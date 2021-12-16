A dataset of dual calcium and voltage optical mapping in healthy and hypertrophied murine hearts

Flash glucose monitoring (FGM) was introduced in China in 2016, and it might improve HbA1c measurements and reduce glycaemic variability during T1DM therapy. A total of 146 patients were recruited from October 2018 to September 2019 in Liaocheng. The patients were randomly divided into the FGM group or self-monitoring blood glucose (SMBG) group. Both groups wore the FGM device for multiple 2-week periods, beginning with the 1st, 24th, and 48th weeks for gathering data, while blood samples were also collected for HbA1c measurement. Dietary guidance and insulin dose adjustments were provided to the FGM group patients according to their Ambulatory Glucose Profile (AGP) and to the SMBG group patients according to their SMBG measurements taken 3"“4 times daily. All of the participants underwent SMBG measurements on the days when not wearing the FGM device. At the final visit, HbA1c, time in range (TIR), duration of hypoglycaemia and the number of diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA) events were taken as the main endpoints. There were no significant difference in the baseline characteristics of the two groups. At 24Â weeks, the HbA1c level of the FGM group was 8.16"‰Â±"‰1.03%, which was much lower than that of the SMBG group (8.68"‰Â±"‰1.01%) (p"‰="‰0.003). The interquartile range (IQR), mean blood glucose (MBG), and the duration of hypoglycaemia in the FGM group also showed significant declines, compared with the SMBG group (p"‰<"‰0.05), while the TIR increased in the FGM group [(49.39"‰Â±"‰17.54)% vs (42.44"‰Â±"‰15.49)%] (p"‰="‰0.012). At 48Â weeks, the differences were more pronounced (p"‰<"‰0.01). There were no observed changes in the number of episodes of DKA by the end of the study [(0.25"‰Â±"‰0.50) vs (0.28"‰Â±"‰0.51), p"‰="‰0.75]. Intermittent use of FGM by T1DM patients can improve their HbA1c and glycaemic control without increasing the hypoglycaemic exposure in insulin-treated individuals with type 1 diabetes in an developing country.

