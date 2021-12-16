ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Effective method of monitoring cerebral tissue oxygen saturation in cardiac surgery patients by combined use of tNIRS-1 and bispectral index

By A. Sugiura
Nature.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTo continuously and noninvasively monitor the cerebral tissue oxygen saturation (StO2) and hemoglobin concentration (gasHb) in cardiac surgery patients, a method combining the use of a cerebral tissue oximeter using near infrared time-resolved spectroscopy (tNIRS-1) and the bispectral index (BIS) was developed in this study. Moreover, the correlation between the estimated...

www.nature.com

