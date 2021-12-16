ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A dataset of dual calcium and voltage optical mapping in healthy and hypertrophied murine hearts

By Shicheng He
Cover picture for the articlePathological hypertrophy underlies sudden cardiac death due to its high incidence of occurrence of ventricular arrhythmias. The alteration of transmural electrophysiological properties in hypertrophic cardiac murine tissue has never been explored previously. In this dataset, we have for the first time conducted high-throughput simultaneous optical imaging of transmembrane potential and calcium...

#Murine#Datasets#Hypertrophy#Calcium#Optical Mapping#Electromap#Alternans#Scd
