis users in pre- and post-therapeutic training conditions. The protocol includes two standard functional assessments, three surveys for user-perception, and three customized tests to evaluate the sense of embodiment. Results highlight that rigid hands provide a more precise grasp, while soft properties show higher functionalities thanks to their adaptability to different requirements, intuitive use and more natural execution of activities of daily living. This comprehensive evaluation suggests that softness could also promote a quick integration of the system in non-expert users.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Microstructure of the fluid particles around the rigid body at the shear-thickening state toward understanding of the fluid mechanics

We studied the shear-thickening behavior of systems containing rigid spherical bodies immersed in smaller particles using non-equilibrium molecular dynamics simulations. We generated shear-thickening states through particle mass modulation of the systems. From the microstructures, i.e., two-dimensional pair distribution functions, we found anisotropic structures resulting from shear thickening, that are explained by the difference between the velocities of rigid bodies and fluid particles. The increasing viscosity in our system originated from collisions between fluid particles and rigid bodies. The lubrication forces defined in macroscale physics are then briefly discussed.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Machine learning assisted optimization of blending process of polyphenylene sulfide with elastomer using high speed twin screw extruder

Random forest regression was applied to optimize the melt-blending process of polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) with poly(ethylene-glycidyl methacrylate-methyl acrylate) (E-GMA-MA) elastomer to improve the Charpy impact strength. A training dataset was constructed using four elastomers with different GMA and MA contents by varying the elastomer content up to 20 wt% and the screw rotation speed of the extruder up to 5000Â rpm at a fixed barrel temperature of 300Â Â°C. Besides the controlled parameters, the following measured parameters were incorporated into the descriptors for the regression: motor torque, polymer pressure, and polymer temperatures monitored by infrared-ray thermometers installed at four positions (T1 to T4) as well as the melt viscosity and elastomer particle diameter of the product. The regression without prior knowledge revealed that the polymer temperature T1 just after the first kneading block is an important parameter next to the elastomer content. High impact strength required high elastomer content and T1 below 320Â Â°C. The polymer temperature T1 was much higher than the barrel temperature and increased with the screw speed due to the heat of shear. The overheating caused thermal degradation, leading to a decrease in the melt viscosity and an increase in the particle diameter at high screw speed. We thus reduced the barrel temperature to keep T1 around 310Â Â°C. This increased the impact strength from 58.6Â kJÂ mâˆ’2 as the maximum in the training dataset to 65.3 and 69.0Â kJÂ mâˆ’2 at elastomer contents of 20 and 30 wt%, respectively.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Degradation dynamics of quantum dots in white LED applications

Quantum Dots (QDs) are being investigated in a hybrid white light LED structure which inculcates phosphor in the package with a blue LED chip as the light source recently. In this work, Zn doped CdS QD with ZnS shell together with green light emission phosphor is used. Upon prolonged operation, degradation of the LEDs due to the degradation of QDs is observed, which can limit its practical applications. The degradation includes intensity reduction as well as blue shift of the emitted wavelength from the white light. Three stages of degradation are observed, namely an enhancement state where light intensity is found to increase, followed by a rapid degradation stage where light intensity decreases rapidly, and finally a slower degradation stage where the degradation rate of light intensity slows down and continues till theÂ end of theÂ test. Through various detail material analysis, with confirmation from the density functional theory (DFT) calculations, we find that the degradation of the LEDs is due to the time evolving degradation of CdS core structure, beginning from the oxidation of sulfur vacancy of CdS QDs by the nearby oxygen atoms as a result of imperfection of the ZnS protective coating around the QDs in the presence of blue light. This oxidation renders a transformation of CdS into CdO at the initial stage. The final stage is the formation of CdSO4 via some intermediate processes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Quantum random number generator using a cloud superconducting quantum computer based on source-independent protocol

Quantum random number generator (QRNG) relies on the intrinsic randomness of quantum mechanics to produce true random numbers which are important in information processing tasks. Due to the presence of the superposition state, a quantum computer can be used as a true random number generator. However, in practice, the implementation of the quantum computer is subject to various noise sources, which affects the randomness of the generated random numbers. To solve this problem, we propose a scheme based on the quantum computer which is motivated by the source-independent QRNG scheme in optics. By using a method to estimate the upper bound of the superposition state preparation error, the scheme can provide certified randomness in the presence of readout errors. To increase the generation rate of random bits, we also provide a parameter optimization method with a finite data size. In addition, we experimentally demonstrate our scheme on the cloud superconducting quantum computers of IBM.
COMPUTERS
Phys.org

Novel quantum device design promises a regular flow of entangled electrons on demand

Quantum computer and many other quantum technologies rely on the generation of quantum-entangled pairs of electrons. However, the systems developed so far typically produce a noisy and random flow of entangled electrons, which hinders synchronized operations on the entangled particles. Now, researchers from Aalto University in Finland propose a way to produce a regular flow of spin-entangled electrons.
COMPUTERS

