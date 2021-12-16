Reverse heat flow with Peltier-induced thermoinductive effect

Transcutaneous auricular vagus nerve stimulation (taVNS) has shown promise as a non-invasive alternative to vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) with implantable devices, which has been used to treat drug-resistant epilepsy and treatment-resistant depression. Prior work has used functional MRI to investigate the brain response to taVNS, and more recent work has also demonstrated potential therapeutic effects of high-frequency sub-threshold taVNS in rheumatoid arthritis. However, no studies to date have measured the effects of high-frequency sub-threshold taVNS on cerebral blood flow (CBF). The objective of this study was to determine whether high-frequency (20Â kHz) sub-threshold taVNS induces significant changes in CBF, a promising metric for the assessment of the sustained effects of taVNS. Arterial spin labeling (ASL) MRI scans were performed on 20 healthy subjects in a single-blind placebo-controlled repeated measures experimental design. The ASL scans were performed before and after 15Â min of either sub-threshold taVNS treatment or a sham control. taVNS induced significant changes in CBF in the superior posterior cerebellum that were largely localized to bilateral Crus I and Crus II. Post hoc analyses showed that the changes were driven by a treatment-related decrease in CBF. Fifteen minutes of high-frequency sub-threshold taVNS can induce sustained CBF decreases in the bilateral posterior cerebellum in a cohort of healthy subjects. This study lays the foundation for future studies in clinical populations, and also supports the use of ASL measures of CBF for the assessment of the sustained effects of taVNS.

