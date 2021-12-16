ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superspreading quantified from bursty epidemic trajectories

By Julius B. Kirkegaard
Nature.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe quantification of spreading heterogeneity in the COVID-19 epidemic is crucial as it affects the choice of efficient mitigating strategies irrespective of whether its origin is biological or social. We present a method to deduce temporal and individual variations in the basic reproduction number directly from epidemic trajectories at a community...

www.nature.com

