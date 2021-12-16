ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reverse heat flow with Peltier-induced thermoinductive effect

By Kenjiro Okawa
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe concept of "thermal inductance" expands the options of thermal circuits design. However, the inductive component is the only missing components in thermal circuits unlike their electromagnetic counterparts. Herein, we report an electrically controllable reverse heat flow, in which heat flows from a low-temperature side to a high-temperature side locally and...

TheConversationCanada

A new approach finds materials that can turn waste heat into electricity

The need to transition to clean energy is apparent, urgent and inescapable. We must limit Earth’s rising temperature to within 1.5 C to avoid the worst effects of climate change — an especially daunting challenge in the face of the steadily increasing global demand for energy. Part of the answer is using energy more efficiently. More than 72 per cent of all energy produced worldwide is lost in the form of heat. For example, the engine in a car uses only about 30 per cent of the gasoline it burns to move the car. The remainder is dissipated as heat. Recovering even...
Good News Network

Finally, a Fusion Reaction Has Generated More Energy Than Absorbed By The Fuel

Researchers at a lab owned by the U.S. government have passed a crucial milestone on the way to their ultimate goal of achieving self-sustaining nuclear fusion. On Aug. 8, 2021, an experiment at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) made a significant step toward ignition, achieving a yield of more than 1.3 megajoules. Researchers said this advancement puts them at the threshold of fusion ignition, which is defined as a sustainable and never-ending powerful energy source.
Nature.com

Reverse-engineering tissues

A framework to reconstruct tissue architecture from imaging data. A biological system such as a tissue consists of units organized for biological functions. To quantify the architectural units that make up tissues, a team from Stanford led by Gary Nolan has developed a framework they call "tissue schematics" (TS) using high-parameter imaging datasets.
Nature.com

Pressure-induced superconductivity and structure phase transition in PtHgSe

Recently monolayer jacutingaite (Pt2HgSe3), a naturally occurring exfoliable mineral, discovered in Brazil in 2008, has been theoretically predicted as a candidate quantum spin Hall system with a 0.5"‰eV band gap, while the bulk form is one of only a few known dual-topological insulators that may host different surface states protected by symmetries. In this work, we systematically investigate both structure and electronic evolution of bulk Pt2HgSe3 under high pressure up to 96"‰GPa. The nontrivial topology is theoretically stable, and persists up to the structural phase transition observed in the high-pressure regime. Interestingly, we found that this phase transition is accompanied by the appearance of superconductivity at around 55"‰GPa and the critical transition temperature Tc increases with applied pressure. Our results demonstrate that Pt2HgSe3 with nontrivial topology of electronic states displays a ground state upon compression and raises potentials in application to the next-generation spintronic devices.
Nature.com

Thermo-optically induced transparency on a photonic chip

Controlling the optical response of a medium through suitably tuned coherent electromagnetic fields is highly relevant in a number of potential applications, from all-optical modulators to optical storage devices. In particular, electromagnetically induced transparency (EIT) is an established phenomenon in which destructive quantum interference creates a transparency window over a narrow spectral range around an absorption line, which, in turn, allows to slow and ultimately stop light due to the anomalous refractive index dispersion. Here we report on the observation of a new form of both induced transparency and amplification of a weak probe beam in a strongly driven silicon photonic crystal resonator at room temperature. The effect is based on the oscillating temperature field induced in a nonlinear optical cavity, and it reproduces many of the key features of EIT while being independent of either atomic or mechanical resonances. Such thermo-optically induced transparency will allow a versatile implementation of EIT-analogs in an integrated photonic platform, at almost arbitrary wavelength of interest, room temperature and in a practical, low cost, and scalable system.
Nature.com

Quantitative modeling of carcinogenesis induced by single beams or mixtures of space radiations using targeted and non-targeted effects

Ionizing radiations encountered by astronauts on deep space missions produce biological damage by two main mechanisms: (1) Targeted effects (TE) due to direct traversals of cells by ionizing tracks. (2) Non-targeted effects (NTE) caused by release of signals from directly hit cells. The combination of these mechanisms generates non-linear dose response shapes, which need to be modeled quantitatively to predict health risks from space exploration. Here we used a TE"‰+"‰NTE model to analyze data on APC(1638N/+) mouse tumorigenesis induced by space-relevant doses of protons, 4He, 12C, 16O, 28Si or 56Fe ions, or Î³ rays. A customized weighted Negative Binomial distribution was used to describe the radiation type- and dose-dependent data variability. This approach allowed detailed quantification of dose"“response shapes, NTE- and TE-related model parameters, and radiation quality metrics (relative biological effectiveness, RBE, and radiation effects ratio, RER, relative to Î³ rays) for each radiation type. Based on the modeled responses for each radiation type, we predicted the tumor yield for a Mars-mission-relevant mixture of these radiations, using the recently-developed incremental effect additivity (IEA) synergy theory. The proposed modeling approach can enhance current knowledge about quantification of space radiation quality effects, dose response shapes, and ultimately the health risks for astronauts.
Nature.com

The deleterious effects induced by an acute exposure of human skin to common air pollutants are prevented by extracts of Deschampsia antarctica

The homeostatic and regenerative potential of the skin is critically impaired by an increasing accumulation of air pollutants in human ecosystems. These toxic compounds are frequently implicated in pathological processes such as premature cutaneous ageing, altered pigmentation and cancer. In this scenario, innovative strategies are required to tackle the effects of severe air pollution on skin function. Here we have used a Human Skin Organotypic Culture (HSOC) model to characterize the deleterious effects of an acute topic exposure of human skin to moderately high concentrations of common ambient pollutants, including As, Cd, Cr, dioxins and tobacco smoke. All these toxic compunds inflict severe damage in the tissue, activating the AHR-mediated response to xenobiotics. We have further evaluated the potential of an aqueous leaf extract of the polyextremophile plant Deschampsia antarctica (Edafence) to protect human skin against the acute exposure to toxic pollutants. Our results indicate that pre-treatment of HSOC samples with this aqueous extract conuterbalances the deleterious effects of the exposure to toxic comunds and triggers the activation of key genes invoved in the redox system and in the pro-inflammatory/wound healing response in the skin, suggesting that this natural compound might be effectively used in vivo to protect human skin routinely in different daily conditions.
Nature.com

Volume 600 Issue 7889, 16 December 2021

Controlling physical systems at the level of individual molecules, atoms or ions underpins technologies such as quantum information processing and quantum metrology. Investigating collisions in a hybrid system of trapped atoms and ions has proved difficult to study at ultracold temperatures and as a result quantum phenomena have remained unobserved. In this week's issue, Pascal Weckesser, Fabian Thielemann and their colleagues demonstrate quantum-mechanical interactions between an ultracold gas of lithium atoms and barium ions. The researchers use magnetic fields to tune and control the atom"“ion interactions, observing 'wave-like' interactions between them. This might help pave the way to quantum control of such hybrid systems, which could find use in quantum simulation and precision measurements. The cover offers an artistic impression of an individual ion interacting with several atoms with a wave-like character.
Phys.org

Room-temperature crystallography aids new study of photosynthetic bacteria

Chemists have come to a deeper understanding of how photosynthetic bacteria convert light into chemical energy and discovered why one step in the process may be more robust than previously realized, according to a new study published this week in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. The study focused...
Nature.com

Author Correction: Phosphorothioate-DNA bacterial diet reduces the ROS levels in C. elegans while improving locomotion and longevity

In the original published version of the Article, the abstract incorrectly listed hsp-12.8 as one of the differentially-expressed stress response genes. The correct gene symbol is hsp-12.6. The error has been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the Article. State Key Laboratory of Microbial Metabolism, Joint International Research...
Nature.com

Effect of laser-induced ultrasound treatment on material structure in laser surface treatment for selective laser melting applications

A new mechanism for controlling the microstructure of products in manufacturing processes based on selective laser melting is proposed. The mechanism relies on generation of high-intensity ultrasonic waves in the melt pool by complex intensity-modulated laser irradiation. The experimental study and numerical modeling suggest that this control mechanism is technically feasible and can be effectively integrated into the design of modern selective laser melting machines.
Nature.com

Author Correction: Engineering transient dynamics of artificial cells by stochastic distribution of enzymes

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-27229-0, published online 25 November 2021. In this article the affiliation InstituciÃ³ Catalana de Recerca i Estudis AvanÃ§ats (ICREA), Pg. LluÃs Companys 23, 08010 Barcelona, Spain for Samuel Sanchez was missing. The original article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes.
Nature.com

Selective sulfidation of metal compounds

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. There is urgent, unprecedented demand for critical, by- and...
Nature.com

Effects of sub-threshold transcutaneous auricular vagus nerve stimulation on cerebral blood flow

Transcutaneous auricular vagus nerve stimulation (taVNS) has shown promise as a non-invasive alternative to vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) with implantable devices, which has been used to treat drug-resistant epilepsy and treatment-resistant depression. Prior work has used functional MRI to investigate the brain response to taVNS, and more recent work has also demonstrated potential therapeutic effects of high-frequency sub-threshold taVNS in rheumatoid arthritis. However, no studies to date have measured the effects of high-frequency sub-threshold taVNS on cerebral blood flow (CBF). The objective of this study was to determine whether high-frequency (20Â kHz) sub-threshold taVNS induces significant changes in CBF, a promising metric for the assessment of the sustained effects of taVNS. Arterial spin labeling (ASL) MRI scans were performed on 20 healthy subjects in a single-blind placebo-controlled repeated measures experimental design. The ASL scans were performed before and after 15Â min of either sub-threshold taVNS treatment or a sham control. taVNS induced significant changes in CBF in the superior posterior cerebellum that were largely localized to bilateral Crus I and Crus II. Post hoc analyses showed that the changes were driven by a treatment-related decrease in CBF. Fifteen minutes of high-frequency sub-threshold taVNS can induce sustained CBF decreases in the bilateral posterior cerebellum in a cohort of healthy subjects. This study lays the foundation for future studies in clinical populations, and also supports the use of ASL measures of CBF for the assessment of the sustained effects of taVNS.
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Replica exchange molecular dynamics simulations reveal self-association sites in M-crystallin caused by mutations provide insights of cataract

Correction to: Scientific Reports, https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-02728-8, Published online 02 December 2021. The Supplementary Information published with this Article contained an error, where the layout for Table S1 was incorrect. This error has now been corrected in the Supplementary Information file that accompanies the original Article. Author information. Affiliations. UM-DAE Centre for...
Nature.com

Chemoselectivity-independent Cu-mediated coupling to construct the hydroquinoline skeleton of symbioimine

Construction of the hydroquinoline skeleton of symbioimine by Cu-mediated N-alkenylation or O-alkenylation of an allyl aminoalcohol, in which either chemoselectivity could lead to the target compound, was investigated. O-alkenylation followed by Claisen rearrangement was favored with high selectivity under a ligand-free condition. Subsequent intramolecular condensation furnished the hydroquinoline skeleton of symbioimine.
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Conveyance of texture signals along a rat whisker

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-92770-3, published online 30 June 2021. The original version of this Article contained a repeated error in EquationÂ 4 and 7 where an apostrophe was omitted from the variables "y", "x", and "M". As a result, in EquationÂ 4,. In EquationÂ...
Nature.com

Logical-qubit operations in an error-detecting surface code

Future fault-tolerant quantum computers will require storing and processing quantum data in logical qubits. Here we realize a suite of logical operations on a distance-2 surface code qubit built from seven physical qubits and stabilized using repeated error-detection cycles. Logical operations include initialization into arbitrary states, measurement in the cardinal bases of the Bloch sphere and a universal set of single-qubit gates. For each type of operation, we observe higher performance for fault-tolerant variants over non-fault-tolerant variants, and quantify the difference. In particular, we demonstrate process tomography of logical gates, using the notion of a logical Pauli transfer matrix. This integration of high-fidelity logical operations with a scalable scheme for repeated stabilization is a milestone on the road to quantum error correction with higher-distance superconducting surface codes.
Phys.org

Can oil and water mix?

Common experience tells us that oil and water do not mix. Yet, it turns out that they can mix when oil is dispersed as small droplets in water. This strange behavior has long vexed scientists because there is no explanation for it. A team of EPFL and ICTP scientists have studied this question using novel optical technology and discovered the mechanism by which these two neutral and immiscible compounds can in fact mix together and form emulsions. The answer lies in the electrical charge distribution at the interface.
