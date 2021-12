Question: I live in an area where bikes lanes are present on both sides of the road, but there are no sidewalks. I was taught to always walk against car traffic. That also means walking against bike traffic. If I see a bike coming, I edge to my left to allow them to pass me on the right. I have had some experiences with bike riders not yielding any space, or worse, forcing me into the street. I have also seen a lot of walkers walking with traffic. What are the rules with regard to pedestrians and bicyclists using bike lanes in areas where there are no sidewalks? Also, what are the rules regarding pedestrian directionality with regard to traffic?

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO